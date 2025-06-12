I knocked the froth off a few at these Dundee pubs and bars – here’s what I learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

I knocked the froth off a few at these Dundee pubs and bars – here’s what I learned

Jacob Smith picks five of his favourite Dundee pubs and bars, covering everything from traditional boozers to cutting-edge music venues.

Jacob Smith holding up a beer in one of the Dundee pubs he visited
Jacob Smith enjoying one of Dundee's many wonderful pubs and bars. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
By Jacob Smith

Given that Dundee is known for its journalism, it’s perhaps no surprise that the city is home to numerous pubs and bars.

Fortunately, not all these venues are the tobacco-stained drinking dens of yesteryear.

In fact, the City of Discovery’s drinking scene boasts everything from rejuvenated institutions to lively music venues.

That said, there are a handful of Dundee pubs and bars that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

I put on my drinking boots and went to find out which of them are the city’s best.

Star & Garter – a classic Dundee pub revitalised

The first pub I visit is the Star & Garter.

This iconic establishment, which first opened in 1874, was inactive between 2018 and 2023 but had new life breathed into it by father-son duo John and Thomas Justice.

This is evident from the moment I arrive. Several people are sat at the outdoor tables, making the most of the sunshine.

Inside, the pub is traditionally decorated with a beautiful bar, decorative glass panels and leather seating.

Many of the original fixtures are present and they add real character.

Jacob Smith standing next to the Star & Garter's whiskey bar.
Propping up the Star & Garter’s stunning whisky bar. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Towards the rear of the pub is a wood-panelled whisky saloon that is absolutely stunning.

John tells me there are “300 whiskies in the building and about 200 behind the bar”.

Both rooms have a wonderful atmosphere, and several customers tell me how much they love the pub’s old-school feel.

The pub also serves many different beers, including real ale. The team do a great job of championing local Scottish beers from the likes of SaltRock Brewing and 71 Brewing.

A pint of beer sitting on a bar.
Level Head was just one of several beers on offer when I visited. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Customers who get hungry are also in luck; the Star & Garter sells pies produced locally by Harvey’s Takeaway.

On the day I visit, chicken tikka and leek and potato are just two of the options available.

Address: 42 Union St, Dundee, DD1 4BE

Duke’s Corner – a lively spot for music lovers

As a pub-bar-music-venue hybrid, Duke’s Corner is noticeably buzzier than the other businesses I have visited.

Here, live music is played every Friday and Saturday. Open mic sessions give brave customers an opportunity to show off their talents, while a Saturday night DJ provides ample excuse to dance.

That said, it’s clear that Duke’s Corner has plenty to offer during day as well.

Customers catching the sun in the beer garden at Duke's Corner
Customers love catching the sun in the beer garden. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I’m impressed by the range of beers offered by the pub.

The blackboard behind the bar boasts an extensive list that includes a surprising number of sour and fruity tipples, including Vault City’s rhubarb drizzle beer.

It’s not just beer drinkers who can try something new at Duke’s Corner. Bar staff know how to make an impressive number of lesser-known cocktails.

These include the kiwiido, a mix of vodka, lavender, apple juice, kiwi and soda.

Whatever customers order, they are encouraged to enjoy them in the pub’s extensive beer garden. The sheltered spot is a real suntrap during the long summer evenings.

Address: 13 Brown St, Dundee, DD1 5EG

The Phoenix – an exciting mix of classic and quirky

Although it is one of the oldest pubs in Dundee, The Phoenix is also among the liveliest. It is packed when I visit just after 1pm on a Friday afternoon.

As with several other pubs on this list, The Phoenix has lovely, old fittings and fixtures.

But, along with the dark wooden seats and tables, the pub also has blaring rock music and more than its fair share of eye-catching oddities.

Jacob Smith standing outside The Phoenix bar in Dundee
The Phoenix is a fun, buzzy pub. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A stag’s head is mounted on the far wall and stained-glass windows cast multicoloured light across the drinkers.

The blend of classic and quirky extends beyond just the décor.

“We’ve got quite an eclectic mix of customers,” owner Andy Robertson tells me. “This makes the pub quite unique and very exciting.”

He goes on to say that “people come from far and wide for the real ale selection”.

