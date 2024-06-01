We visit Wee Scran in Dundee – were breakfast loaded fries a hit or a miss?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We visit Wee Scran in Dundee – were breakfast loaded fries a hit or a miss?

Glenn Roach, who runs Taypark House in Dundee, joined Joanna for a Drive-Thru Review of new takeaway Wee Scran.

By Joanna Bremner

I never thought I would see breakfast loaded fries on a menu, until I stepped foot in Wee Scran, Dundee.

The new takeaway on Arbroath Road is “baby sister” of Dundee Tex-Mex restaurant Wee Mexico, offering up a range of Scottish grub.

Though the venue is small, the menu is huge. It offers some pretty quirky dishes, including chips and mince, munchie boxes and breakfast loaded fries.

Joining me on this review was Glenn Roach, owner and head chef of Taypark House in Dundee.

His boutique hotel is known for serving a cracking Sunday roast and being a favourite for Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly when she visits the city.

When we headed along for our review, Wee Scran was busy with people picking up a quick bite for lunch, be it burgers, salads or noodle dishes.

We were excited to try the offering, though admittedly were a little put off by the size of the menu.

How were the breakfast loaded fries from Wee Scran, Dundee?

The first item we tried at Wee Scran was the breakfast loaded fries (£6.50).

This was actually recommended by a staff member, and seems to be a popular choice for customers.

The portion was monstrously huge, and pretty good value for money. Glenn said he was a bit “lost for words”.

The packed all-day breakfast dish combined fries, cheese, sausage, eggs, beans, bacon and sauce.

Breakfast loaded fries from Wee Scran, Dundee.

This would be ideal for getting over a hangover (if you’re really hungry), but the portion size was a little off-putting for us on a Wednesday lunchtime.

It was pretty messy, stodgy and no flavours really stood out from the others.

Although Glenn said “it’s not everybody’s cup of tea”, it was exactly what it said on the tin, therefore it felt unfair to fault it too much.

The breakfast loaded fries lost a mark from us, since the fried egg was overcooked to our tastes.

Glenn: 4/5

Joanna: 4/5

Noodles were a let down at Wee Scran in Dundee

Next up, we tried the salt and pepper chicken noodles (£5.50) from Wee Scran.

Though there was a nice kick to the sauce itself, the noodles and chicken weren’t up to scratch.

The breaded chicken was very soggy due to the thick sauce, so there was none of that crispy bite to the chunks of meat.

Salt and pepper chicken noodles from Wee Scran, Dundee.

The noodles were overcooked and mushy, falling apart with the nudge of a fork and not holding together.

Though Glenn said there was “not bad flavour”, he noted it was very dry, which wasn’t what we had hoped for.

Glenn: 2/5

Joanna: 2.5/5

Saved the best for last?

Finally, we went for the Wee Scran‘s Mexican chicken salad (£3.25).

This was very light and refreshing compared to the two previous dishes.

There was a nice heat to the creamy chicken mayonnaise, which paired well with the crispy veg salad.

Mexican chicken salad was a highlight on our visit to Wee Scran, Dundee.

The salad was a very generous portion size for the price, with a decent amount of chicken.

The only lost half a mark from us because the salad was a little basic.

Glenn: 4.5/5

Joanna: 4.5/5

For our full thoughts and live reactions, watch the video at the top of the page.

To keep up with our Drive-Thru Review series, subscribe to our Courier Food and Drink YouTube channel.

