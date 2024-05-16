5 of the best places in Perthshire for a perfect scone

There are a number of places in Perthshire serving delicious scones.

To keep things simple for you, we have put together a list of some of the Perthshire eateries serving the best scones.

Dunkeld House Hotel, Dunkeld

Just off the A9, you’ll come to the quaint town of Dunkeld.

There, you’ll find gorgeous buildings, riverside walks and some delicious food.

Down a long driveway, you’ll reach The Dunkeld House Hotel.

This picturesque country house hotel provides beautiful views of the Tay while you’re on your way to your scones.

The afternoon tea consists of scones (both plain and strawberry lemon), sandwiches, cakes and petit fours.

Aren’t those toadstool cakes are adorable? They’re a white and red meringue with a chocolate orange base and a red berry glaze.

Address: Dunkeld, Perthshire, PH8 0HX, Scotland

Walkin’ Cafe, Spittalfield

Cute countryside coffee shop the Walkin’ Cafe is on The Green in the village of Spittalfield.

It is popular with walkers and cyclists and of course, serves up tasty scones.

While the raspberry and white chocolate scones are pretty as can be, their blueberry scones are the most popular, up there with sultana scones.

The Walkin’ Cafe also serves homemade sandwiches, soup and cake.

Address: The Green, Spittalfield, Perthshire, PH1 4JT

Murrayshall Country Estate, near Scone

Another hotel nestled in Perthshire’s beautiful countryside is the Murrayshall Country Estate.

Every day, they serve up afternoon tea – including delicious scones.

There are both plain and fruit scones available, served with Heather Hill Farm jam and clotted cream.

The real question is, do you spread on the jam or the cream first?

The classic afternoon tea at Murrayshall is £27.50, but you can also get prosecco or champagne afternoon tea for a little bit more.

Address: Murrayshall Country Estate, Scone, Perth, Scotland, PH2 7PH

Rannoch Station Tearoom, Kinloch Rannoch

The wee homely cafe, the Rannoch Station Tearoom, is a perfect spot for a homemade scone.

Their plain and fruit scones are made fresh every day – they’re also huge!

The tearoom is ideal for a pitstop while you’re travelling.

Though you will need to book if you’d like a table as the remote tearoom gets very busy.

Address: Rannoch Station, PH17 2QA

Livvi’s Little Lunchbox, Dunkeld

Colourful bakery and takeaway Livvi’s Little Lunchbox is another gem in Dunkeld.

As well as doughnuts and traybakes, they serve up homemade scones. These are made fresh every morning.

You can get your hands on their plain, fruit, cheese, or apple and cinnamon scones in the takeaway Livvi’s Little Lunchbox, or their new sister sit-down spot May’s of Dunkeld.

Address: 26 Atholl St, Dunkeld PH8 0AR

Any other favourite spots to get your scone fix? Let us know in the comments below.