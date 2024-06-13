5 places in Angus and Fife to get your hands on bridies – including the famous Forfar variant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 places in Angus and Fife to get your hands on bridies – including the famous Forfar variant

The delicious horseshoe-shaped pastry is well-loved in Forfar and beyond.

Gregg Wallace at Dundee's food festival in 2015.
Television personality Gregg Wallace with a Forfar Bridie at the Dundee Flower and Food festival in 2015. Image: DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

The famous Forfar bridie is great for satisfying a craving for a perfectly meaty, flaky bake at lunchtime.

Consisting of shortcrust pastry well stuffed with beef and onions, it’s one of the most filling bakes there is.

Unlike a pie, though, you can eat this bad boy with your hands.

So where locally can you get your hands on golden delicious bridies?

Angus Council, alongside local bakers, submitted a bid to achieve a protected status on the Forfar bridie – a Producers’ Association PGI (Protected Geographical Indication).

This would prohibit any bridie made outside a five-mile radius of the Angus town from being called a Forfar Bridie.

However, they were unsuccessful in this bid to achieve PGI status back in 2020.

Saddler’s, Forfar

Saddler’s is one of the well-known Angus bakeries which sells Forfar bridies.

The family bakery has been making these since 1897 and they are now on the fourth generation in the bakery.

The prices for their Forfar bridies vary, but a small one is £2.40, and a medium £3.60.

Forfar bridie from Saddler's.
Forfar bridie from Saddler’s. Image: Saddler’s.

They also serve special ones for £5.20.

Both of their shops (East High Street and North Street, Forfar) sell Forfar bridies, but they are made in the bakery behind the shop on East Street.

They also sell their Forfar bridies wholesale and supply them to the supporters at Forfar Athletic football club.

Address: 98 North St, Forfar DD8 3EY; 35 East High Street, Forfar, DD8 2EL

McLaren’s, Forfar

McLaren’s is another family-run business in Forfar, which was founded in 1893.

James McLaren and Son have been making Forfar Bridies since then.

Now, they sell the Forfar bridie in a variety of sizes to hungry locals and visitors.

The McLaren Forfar bridie.
The McLaren Forfar bridie. Image: McLaren and Son bakery.

Their small Forfar bridie costs £2.35, the medium £3.45 and the large is £4.70.

They have three spots you can buy their bakes from.

Address: 22-26 Market Street, Forfar, DD8 3EW; 8 The Cross, Forfar, DD8 1BX; 9 High Street, Kirriemuir, DD8 4EY

Keptie Bakery, Letham

Angus bakery Keptie Bakery doesn’t sell a Forfar bridie, but they do sell some other tasty bridies from their Letham bakery.

They sell steak bridies (cold £3.60), mince and onion bridies (cold £2.40) and mince bridies (£2.35).

Mince and onion bridie from the Letham bakery.
Mince and onion bridie from the Letham bakery. Image: Keptie Bakery.

Address: 16 The Square, Letham, Forfar DD8 2PZ

Pie Bob’s, Arbroath

Another range of tasty bridies in Angus can be found at Pie Bob’s in Arbroath.

The takeaway and bakery sell mince bridies (£2.86), haggis bridies (£2.86), steak and onion bridies (£2.86 cold), and mince and onion bridies (cold £1.89)

Steak and onion bridies from Pie Bob’s. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Address: 5-7 Grant Rd, Arbroath, United Kingdom, DD11 1JY

Alex Mitchell, Glenrothes

Alex Mitchell, Fife master butcher has been selling Forfar bridies for around five years.

Forfar bridie from Alex Mitchell. Image: Alex Mitchell.

These are all made in store, and are priced at £2.40 each.

Address: 2 Glamis Centre Glenrothes, United Kingdom KY7 4RH

