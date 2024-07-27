Dundee foodie legend ‘auntie Gill’ joins for review of African restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dundee foodie legend ‘auntie Gill’ joins for review of African restaurant

Abule Tiwa on Albert Street serves plantain, fried yam, jollof rice, shawarma and more. What did Gill and I think of the food?

By Joanna Bremner

Dundee’s Gill Young is well-known for running The Shack Street Food in Hilltown, but where does she like to eat?

You might know Gill from the mural created in her honour by Dundee street artist Syke.

She is just as big a character as the mural suggests, full of chat, laughter and great stories.

For this month’s Drive-Thru Review, Gill was keen to try the food from Abule Tiwa, on Dundee’s Albert Street, as she has tried cuisine from all around the world.

Abule Tiwa on Albert Street, Dundee, is certainly colourful. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The eatery infuses “soulful tastes of Africa with contemporary culinary innovations”, and we were both intrigued to try out their menu.

What was the food like at Abule Tiwa in Dundee?

Abule Tiwa is a small venue, with a handful of seats inside.

We ordered a range of dishes, and didn’t have to wait too long for our food.

The staff were friendly, and recommended different items for us to try.

First off from Abule Tiwa, Gill and I tried the plantain (£4).

This was my first taste of plantain, and I will definitely be having it again.

The plantain from Abule Tiwa, Dundee.
The plantain from Abule Tiwa, Dundee.

The fruit, a savoury sort of banana, was flavourful, and perfectly caramelised and very sweet.

The texture was soft without being mushy, and it was very filling too.

On its own though, it wasn’t very exciting, so it is best paired with their other dishes.

Gill: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Next up was the beef (£8), which was simply served with a side of cabbage – not onion which I thought at first glance.

The seasoning had a real kick to it, but some sweetness in there too.

The  beef, with a side of cabbage at Abule Tiwa.

Gill called it “tremendous”, and gave it full marks. I knocked just one mark off as I would have liked the meat a wee bit more tender.

Gill: 5/5

Joanna: 4/5

How was the fish at Abule Tiwa, Dundee?

Our next item from Abule Tiwa was a fish dish (£6).

This wasn’t our favourite, as it was quite difficult to eat as it had not been deboned.

The fish from Abule Tiwa wasn’t our favourite.

The skin was lovely and crispy though, without making the fish itself dry.

Sadly, there wasn’t a lot of eating in it, and it was served without any sides.

Gill: 3/5

Joanna: 2/5

Finally, we got some rice to share.

First off was the Jollof rice (£6). This is a West African rice dish, which combines a range of spices, tomatoes, onions, peppers and more.

Jollof rice and fried rice from Abule Tiwa on Albert Street, Dundee.

The balance of flavours was “just right”, says Gill.

Gill: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

We both preferred the fried rice (£6) though, just because it had veg through it which made it a bit more exciting.

But the spices were balanced well in both dishes, and the rice was neither overdone, nor underdone.

Gill: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Abule Tiwa is a great spot for trying out African cuisine in Dundee.

The prices were affordable, and the dishes full of flavour.

Watch the video at the top of the page for our live reactions.

Catch up on our Drive-Thru Review series on The Courier’s food and drink YouTube channel.

