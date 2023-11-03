Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of The Cheesy Toast Shack?

Pink neon letters stating “it ain’t easy being cheesy” light up The Cheesy Toast Shack at East Sands in St Andrews.

Though both Joanna and I had huge grins on our faces as we were handed our giant cheese toasties from Abi – a familiar face in the shack and on its popular Instagram account.

The Cheesy Toast Shack is a St Andrews staple, a favourite among locals and students alike. We were buzzing to have our first taste.

The menu features lots of different cheeses, which was great to see. Enticing toasties included Red Leicester with sweet chilli jam, wild rocket and chorizo, New Yorker with Monterey Jack, pastrami, mustard mayo and gherkins, and Scottish cheddar with ham and pickle.

I opted for brie and mushroom, while Joanna chose the famous mac’n’cheese toastie. Both were £6.25, and Joanna added chorizo for an extra £1.

From the drinks menu, which includes coffees, teas, cans and milkshakes, we were drawn towards the strawberry milkshake. There is also Nutella, peanut butter, vanilla and banana flavours available and they all cost £4.95.

Our milkshake was made right away and handed to us within a few minutes. With a huge whipped cream top it looked irresistible.

As it was lunchtime, we had a 15 minute wait for our toasties – but it was worth every second.

Mac’n’Cheese toastie

The tartness of the cheddar came through nicely, with the chorizo adding a rich flavour and good level of spiciness.

The toastie was absolutely oozing with cheese and macaroni, making it a huge portion. It’s like having both a cheese toastie and mac’n’cheese for lunch, making this great bang for your buck.

As much as she loved this, she couldn’t finish the whole toastie in one sitting, so Joanna recommends sharing it with someone – unless you’re really hungry.

Rating: 5/5

Brie and Mushroom

Boasting brie, balsamic mushrooms, blackcurrant mayo and wild rocket, I was eager to find out how the flavours would work together.

As the brie is a mild, but rich, cheese it allows the mushrooms to shine. The cheese isn’t stringy, but measures up to more conventional toasties regardless.

Blackcurrant mayo I thought was a bit strange, a slight tang came through from the berries, but I think something like a blackcurrant chutney would work better.

It would be nice to have a sharper flavour to balance out the brie and mushrooms, but overall all the elements of the toastie worked beautifully together.

Rating: 4.5/5

Strawberry milkshake from the Cheesy Toast Shack

This milkshake was like childhood in a cup. The strawberry flavour reminded me of 7th birthday parties in McDonalds and strawberry ice creams in the garden on a hot summer day.

It might sound bad, but this tastes slightly artificial in a good way. This won’t remind you of fresh strawberries with cream, and it’s tasty anyway.

The consistency is spot on, feeling deliciously creamy as you slurp it up. We’d recommend sharing it though, especially if pairing it with a toastie.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Maria: 3.5/5