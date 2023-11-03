Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of The Cheesy Toast Shack?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of The Cheesy Toast Shack?

Did Joanna and Maria have big, cheesy smiles on their faces after trying the famous toasties at St Andrews' The Cheesy Toast Shack?

By Maria Gran

Pink neon letters stating “it ain’t easy being cheesy” light up The Cheesy Toast Shack at East Sands in St Andrews.

Though both Joanna and I had huge grins on our faces as we were handed our giant cheese toasties from Abi – a familiar face in the shack and on its popular Instagram account.

The Cheesy Toast Shack is a St Andrews staple, a favourite among locals and students alike. We were buzzing to have our first taste.

The menu features lots of different cheeses, which was great to see. Enticing toasties included Red Leicester with sweet chilli jam, wild rocket and chorizo, New Yorker with Monterey Jack, pastrami, mustard mayo and gherkins, and Scottish cheddar with ham and pickle.

I opted for brie and mushroom, while Joanna chose the famous mac’n’cheese toastie. Both were £6.25, and Joanna added chorizo for an extra £1.

From the drinks menu, which includes coffees, teas, cans and milkshakes, we were drawn towards the strawberry milkshake. There is also Nutella, peanut butter, vanilla and banana flavours available and they all cost £4.95.

Our milkshake was made right away and handed to us within a few minutes. With a huge whipped cream top it looked irresistible.

As it was lunchtime, we had a 15 minute wait for our toasties – but it was worth every second.

Mac’n’Cheese toastie

The tartness of the cheddar came through nicely, with the chorizo adding a rich flavour and good level of spiciness.

The mac'n'cheese toastie with chorizo from The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews.
The mac’n’cheese toastie was bursting with fillings.

The toastie was absolutely oozing with cheese and macaroni, making it a huge portion. It’s like having both a cheese toastie and mac’n’cheese for lunch, making this great bang for your buck.

As much as she loved this, she couldn’t finish the whole toastie in one sitting, so Joanna recommends sharing it with someone – unless you’re really hungry.

Rating: 5/5

Brie and Mushroom

Boasting brie, balsamic mushrooms, blackcurrant mayo and wild rocket, I was eager to find out how the flavours would work together.

As the brie is a mild, but rich, cheese it allows the mushrooms to shine. The cheese isn’t stringy, but measures up to more conventional toasties regardless.

The brie and mushroom toastie from The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews
The brie and mushroom toastie delivered on fillings and flavour.

Blackcurrant mayo I thought was a bit strange, a slight tang came through from the berries, but I think something like a blackcurrant chutney would work better.

It would be nice to have a sharper flavour to balance out the brie and mushrooms, but overall all the elements of the toastie worked beautifully together.

Rating: 4.5/5

Strawberry milkshake from the Cheesy Toast Shack

This milkshake was like childhood in a cup. The strawberry flavour reminded me of 7th birthday parties in McDonalds and strawberry ice creams in the garden on a hot summer day.

The strawberry milkshake from The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews.
The strawberry milkshake looked irresistible.

It might sound bad, but this tastes slightly artificial in a good way. This won’t remind you of fresh strawberries with cream, and it’s tasty anyway.

The consistency is spot on, feeling deliciously creamy as you slurp it up. We’d recommend sharing it though, especially if pairing it with a toastie.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Maria: 3.5/5

Conversation