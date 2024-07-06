The best food and drink to try on a day in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Stirling

From crêpes and cannoli to Greek salad and burgers, there is a huge amount of food and drink to try on your next visit to Stirling.

The breakfast special at Vera Artisan Bakery is some of the amazing food and drink to try in Stirling. Image: Vera Artisan Bakery.
The breakfast special at Vera Artisan Bakery is some of the amazing food and drink to try in Stirling. Image: Vera Artisan Bakery.
By Joanna Bremner

Stirling has an eclectic mix of food and drink on offer, with Sicilian and Mediterranean cuisine to name a few.

With the gorgeous medieval Stirling castle, an art gallery and Stirling Old Town Jail, there are plenty of reasons to visit.

But between all your sightseeing, you’re likely to get a little peckish.

To help you decide where to go, I’ve put together a food and drink guide of some of the best places for food and drink in Stirling.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

The Wee Wolf Bistro on King Street in Stirling will absolutely set your day off right.

The bistro is named after the wolves which saved Stirling back when the Vikings tried to attack the town in the 9th century.

Apparently, the howling of these wolves woke up the townsfolk, and scared away the vikings, making the wolf the saviour of Stirling.

The breakfast menu is sizeable. You could try the Wee Wolf (bacon, sausage, egg, beans and toast) or the Wolf Brekkie (two bacon, two sausages, egg, beans, mushrooms, tattie scones, black pudding, hash brown and toast).

A tasty breakfast from the wolf-themed eatery in Stirling. Image: The Wee Wolf Bistro.

Dogs are allowed, and they even get to snack on gluten-free sausages while you enjoy your brekkie.

And there’s a “wee wolf den” play area in the back for the kids to enjoy.

Address: 40 King Street, Stirling, United Kingdom

Another spot for breakfast on your day enjoying the food and drink in Stirling is Vera Artisan Bakery and Kitchen.

This modern and stylish bakery has huge range of baked goods on offer, and also sell their own freshly baked sourdough bread.

On their breakfast menu, there is something for everyone.

If you’re fond of all things simple, you’ll be pleased to see that they serve a morning roll, with one, two or three fillings, choosing between bacon, black pudding, egg and more.

The Spanish eggs on the breakfast menu at Vera Artisan Bakery and Kitchen on Stirling’s King Street. Image: Vera Artisan Bakery and Kitchen.

But if you want something more elevated for your breakfast, you can try their Spanish eggs (crispy Serrano ham on a toasted bagel with a poached egg and hollandaise sauce).

They also offer pancakes and French toast, including crispy chicken pancakes, served with chilli mayo, jalapeño, chilli flakes and smashed avocado.

If you’re even hungrier though, they have some “hearty brunch” options, like a pulled pork burger, Turkish eggs, chorizo hash and shakshuka.

Address: 51 King St, Stirling FK8 1DN

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Coffee and cake is a match made in heaven, and there are plenty of places to enjoy both in Stirling.

Cafe and bean shop Stirling Coffee is a funky, modern spot in Stirling’s centre.

They have a huge range of syrups to choose from – perfect if you’re a sweet tooth like myself.

There’s the typical bunch like vanilla, caramel or hazelnut, but they also offer quirkier options like gingerbread or praline.

Stirling Coffee is a great spot for a coffee and cake.

You can also enjoy tasty bakes in their cafe.

They have a wee shop where you can buy various gifts, like brewing equipment, flasks and mugs.

Address: 8 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1BD

Gloria’s Café is a pretty spot for a coffee and cake in Stirling.

The Instagrammable eatery offers a range of coffees and teas, including matcha and chai. They also serve fresh bakes.

Gloria’s Cafe is modern and understated.

Address: 4 Baker St, Stirling FK8 1BJ

Another pop-up coffee spot to try out on your trip to Stirling, is actually found within the train station itself.

The Timorous Beastie coffee bar can get you a speedy – and delicious – coffee before you grab your train.

Just make sure to give them enough time to brew your coffee!

Address: Platform 3, Stirling station, Goosecroft Road, Stirling, FK8 1PF

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

For lunch, why not try the new Stirling spot Mato’s Cafe?

The bright and fresh eatery, ran by a father and son duo, offers a Mediterranean-style menu.

The family-run Mato’s Cafe is perfect for brunch or lunch on a day in Stirling.

The food on offer includes burgers, salads, paninis, wraps and more, as well as breakfast options which are served all day.

Why not go for their Greek salad? It would be the perfect refreshing dish to enjoy whilst sat outside in the sunshine.

Address: 22 Friars St, Stirling FK8 1HA

Snack

3pm to 6pm

For a snack on your day trying out the food and drink in Stirling, you can’t go wrong with the authentic Italian spot Caffe Pompei.

They have the biggest cannoli I have ever seen, which owners Mario and Connie Celiberti tell me are traditional Sicilian cannoli.

The authentic Sicilian cannoli at Caffe Pompei in Stirling.

These are all made in Italy and imported over, and cost £5 each. Which may seem steep, but they are the same size as my wrist!

They also serve cakes, coffee and croissants.

Address: 55 King St, Stirling FK8 1DR

Or if crepes are your thing, you should pay a visit to Mint Patisserie.

Their crepes can be served with chocolate, lemon curd, banana or apple and cinnamon.

They also serve ice cream, waffles, cakes, pancakes and French toast.

Mint Patisserie has outdoor seating perfect for enjoying the sunshine.

The cute, colourful cafe also has outdoor seating which will make you feel like you’re on holiday abroad if the sun is shining (fingers crossed!).

Address: 15 Baker St, Stirling FK8 1BJ

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Stirling locals recommend Gabe’s Diner for dinner.

The popular bistro serves up a range of quirky and mouth-watering mains, including chorizo bangers and mash, smoked haddock risotto and sweet and sour meatballs.

The marinated chicken burger, served with a mango salsa and a side of hand cut chunky chips. Image: Gabe’s Diner.

If you’re not feeling so adventurous though, you could try their braised steak sandwich or the marinated chicken burger.

There’s also outdoor seating so it is a perfect spot to enjoy on a warm summer evening.

It is in a pretty handy position too, nearby the train station and cinema, so it is ideal for dinner on your Stirling day out.

Address: Forthside Way, Stirling FK8 1QZ

Drinks

8pm till late

For a drink or two on your visit, you can’t go wrong with BrewDog Stirling.

They sell all the usual suspects like Hazy Jane IPA and Lost Language.

This branch serves a lot of the Cold Beer lager, which is a refreshing session lager which you can enjoy in the warm weather.

There’s even a Donkey Kong arcade machine to keep you occupied between pints!

Address: 7 Baker St, Stirling FK8 1BJ

Have any other Stirling food and drink recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation