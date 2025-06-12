I knocked the froth off a few at these Dundee pubs and bars – here’s what I learned

Given that Dundee is known for its journalism, it’s perhaps no surprise that the city is home to numerous pubs and bars.

Fortunately, not all these venues are the tobacco-stained drinking dens of yesteryear.

In fact, the City of Discovery’s drinking scene boasts everything from rejuvenated institutions to lively music venues.

That said, there are a handful of Dundee pubs and bars that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

I put on my drinking boots and went to find out which of them are the city’s best.

Star & Garter – a classic Dundee pub revitalised

The first pub I visit is the Star & Garter.

This iconic establishment, which first opened in 1874, was inactive between 2018 and 2023 but had new life breathed into it by father-son duo John and Thomas Justice.

This is evident from the moment I arrive. Several people are sat at the outdoor tables, making the most of the sunshine.

Inside, the pub is traditionally decorated with a beautiful bar, decorative glass panels and leather seating.

Many of the original fixtures are present and they add real character.

Towards the rear of the pub is a wood-panelled whisky saloon that is absolutely stunning.

John tells me there are “300 whiskies in the building and about 200 behind the bar”.

Both rooms have a wonderful atmosphere, and several customers tell me how much they love the pub’s old-school feel.

The pub also serves many different beers, including real ale. The team do a great job of championing local Scottish beers from the likes of SaltRock Brewing and 71 Brewing.

Customers who get hungry are also in luck; the Star & Garter sells pies produced locally by Harvey’s Takeaway.

On the day I visit, chicken tikka and leek and potato are just two of the options available.

Address: 42 Union St, Dundee, DD1 4BE

Duke’s Corner – a lively spot for music lovers

As a pub-bar-music-venue hybrid, Duke’s Corner is noticeably buzzier than the other businesses I have visited.

Here, live music is played every Friday and Saturday. Open mic sessions give brave customers an opportunity to show off their talents, while a Saturday night DJ provides ample excuse to dance.

That said, it’s clear that Duke’s Corner has plenty to offer during day as well.

I’m impressed by the range of beers offered by the pub.

The blackboard behind the bar boasts an extensive list that includes a surprising number of sour and fruity tipples, including Vault City’s rhubarb drizzle beer.

It’s not just beer drinkers who can try something new at Duke’s Corner. Bar staff know how to make an impressive number of lesser-known cocktails.

These include the kiwiido, a mix of vodka, lavender, apple juice, kiwi and soda.

Whatever customers order, they are encouraged to enjoy them in the pub’s extensive beer garden. The sheltered spot is a real suntrap during the long summer evenings.

Address: 13 Brown St, Dundee, DD1 5EG

The Phoenix – an exciting mix of classic and quirky

Although it is one of the oldest pubs in Dundee, The Phoenix is also among the liveliest. It is packed when I visit just after 1pm on a Friday afternoon.

As with several other pubs on this list, The Phoenix has lovely, old fittings and fixtures.

But, along with the dark wooden seats and tables, the pub also has blaring rock music and more than its fair share of eye-catching oddities.

A stag’s head is mounted on the far wall and stained-glass windows cast multicoloured light across the drinkers.

The blend of classic and quirky extends beyond just the décor.

“We’ve got quite an eclectic mix of customers,” owner Andy Robertson tells me. “This makes the pub quite unique and very exciting.”

He goes on to say that “people come from far and wide for the real ale selection”.

The Phoenix serves five cask beers. Two of these are unchanging stalwarts: Duke IPA from Swannay Brewery and Timothy Taylor’s Landlord.

The other three are rotating guest beers.

“The previous owner built up good relationships with local breweries,” Andy tells me. “I’ve kept that going.”

The Phoenix is also known for its famous chilli. Decidedly spicy, this dish is a fan favourite.

Address: 103 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DH

The Speedwell Bar – a beautiful and historic Dundee pub

To step into The Speedwell Bar on Perth Road is to be transported back to the early 1900s.

A beautiful, L-shaped Edwardian mahogany bar dominates the main room while two lounges – front and back – are hidden from view by glazed etched glass screens. Mahogany dado panelling completes the lovely space.

“Everything you see is authentic,” owner Jonathan Stewart tells me.

“There’s not many pubs like this around any more,” he adds.

The luxurious feel of this Dundee pub is complemented by the drinks that are on offer.

I spy three cask-conditioned ales and eight lagers on offer, along with numerous bottled and canned beers and ciders.

Around 100 whiskies are also served here, including several premium options such as Glenesk 1984 and Coleburn 1981.

“We’re seen as a destination pub, mainly because of our whiskies,” Jonathan says.

The Speedwell Bar was named pub of the year in 2017, and it is not difficult to see why experts hold the pub in such high regard.

From the design to the service, everything at The Speedwell Bar is of a timeless quality.

Address: 165-167 Perth Rd, Dundee DD2 1AS

Trades House – there’s something for everyone

Previously a bank, the Trades House is a spacious pub that nonetheless has an intimate feel.

This is largely thanks to wonderful wooden interiors and beautiful stained-glass windows, both of which were fitted when the pub opened in the 1990s.

Tom Maxfield, who has been coming to the pub since it opened, told me he kept coming back because “it is such a friendly place”.

Aside from a good crowd, the pub also has some 30 beer fonts, ensuring a huge variety – and volume – of beer can be served throughout the day.

The Dundee pub also serves an impressive array of wine, including an English white wine and a 0% sparkling wine from Spain.

Those abstaining from alcohol can also enjoy alcohol-free cocktails, including a ginger no-jito.

Thanks to several TV screens that populate the space, the Trades House is a great spot for those wanting to watch sporting events.

I’m told that many customers book tables in advance to ensure they get the best seats for specific matches.

A wide range of pub grub classics – like fish and chips, steak and ale pie and scampi – ensure that drinkers don’t have to head home hungry.

Address: 40 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4ET