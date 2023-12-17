Restaurant review: Here’s what I thought of the veggie carvery at Kingsway Farm in Dundee

Since going vegetarian 10 years ago, there is truly only one dish I have often hankered after – and that’s a traditional carvery.

Ok, and bacon rolls.

But I’ve had to learn to live a life without them.

No sane vegetarian would queue up at an actual meat station and ask the knife-wielding server what the veggie option was. Likewise, vegetarian bacon – or ‘fakon’ as it is called – is just really terrible.

This is why, when my colleague Kieran suggested we go out for a carvery, I quickly vetoed the idea.

But after doing some Googling, it appeared that quite a lot of carveries DO cater to vegetarians these days. Even vegans, some of them.

And at the top of the search engine for Dundee was Kingsway Farm Restaurant – a seemingly very popular spot with more than 5,000 online reviews – which advertised a carvery with “tasty vegetarian options”.

Intrigued, I booked a table for two.

Kingsway Farm Restaurant, Dundee

Kingsway Farm is conveniently located (if you are driving) on King’s Cross Road, just off the Kingsway West.

Without a car, it might be a little tricky to reach.

As Kieran and I pulled up on a Wednesday evening after work, I noted that the oversized building, with its sky-high road signage and location off the highway, felt reminiscent of a classic American diner.

The all-you-can eat thing is pretty American too.

Inside, with its gleaming mahogany bar, Christmas decorations, deep red carpets and leather booths, I was immediately struck by how warm and inviting the venue was.

But as we waited to be seated, I noticed that receipts, wrappers and bottle lids were strewn across the floor – giving me the impression that staff were still catching up after a busy lunchtime rush.

We were soon showed to our table in a cosy corner, where several other parties were already enjoying their dinner.

Although it wasn’t busy, there was a pleasant buzz, which took me by surprise on a weeknight.

We might have come for the carvery, but that didn’t stop us drooling over the many pub classics on the menu.

Options included macaroni cheese, beef lasagne, chicken tikka masala and beer-battered fish.

As the designated driver, I was also excited to see a range of alcohol-free wines available, including prosecco, rose, red and white.

It is counter service at the Kingsway Farm so I headed up to place our food and drink orders.

Unfortunately, the server told me she couldn’t serve any of the alcohol-free wines as they were all out-of-date (a sign of their popularity) but offered me an alcohol-free cider instead.

I love a strawberry and lime Kopparberg, so I was more than happy with this substitute.

I also ordered our carveries.

A large, meat carvery for Kieran (£10.49) and a standard-sized vegetarian carvery (£8.49) for me.

When given the choice of a cheese, onion and potato pie or a roasted root vegetable pie – my meat substitute – I opted for the former.

When my pie arrived, we eagerly made our way to the carvery.

While Kieran was served up a plate of Turkey and pigs in blankets, I admired the buffet.

With dozens of steaming casserole dishes overflowing with potatoes and veg, there was plenty to choose from.

There was also stuffing, gravies and huge Yorkshire puddings.

Where to start?

In the end, I loaded up my plate with a bit of everything, wanting to try as much as possible.

Kieran did the same, with the addition of cranberry sauce.

Back at our table, we couldn’t wait to tuck in.

My pie, which had a thick, golden and crispy pastry, was definitely the star of the show.

It was piping hot and stuffed full of fluffy potatoes and caramelised onions in a rich and melty cheese sauce.

My Yorkshire pudding was light and fluffy, while the mashed potatoes were thick and creamy.

The onion gravy I’d generously poured over my plate also tasted amazing.

I was slightly less impressed with the roast potatoes, which were well-seasoned but not crispy enough for me. Kieran, who thought they were adequately crispy, strongly disagreed.

The veg was also a bit of a let down. The boiled carrots were herby and sweet, but barely lukewarm.

Similarly, the Brussels sprouts were cold and watery, while the cauliflower cheese was overcooked, mushy and bland.

Kieran enjoyed his meal, and raved about the delicious pigs in blankets and succulent, generous portion of turkey. He also loved the stuffing and the cranberry sauce.

After declaring ourselves too full to eat any more – we ordered a couple of desserts to share.

Having read online that the cakes are all homemade and freshly baked in the restaurant, I was excited to give them a go.

Our chocolate fudge cake (£4.99), which came warm and with a jug of pouring cream, was heaven.

The thick, three-layered sponge, reminded me of the famous chocolate cake in Matilda – a childhood fantasy of mine.

Unfortunately, our vegan Bakewell tart (£4.29) did not hit the spot.

The pastry on the tart, which appeared to have been heated in a microwave, was soft and mushy.

I don’t have anything against microwaves, but, much like MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace, I can’t stand a soggy bottom.

Meanwhile, the vegan ice cream on the side was half-melted and had a strange, almost slimy texture.

We only managed a few mouthfuls.

The verdict

Kingsway Farm Restaurant is the perfect spot for a large, tasty and wholesome meal at a great price.

With lovely staff and warm, casual surroundings, it’s a comfortable place to relax for a few hours. We were in no hurry to leave and enjoyed a couple of coffees after our desserts.

Although the food wasn’t perfect, I think you get what you pay for.

I’m happy to have broken my no-carvery streak – but I might skip the veg next time.

Information

Address: 50-52 King’s Cross Rd, Dundee, DD3 3PT

T: 01382 823 900

W: https://www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/pubs/angus/kingsway-farm

Price: £45.24 for two carveries, two desserts, two soft drinks and two coffees

Scores:

Food: 3/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 3/5