The Phoenix serves five cask beers. Two of these are unchanging stalwarts: Duke IPA from Swannay Brewery and Timothy Taylor’s Landlord.

Jacob Smith standing at the bar in The Phoenix.
Timothy Taylor’s Landlord is one of five cask beers served in the pub. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The other three are rotating guest beers.

“The previous owner built up good relationships with local breweries,” Andy tells me. “I’ve kept that going.”

The Phoenix is also known for its famous chilli. Decidedly spicy, this dish is a fan favourite.

Address: 103 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4DH

The Speedwell Bar – a beautiful and historic Dundee pub

To step into The Speedwell Bar on Perth Road is to be transported back to the early 1900s.

A beautiful, L-shaped Edwardian mahogany bar dominates the main room while two lounges – front and back – are hidden from view by glazed etched glass screens. Mahogany dado panelling completes the lovely space.

“Everything you see is authentic,” owner Jonathan Stewart tells me.

“There’s not many pubs like this around any more,” he adds.

A smiling Jonathan Stewart owner of The Speedwell Bar, standing behind the bar
Jonathan Stewart, owner of The Speedwell Bar, has worked there for 27 years. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The luxurious feel of this Dundee pub is complemented by the drinks that are on offer.

I spy three cask-conditioned ales and eight lagers on offer, along with numerous bottled and canned beers and ciders.

Around 100 whiskies are also served here, including several premium options such as Glenesk 1984 and Coleburn 1981.

“We’re seen as a destination pub, mainly because of our whiskies,” Jonathan says.

A pint of cider sitting on a bar.
Along with whisky, the bar also serves cider and beer. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

The Speedwell Bar was named pub of the year in 2017, and it is not difficult to see why experts hold the pub in such high regard.

From the design to the service, everything at The Speedwell Bar is of a timeless quality.

Address: 165-167 Perth Rd, Dundee DD2 1AS

Trades House – there’s something for everyone

Previously a bank, the Trades House is a spacious pub that nonetheless has an intimate feel.

This is largely thanks to wonderful wooden interiors and beautiful stained-glass windows, both of which were fitted when the pub opened in the 1990s.

Tom Maxfield, who has been coming to the pub since it opened, told me he kept coming back because “it is such a friendly place”.

A man smiling in a pub.
Tom Maxfield has been coming to the pub since the 1990s. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Aside from a good crowd, the pub also has some 30 beer fonts, ensuring a huge variety – and volume – of beer can be served throughout the day.

The Dundee pub also serves an impressive array of wine, including an English white wine and a 0% sparkling wine from Spain.

Those abstaining from alcohol can also enjoy alcohol-free cocktails, including a ginger no-jito.

A range of beer taps in Trades House pub in Dundee.
Trades House serves a vast array of beer. Image: Jacob Smith/DC Thomson

Thanks to several TV screens that populate the space, the Trades House is a great spot for those wanting to watch sporting events.

I’m told that many customers book tables in advance to ensure they get the best seats for specific matches.

A wide range of pub grub classics – like fish and chips, steak and ale pie and scampi – ensure that drinkers don’t have to head home hungry.

Address: 40 Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4ET

More from Food & Drink

A chef smiling and holding up some charcuterie.
Fife's Kinneuchar Inn finally among UK's top 100 restaurants - here's why I'm not…
Iftikhar Ahmed stands behind the bar at 1876
What makes new Broughty Ferry restaurant 1876 stand out?
Loch Leven
Top 5 things to do in Kinross & Loch Leven
The four meats pizza. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling's new pizza restaurant was so good we went back for more
A man and women smiling at the camera.
First look: Newport’s newest bar and restaurant Shoreline opens amid local excitement
4
Booffi has opened in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look inside new Dunfermline world buffet restaurant Booffi
2
Will Blake leaning on the counter of his food truck.
Spice up your summer with speedy shawarma as 'authentic' food truck visits Fife
Three people in front of sign for Blend cafe at South Inch pavilion, Perth
Perth's South Inch pavilion cafe reopens with Blend Coffee Lounge team at helm
Keith Adamson standing inside a polytunnel that is being used to grow strawberries.
Fifers enjoying bumper early strawberry harvest - but 'wee shortage' of berries looms
A man smiling in front of a café.
Barista from Kirriemuir looks to wow judges at UK championships

Conversation