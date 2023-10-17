Kinross restaurant set for relaunch after scrapping popular pizzas

A Kinross restaurant renowned for its wood-fired pizzas is to close and relaunch as a cafe.

The Court House – which opened in the old Kinross County Buildings in 2015 – will shut in its current form on October 29.

The closure comes due to the departure of head chef Jordan Lowe.

However, the owners have confirmed they will reopen in November with daytime hours only.

A post on The Court House Facebook page said: “Our amazing head chef is now moving onto a new adventure. We sincerely wish him the very best in his new role.

“The hospitality industry has become increasingly challenging over the last few years with steeply-rising costs and industry-wide recruitment difficulties, which have forced us into a making a tough decision.

“As of November, we are only going to reopen 9am-5pm, for six days a week with a new and exciting offer which we will share with you in due course.

“Unfortunately we will no longer be able to open on Sundays or provide an evening service.

“The new menu will not include our pizzas, which is how we started.

“Yes, this is a sad moment for us as it was our main feature when we opened, but don’t fret, pizza will be available for private events and pizza pop-up evenings in the future.

“We will be closed for a week from Monday October 30 to hit the reset button and reopen on Monday November 6.”

Sadness at closure of The Court House restaurant in Kinross

Customers have reacted with sadness to the post.

Shona Clifford said: “That’s a real shame. I completely understand the decision, things are tough at the moment with staffing and rising costs.

“But it’s great that you’ll still be open as a cafe during the day.”

Lainey Burnett wrote: “I’m sorry your having to do this, it is a lovely venue and you do yummy pizzas.”

And Suzanne Ritchie said: “Sad times – so glad to hear you will remain open during the day.”

Private events booked at the Kinross venue will still go ahead and vouchers remain valid for use.