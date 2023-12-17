Restaurant review: Here’s what I thought of the veggie carvery at Kingsway Farm in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Here’s what I thought of the veggie carvery at Kingsway Farm in Dundee

I visited the popular chain venue to put their meat-free version of this British classic to the test.

The vegetarian carvery at Kingsway Restaurant in Dundee.
The vegetarian carvery at Kingsway Restaurant in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Since going vegetarian 10 years ago, there is truly only one dish I have often hankered after – and that’s a traditional carvery. 

Ok, and bacon rolls.

But I’ve had to learn to live a life without them.

No sane vegetarian would queue up at an actual meat station and ask the knife-wielding server what the veggie option was. Likewise, vegetarian bacon – or ‘fakon’ as it is called – is just really terrible.

This is why, when my colleague Kieran suggested we go out for a carvery, I quickly vetoed the idea.

But after doing some Googling, it appeared that quite a lot of carveries DO cater to vegetarians these days. Even vegans, some of them.

And at the top of the search engine for Dundee was Kingsway Farm Restaurant – a seemingly very popular spot with more than 5,000 online reviews – which advertised a carvery with “tasty vegetarian options”.

Intrigued, I booked a table for two.

Kingsway Farm Restaurant, Dundee

The Kingsway Farm Restaurant is located on King’s Cross Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Kingsway Farm is conveniently located (if you are driving) on King’s Cross Road, just off the Kingsway West.

Without a car, it might be a little tricky to reach.

As Kieran and I pulled up on a Wednesday evening after work, I noted that the oversized building, with its sky-high road signage and location off the highway, felt reminiscent of a classic American diner.

The all-you-can eat thing is pretty American too.

Inside the Kingsway Farm in Dundee.
The venue is warm and cosy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Inside, with its gleaming mahogany bar, Christmas decorations, deep red carpets and leather booths, I was immediately struck by how warm and inviting the venue was.

But as we waited to be seated, I noticed that receipts, wrappers and bottle lids were strewn across the floor – giving me the impression that staff were still catching up after a busy lunchtime rush.

We were soon showed to our table in a cosy corner, where several other parties were already enjoying their dinner.

Although it wasn’t busy, there was a pleasant buzz, which took me by surprise on a weeknight.

The roast turkey. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

We might have come for the carvery, but that didn’t stop us drooling over the many pub classics on the menu.

Options included macaroni cheese, beef lasagne, chicken tikka masala and beer-battered fish.

As the designated driver, I was also excited to see a range of alcohol-free wines available, including prosecco, rose, red and white.

It is counter service at the Kingsway Farm so I headed up to place our food and drink orders.

The carvery station at Kingsway Farm in Dundee.
The carvery has lots of options. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Unfortunately, the server told me she couldn’t serve any of the alcohol-free wines as they were all out-of-date (a sign of their popularity) but offered me an alcohol-free cider instead.

I love a strawberry and lime Kopparberg, so I was more than happy with this substitute.

I also ordered our carveries.

A large, meat carvery for Kieran (£10.49) and a standard-sized vegetarian carvery (£8.49) for me.

When given the choice of a cheese, onion and potato pie or a roasted root vegetable pie – my meat substitute – I opted for the former.

Kieran opted for a large meat carvery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

When my pie arrived, we eagerly made our way to the carvery.

While Kieran was served up a plate of Turkey and pigs in blankets, I admired the buffet.

With dozens of steaming casserole dishes overflowing with potatoes and veg, there was plenty to choose from.

There was also stuffing, gravies and huge Yorkshire puddings.

Where to start?

In the end, I loaded up my plate with a bit of everything, wanting to try as much as possible.

Kieran did the same, with the addition of cranberry sauce.

The cheese, onion and potato pie with carvery trimmings from Kingsway Farm.
The cheese, onion and potato pie was delicious. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Back at our table, we couldn’t wait to tuck in.

My pie, which had a thick, golden and crispy pastry, was definitely the star of the show.

It was piping hot and stuffed full of fluffy potatoes and caramelised onions in a rich and melty cheese sauce.

My Yorkshire pudding was light and fluffy, while the mashed potatoes were thick and creamy.

The onion gravy I’d generously poured over my plate also tasted amazing.

The Yorkshire puddings were light and fluffy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

I was slightly less impressed with the roast potatoes, which were well-seasoned but not crispy enough for me. Kieran, who thought they were adequately crispy, strongly disagreed.

The veg was also a bit of a let down. The boiled carrots were herby and sweet, but barely lukewarm.

Similarly, the Brussels sprouts were cold and watery, while the cauliflower cheese was overcooked, mushy and bland.

Kieran enjoyed his meal, and raved about the delicious pigs in blankets and succulent, generous portion of turkey. He also loved the stuffing and the cranberry sauce.

The meat carvery hit the spot. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

After declaring ourselves too full to eat any more – we ordered a couple of desserts to share.

Having read online that the cakes are all homemade and freshly baked in the restaurant, I was excited to give them a go.

Our chocolate fudge cake (£4.99), which came warm and with a jug of pouring cream, was heaven.

The thick, three-layered sponge, reminded me of the famous chocolate cake in Matilda – a childhood fantasy of mine.

The chocolate fudge cake was drool-worthy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Unfortunately, our vegan Bakewell tart (£4.29) did not hit the spot.

The pastry on the tart, which appeared to have been heated in a microwave, was soft and mushy.

I don’t have anything against microwaves, but, much like MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace, I can’t stand a soggy bottom.

Meanwhile, the vegan ice cream on the side was half-melted and had a strange, almost slimy texture.

We only managed a few mouthfuls.

The Bakewell tart. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The verdict

Kingsway Farm Restaurant is the perfect spot for a large, tasty and wholesome meal at a great price.

With lovely staff and warm, casual surroundings, it’s a comfortable place to relax for a few hours. We were in no hurry to leave and enjoyed a couple of coffees after our desserts.

Although the food wasn’t perfect, I think you get what you pay for.

I’m happy to have broken my no-carvery streak – but I might skip the veg next time.

Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Information

Address: 50-52 King’s Cross Rd, Dundee, DD3 3PT

T:  01382 823 900

W: https://www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/pubs/angus/kingsway-farm

Price: £45.24 for two carveries, two desserts, two soft drinks and two coffees

Scores:

Food: 3/5
Service: 5/5
Surroundings: 3/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

