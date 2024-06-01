We visit Wee Scran in Dundee – were breakfast loaded fries a hit or a miss?

I never thought I would see breakfast loaded fries on a menu, until I stepped foot in Wee Scran, Dundee.

The new takeaway on Arbroath Road is “baby sister” of Dundee Tex-Mex restaurant Wee Mexico, offering up a range of Scottish grub.

Though the venue is small, the menu is huge. It offers some pretty quirky dishes, including chips and mince, munchie boxes and breakfast loaded fries.

Joining me on this review was Glenn Roach, owner and head chef of Taypark House in Dundee.

His boutique hotel is known for serving a cracking Sunday roast and being a favourite for Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly when she visits the city.

When we headed along for our review, Wee Scran was busy with people picking up a quick bite for lunch, be it burgers, salads or noodle dishes.

We were excited to try the offering, though admittedly were a little put off by the size of the menu.

How were the breakfast loaded fries from Wee Scran, Dundee?

The first item we tried at Wee Scran was the breakfast loaded fries (£6.50).

This was actually recommended by a staff member, and seems to be a popular choice for customers.

The portion was monstrously huge, and pretty good value for money. Glenn said he was a bit “lost for words”.

The packed all-day breakfast dish combined fries, cheese, sausage, eggs, beans, bacon and sauce.

This would be ideal for getting over a hangover (if you’re really hungry), but the portion size was a little off-putting for us on a Wednesday lunchtime.

It was pretty messy, stodgy and no flavours really stood out from the others.

Although Glenn said “it’s not everybody’s cup of tea”, it was exactly what it said on the tin, therefore it felt unfair to fault it too much.

The breakfast loaded fries lost a mark from us, since the fried egg was overcooked to our tastes.

Glenn: 4/5

Joanna: 4/5

Noodles were a let down at Wee Scran in Dundee

Next up, we tried the salt and pepper chicken noodles (£5.50) from Wee Scran.

Though there was a nice kick to the sauce itself, the noodles and chicken weren’t up to scratch.

The breaded chicken was very soggy due to the thick sauce, so there was none of that crispy bite to the chunks of meat.

The noodles were overcooked and mushy, falling apart with the nudge of a fork and not holding together.

Though Glenn said there was “not bad flavour”, he noted it was very dry, which wasn’t what we had hoped for.

Glenn: 2/5

Joanna: 2.5/5

Saved the best for last?

Finally, we went for the Wee Scran‘s Mexican chicken salad (£3.25).

This was very light and refreshing compared to the two previous dishes.

There was a nice heat to the creamy chicken mayonnaise, which paired well with the crispy veg salad.

The salad was a very generous portion size for the price, with a decent amount of chicken.

The only lost half a mark from us because the salad was a little basic.

Glenn: 4.5/5

Joanna: 4.5/5

