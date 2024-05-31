‘We met in lockdown, so it was like accelerated love’: This Angus foodie power couple share a passion for pizza, chocolate and each other

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

‘We met in lockdown, so it was like accelerated love’: This Angus foodie power couple share a passion for pizza, chocolate and each other

Chloe Oswald of Chocolatia and Jamie Butler of The Copper Oven run their own successful food businesses, so how does that work as a couple?

Jamie Butler, owner of The Copper Oven in Arbroath, and Chloe Oswald, owner of Chocolatia in Angus, are an Angus foodie power couple. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jamie Butler, owner of The Copper Oven in Arbroath, and Chloe Oswald, owner of Chocolatia in Angus, are an Angus foodie power couple. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

If it weren’t for Chloe Oswald’s partner Jamie, she never would have started her award-winning Angus chocolate business, Chocolatia.

Together Chloe and her partner, Jamie Butler, are an Angus food and drink power couple.

Chloe runs her chocolate empire Chocolatia, and Jamie has taken over the pizzeria The Copper Oven in Arbroath.

The couple share how they make things work, including who does the cooking, why they wouldn’t work together and the importance of having a support system at home.

How long have you been together?

Chloe: “We met in lockdown, so it was like accelerated love, you know.

“It was that weird time where we were both off so we just spent all of our time together.

“It was Jamie’s idea for me to start my business, [Chocolatia].

“He was the one who suggested that I start it.

“I like to blame him for it when things get hard.

Jamie Butler of The Copper Oven and and Chloe Oswald of Chocolatia are a foodie power couple in Angus.
Jamie Butler and Chloe Oswald are a foodie power couple in Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I was frustrated in lockdown and he said I should just start a business.

“I said don’t be stupid, I don’t even have a house. But we ended up starting a few weeks later!

“So we really started that together.

“To go through something as stressful as that, and buying a house, and getting a dog…

“We’ve been through an awful lot in such a short window of time that it’s just kind of helped help us grow.”

What do you both enjoy about working in food and drink?

Chloe: “For me, I love food and I love to eat, so working in food has always just been a way for me to get closer to food.

“I love bringing joy to people too.”

Jamie: “I gravitate towards carbs more, so pizza was a no-brainer.

“I love service and serving people, just the whole environment.”

Do you think it makes sense that one of you is sweet and the other savoury?

Chloe: “Jamie says he never liked sweet stuff much before me, but he eats an awful lot of chocolate so I don’t really believe him on that one.”

Do you do a lot of taste testing?

Jamie: “Every time I do a special, Chloe tries it.

“And every flavour that she’s really excited about, I’ll try it.

“But I’m not a super sweet, chocolatey person but I do eat a lot of chocolate being with her.”

Chloe Oswald's impressive hand-painted chocolates from her business, Chocolatia.
Chloe Oswald’s impressive hand-painted chocolates from her business, Chocolatia. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Is it good having that at-home quality control?

Chloe: “I think so, I think it’s good.

Jamie: “Sometimes too honest!”

Chloe: “I think Jamie knows I’ll always tell him exactly what I think, whether or not he wants the constructive criticism.

“But I think it’s really useful to have someone to bash ideas off of, like flavours and textures.

“I’ll always request really random toppings on pizzas that Jamie sometimes likes, sometimes is horrified by.”

Jamie: “I think you just putting anchovies on anything.

“Anything that doesn’t need anchovies.”

Joint owner of The Copper Oven in Angus, Jamie Butler, tosses some pizza dough. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How do you make time to see each other with your busy schedules?

Chloe: “We try to have at least one day off. Sundays off together as much as possible.

“It’s more difficult for me at Christmastime because I’m just manic all the time.

“In the summer, it’s a little bit easier for me to take a day off during the week, and Jamie will usually be off one of the week days, and I’ll work my week around it so I can take that off.”

Jamie: “I think for me because we have staff here as well, it’s a bit easier for me to have days off.

“Whereas Chloe is more of a one man band.”

Chloe: “Jamie used to do a lot more markets with me, so that was a good chance for us to get quality time together while we were stuck in the freezing cold.”

Who does the cooking at home?

Chloe: “When me and Jamie first moved in together, he made some really questionable dinners,” she tells me.

“There was a noodle dish that had pear in it.”

[Mishearing, I am quick to question: “Pear or hair?”]

Chloe: “Hair would have been more normal probably.

“There was pear in it. But it’s because I had told him I love pear, so he thought ‘that’s perfect, Chloe will love this’.

“So I do most of the cooking.

“I really love to cook savoury food as well.

“Whenever I can get out of my chocolate kitchen and into the home kitchen to cook, I love doing that. But you’re [Jamie is] getting much better at cooking now!”

Is there someone who gets more stressed than the other, or are you both there to keep one another calm?

Chloe: “I think we both support each other.

“But I think Jamie keeps being calm more.

“I am flappy more, though I have been known to settle Jamie down too.”

Chloe Oswald and Jamie Butler offer one another a great support network. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
And do you ever wish you worked together?

Jamie: “No.

“We’re both control freaks, so I don’t think that would work.

“We’re too similar in that sense.”

Chloe: “We work better on our own.

“Jamie helped me loads at the start of Chocolatia, but I think he didn’t like me telling him what to do!”

More from Food & Drink

There are plenty of places in Dundee offering graduation deals on food, and set menus, including Daisy Tasker at Hotel Indigo. Image: Hotel Indigo.
6 restaurants and bars in Dundee offering money-saving graduation deals
What was our favourite drink we tried on our Perth Cocktail Week preview? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
My favourite Perth Cocktail Week drink you need to try - and 3 other…
Fife author Val McDermid shares fond memories about St Andrews and what she loves to do on a visit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
My St Andrews: Fife author Val McDermid on her favourite things about the university…
Dishes from Stone Cafe at Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Stone of Destiny and salty stovies: What's in store at the Perth Museum…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Annfield EH9 column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird. EH9 Annfield. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 24/05/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: New Dundee EH9 premises is exactly what Blackness needs
Dunfermline is home to many great food and drink venues, including Pan Asian eatery Fabric, which serves up delicious steak ramen and lots more. Image: Fabric.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Dunfermline
St Andrews students Sasha Webb and Callum Henderson took part in our blind taste test, voting on which St Andrews ice cream they liked better: Luvians or Jannettas.
Which famous St Andrews ice cream tastes better? We asked YOU if Luvians or…
Megan Lindop of Krafty Fine Drinks is a Rising Star in the local food and drink scene, bringing specialist gin, craft beer and more to Fife communities.
27-year-old craft beer lover Megan on running her two Fife bottle shops
Zoe Lawson, who runs Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry, has opened a new sister cafe in St Andrews, Sweetpea at the Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at Sweetpea in St Andrews - the award-winning Dundee cafe's sister venue
Gillian Veal is hosting an "intimate" dinner at the V&A during the Dundee Food Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee foodie legend Gillian Veal 'humbled' to host exclusive V&A dinner during city food…

Conversation