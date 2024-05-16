5 of the best places in Perthshire for a perfect scone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best places in Perthshire for a perfect scone

We all love tucking into a scone, so where in Perthshire can you find the best?

There are delicious scones aplenty in Perthshire, including these fruit scones available from the Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Dunkeld House Hotel.
By Joanna Bremner

There are a number of places in Perthshire serving delicious scones.

To keep things simple for you, we have put together a list of some of the Perthshire eateries serving the best scones.

Dunkeld House Hotel, Dunkeld

Just off the A9, you’ll come to the quaint town of Dunkeld.

There, you’ll find gorgeous buildings, riverside walks and some delicious food.

Down a long driveway, you’ll reach The Dunkeld House Hotel.

This picturesque country house hotel provides beautiful views of the Tay while you’re on your way to your scones.

Afternoon tea from Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Dunkeld House Hotel.

The afternoon tea consists of scones (both plain and strawberry lemon), sandwiches, cakes and petit fours.

Aren’t those toadstool cakes are adorable? They’re a white and red meringue with a chocolate orange base and a red berry glaze.

Address: Dunkeld, Perthshire, PH8 0HX, Scotland

Walkin’ Cafe, Spittalfield

Cute countryside coffee shop the Walkin’ Cafe is on The Green in the village of Spittalfield.

It is popular with walkers and cyclists and of course, serves up tasty scones.

The raspberry and white chocolate scones from Walkin’ Cafe, Spittalfield. Image: Walkin’ Cafe.

While the raspberry and white chocolate scones are pretty as can be, their blueberry scones are the most popular, up there with sultana scones.

The Walkin’ Cafe also serves homemade sandwiches, soup and cake.

Address: The Green, Spittalfield, Perthshire, PH1 4JT

Murrayshall Country Estate, near Scone

Another hotel nestled in Perthshire’s beautiful countryside is the Murrayshall Country Estate.

Every day, they serve up afternoon tea – including delicious scones.

Afternoon tea at Murrayshall Hotel. Image: Murrayshall Hotel.

There are both plain and fruit scones available, served with Heather Hill Farm jam and clotted cream.

The real question is, do you spread on the jam or the cream first?

The classic afternoon tea at Murrayshall is £27.50, but you can also get prosecco or champagne afternoon tea for a little bit more.

Address: Murrayshall Country Estate, Scone, Perth, Scotland, PH2 7PH

Rannoch Station Tearoom, Kinloch Rannoch

The wee homely cafe, the Rannoch Station Tearoom, is a perfect spot for a homemade scone.

Their plain and fruit scones are made fresh every day – they’re also huge!

The huge scones from Rannoch Station Tearoom. Image: Rannoch Station Tearoom.

The tearoom is ideal for a pitstop while you’re travelling.

Though you will need to book if you’d like a table as the remote tearoom gets very busy.

Address: Rannoch Station, PH17 2QA

Livvi’s Little Lunchbox, Dunkeld

Colourful bakery and takeaway Livvi’s Little Lunchbox is another gem in Dunkeld.

As well as doughnuts and traybakes, they serve up homemade scones. These are made fresh every morning.

There are plenty of scones to choose from at this Dunkeld bakery. Image: Livvi’s Little Lunchbox.

You can get your hands on their plain, fruit, cheese, or apple and cinnamon scones in the takeaway Livvi’s Little Lunchbox, or their new sister sit-down spot May’s of Dunkeld.

Address: 26 Atholl St, Dunkeld PH8 0AR

Any other favourite spots to get your scone fix? Let us know in the comments below.

