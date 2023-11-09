24-year-old Dundee barista Lewis found his calling in a coffee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
24-year-old Dundee barista Lewis found his calling in a coffee shop

When Lewis Urquhart started at EH9 Espresso it was his first ever hospitality job - within a year he became head barista.

By Maria Gran
Lewis standing in front of the espresso machine inside EH9 Espresso.
EH9 Espresso head barista Lewis Urquhart. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Stumbling across a picture of a kettle was all it took for Dundee product design graduate Lewis Urquhart to change his career path.

The 24-year-old from Balmullo graduated from Dundee University in 2020, when there were very few product design jobs going.

So, he kept his part-time job at a supermarket while building his portfolio for the future.

But one day, when creating a mood board as part of a project, he found something that sparked a whole new interest – speciality coffee.

“I stumbled across a kettle called Stagg EKG, it’s quite weird looking. It looks like watering can,” Lewis says.

Dundee barista Lewis making a pour over coffee with the Stagg EKG kettle.
This kettle made Lewis fall into a rabbit hole of coffee interest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I thought it was quite interesting, I clicked on it and then got completely distracted from what I was doing, trying to work out what this kettle is.

“It’s for brewing coffee, but why do you need a kettle to brew coffee? I found out about these things called pour overs, and then fell down the rabbit hole from there.”

From novice to head barista

Elsewhere in Dundee, coffee enthusiast Fraser Smith was in the process of opening his own cafe. In June 2021, EH9 Espresso opened on Perth Road and Lewis became a regular.

Barista Fraser inside EH9 Espresso holding a cup of coffee.
EH9 Espresso owner Fraser Smith. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Four months down the line, Lewis landed his first ever barista job in the cafe. He says he treated his training with Fraser almost like a university course to learn as much as possible.

“I’d never used a professional espresso machine before, so I took a bit of a backseat when I first started because the calibre of the coffees coming over the bar was so high,” he remembers.

“It wasn’t until about six months in that I actually started making coffees.

“But in that time, I was a sponge for all the little nuances of hospitality that Fraser wanted to get across.

Lewis holding up a cup of coffee with a latte art heart on it.
Dundee barista Lewis tries not to drink too many coffees in a day – though he doesn’t always succeed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I was constantly asking questions like what am I doing well, what am I not doing well, working out what needs improved and working on it.”

Soaking up knowledge behind the counter – and quite a bit of googling in his spare time – led Lewis to become EH9’s head barista within a year.

Dundee barista full of curiosity

As well as making coffees and chatting with customers, he’s in charge of ordering coffees for the retail shelf and training staff members.

Using his product design skillset, he chooses which coffees to stock based on their packaging – and of course flavours.

Lewis says: “I do quite a lot of research outside of the cafe into what’s going on in coffee, I then put that back into the team here.

“I spend a lot of time designing workshops and training days, because I think it’s partly my job to feed into other people’s enthusiasm and curiosity.”

Baristas Lewis and Ali inside EH9 Espresso.
Lewis’ favourite part of the job is talking to regulars in the cafe. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson

According to the Dundee barista, there is no need to be a coffee expert to succeed behind the espresso machine.

“I don’t think it’s the skills that make a good barista, it’s more curiosity, good work ethic and just being friendly,” he says.

“Because no one wants to be served by a barista who’s got a sour face.”

Took Scottish water to London

The young barista took his career one step further last month when he travelled to London to compete in a coffee making competition.

Unfortunately, he was knocked out in the first heat, but it’s not put him off. Next year he hopes to compete in the UK Brewers Cup where the aim is to make the best pour over coffee.

Barista Lewis preparing a pour over coffee in EH9 Espresso.
A pour over is made by pouring hot water over coffee grounds in a filter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Lots of factors play into how the coffee tastes, like grind, technique and water temperature. Even the water itself can make a difference – so Lewis took Scottish water with him down to London.

Despite not winning the competition, he learnt a great deal about coffee and the industry around it.

He says: “The whole event was really good fun, and an opportunity to speak to people that Fraser and I have held in high regard for a long time.

“We were sharing knowledge, ideas, stupid stories, just talking about coffee. It was really nerdy.

“We’re having conversations that are so niche, but not in a snooty kind of way. The curiosity and enthusiasm is so present.”

Dundee barista top tips

After two years behind the espresso machine in EH9, Lewis is aiming for a career in coffee.

Whether it’s designing equipment, working in a roastery or having his own business he hasn’t decided yet. But he’s taking every chance to learn from people in different corners of the coffee industry.

This is his top tip for aspiring baristas as well, to “be a sponge”.

Barista Lewis standing outside the lilac shop front of EH9 Espresso with a coffee cup in hand.
Product design graduate Lewis plans to stay in the coffee industry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Be willing to learn as much as you can, from as many different people as you can,” says the head barista.

“I think a lot of people in coffee will say that coffee comes first, hospitality comes second.

“You’ve got to put as much effort into both of them, because the coffee might be the thing that interests you, but the hospitality is the thing that keeps people coming and keeps you in a job.

“And try not to get stuck in traditions, try things for yourself. So many coffees I’ve made at home have tasted terrible, but I learnt something from it.

“Stay curious and work hard.”

