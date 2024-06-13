5 places in Angus and Fife to get your hands on bridies – including the famous Forfar variant

The famous Forfar bridie is great for satisfying a craving for a perfectly meaty, flaky bake at lunchtime.

Consisting of shortcrust pastry well stuffed with beef and onions, it’s one of the most filling bakes there is.

Unlike a pie, though, you can eat this bad boy with your hands.

So where locally can you get your hands on golden delicious bridies?

Angus Council, alongside local bakers, submitted a bid to achieve a protected status on the Forfar bridie – a Producers’ Association PGI (Protected Geographical Indication).

This would prohibit any bridie made outside a five-mile radius of the Angus town from being called a Forfar Bridie.

However, they were unsuccessful in this bid to achieve PGI status back in 2020.

Saddler’s, Forfar

Saddler’s is one of the well-known Angus bakeries which sells Forfar bridies.

The family bakery has been making these since 1897 and they are now on the fourth generation in the bakery.

The prices for their Forfar bridies vary, but a small one is £2.40, and a medium £3.60.

They also serve special ones for £5.20.

Both of their shops (East High Street and North Street, Forfar) sell Forfar bridies, but they are made in the bakery behind the shop on East Street.

They also sell their Forfar bridies wholesale and supply them to the supporters at Forfar Athletic football club.

Address: 98 North St, Forfar DD8 3EY; 35 East High Street, Forfar, DD8 2EL

McLaren’s, Forfar

McLaren’s is another family-run business in Forfar, which was founded in 1893.

James McLaren and Son have been making Forfar Bridies since then.

Now, they sell the Forfar bridie in a variety of sizes to hungry locals and visitors.

Their small Forfar bridie costs £2.35, the medium £3.45 and the large is £4.70.

They have three spots you can buy their bakes from.

Address: 22-26 Market Street, Forfar, DD8 3EW; 8 The Cross, Forfar, DD8 1BX; 9 High Street, Kirriemuir, DD8 4EY

Keptie Bakery, Letham

Angus bakery Keptie Bakery doesn’t sell a Forfar bridie, but they do sell some other tasty bridies from their Letham bakery.

They sell steak bridies (cold £3.60), mince and onion bridies (cold £2.40) and mince bridies (£2.35).

Address: 16 The Square, Letham, Forfar DD8 2PZ

Pie Bob’s, Arbroath

Another range of tasty bridies in Angus can be found at Pie Bob’s in Arbroath.

The takeaway and bakery sell mince bridies (£2.86), haggis bridies (£2.86), steak and onion bridies (£2.86 cold), and mince and onion bridies (cold £1.89)

Address: 5-7 Grant Rd, Arbroath, United Kingdom, DD11 1JY

Alex Mitchell, Glenrothes

Alex Mitchell, Fife master butcher has been selling Forfar bridies for around five years.

These are all made in store, and are priced at £2.40 each.

Address: 2 Glamis Centre Glenrothes, United Kingdom KY7 4RH