Restaurant review: Powmill Milk Bar, Kinross, a success despite mixed reviews

There is something so intriguing about a restaurant, such as Powmill Milk Bar, with contrasting reviews.

How can a venue have a glowing review praising the cakes, but another saying “give it a miss” in the same month?

However, after visiting Powmill Milk Bar, I agree with the TripAdvisor user who said: “If you’ve never visited the Milk Bar you don’t know what you’re missing.”

Powmill Milk Bar is ‘cosy’ and ‘relaxed’

Located in Powmill, a small Kinross-shire village near Rumbling Bridge, the restaurant offers a range of milkshakes and sweet treats.

It’s an ideal spot for lunch or breakfast. The menu includes soup, sandwiches, jacket potatoes, paninis, four vegan options and plenty for children.

The venue is wheelchair accessible, with a ramp leading up to the door. It’s also dog friendly, with treats on offer for furry friends.

Other bonuses include free Wi-Fi and ample parking.

As I entered with my partner Joe, a chalk board gave us instructions to find a table, decide what we wanted then order at the counter.

It was a busy Saturday afternoon and we were lucky to find a find a table in the corner that hadn’t been cleared yet. We didn’t mind as it was obvious the staff were swamped.

Powmill Milk Bar exudes a cosy and relaxed atmosphere.

One of the standout features is the unhurried pace it affords customers.

You can take your time with the menu and spend as long as you like deciding which of the mouth-watering cakes you want to order.

Scotsman panini ‘stole the spotlight’

Between us we ordered three items from the lunch menu, a shake, a drink and a dessert each.

The service at Powmill Milk Bar is truly exceptional.

As soon as I approached the counter, I was greeted with a smile and asked how I was.

The staff member was incredibly helpful, providing us with plenty of cutlery and a glass for Joe’s bottled orange juice (£2.45). She anticipated our needs, offering an extra knife to make slicing my traybake easier.

After placing my order, I returned to the our table with our desserts and eagerly awaited the main course.

In less than five minutes, my Jammie Dodger milkshake (£4.75) arrived.

Ordering a milkshake was number one priority – as you would expect when visiting a milk bar – and other options included Oreo, Biscoff, chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, banana and more.

With generous chunks of biscuit dispersed throughout, each sip offered vanilla and raspberry flavours, mimicking the iconic Jammie Dodger.

What impressed me the most was the consistency of the milkshake, which struck the perfect balance – neither too thick or too thin.

One common pitfall with milkshakes is an overwhelming sweetness, but this one was perfectly balanced.

Irresistible loaded nachos hit the spot

The kitchen was very efficient and our main dishes arrived in less than 15 minutes.

Joe and I kicked off our meal by sharing the nachos (£7.25), which came loaded with cheese, chicken, salsa and guacamole.

The presentation was appealing, with a generous helping of each condiment.

While I’ve never been a fan of guacamole, this one was so delicious I couldn’t resist scooping it onto every nacho. It was creamy, smooth and fresh.

However, the chicken was a let-down as it was somewhat dry. Initially, the cheese was melted to perfection. As we took a break to try our other dishes, it did harden and become a little rubbery.

Despite this, the portion size was ideal for sharing and the crunch of the salty crisps was paired perfectly with the tang of the salsa and the cool nature of the sour cream.

The Scotsman (£10.95) stole the spotlight.

My panini was soft and toasted to perfection, loaded with a mild yet rich haggis that married the melted cheese perfectly. The haggis was hearty and moist, with a peppery flavour.

Every bite was a delight.

The dish was presented beautifully, with a large helping of chips arranged in a basket, invitingly crispy and golden. Inside, they were tender and fluffy.

A large pot of creamy coleslaw and a colourful salad added a refreshing element to the plate.

Although the dish was on the pricier side, it was unquestionably worth it and the highlight of our experience.

Joe opted for the fish finger sandwich (£9.95) with white bread.

The fish itself was tender and flaky, complimented by its crispy outer coating, creating a satisfying contrast of textures with eat bite.

The bread, fresh and soft, provided a substantial base with its thick slices.

However, there was a slight disappointment as the sandwich arrived without the tartare sauce – which was promised on the menu – leaving it dry.

Fortunately, there were packets on our table that we were welcome to.

How were the desserts on our Powmill Milk Bar review?

For our final course, Joe enjoyed the carrot cake which was a bargain for its quality, priced at only £2.95.

The attention to detail in the decor was evident, with a small carrot piped on top of the icing. It was a lovely touch that showcased the extra effort put into presentation.

The icing itself was just right, not too overbearing, while the cake itself was moist, spiced flawlessly and had the perfect ratio of cake to carrot.

My millionaires shortbread was another steal, priced the same as the carrot cake at £2.95.

The caramel was irresistibly gooey and sweet, generously filling each bite and oozing out the sides. Beneath it, the crumbly yet buttery base provided a solid foundation for the goldmine it carried.

Once again, the presentation was on point and the portion size offered excellent value for its price.

The verdict

Powmill Milk Bar is a family-run business worth supporting, with superb service and excellent food.

As soon as the rush died down, there were three members of staff clearing tables and checking on every customer. When we left, staff thanked us for coming in.

Although the nachos fell short, our other dishes were outstanding and great value for money.

From the welcoming atmosphere to the delicious food, the milk bar is a hidden gem, perfect for enjoying a spot of lunch, grabbing a milkshake or indulging in a sweet treat.

Information

Address: Rumbling Bridge, Powmill, Kinross, KY13 0QP

Tel: 01577 840376

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thepowmillmilkbar

Price: £41.25 for a drink, a milkshake, three lunch menu items and two desserts

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 4/5

