Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 places in Dundee where kids can eat more than just chicken nuggets

These Dundee kids menus include dishes for adventurous children, like pierogi dumplings, French toast, veggie shepherd's pie and falafel.

The pork belly and mash from the Broughty Ferry eatery's kids menu. Image: Sandbanks Brasserie.
By Joanna Bremner

Parents in Dundee are often faced with the same struggle when they go out for meals with their children – the kids menus.

How hard is it for you to get your younger kids to eat, let alone try something new?

And often the kids menu solely includes the likes of chicken nuggets and chips, burgers or pizza, sausages or macaroni and cheese.

These dishes may be a nice treat every once in a while, but I’m sure parents – and the kids themselves – get tired of them.

So I have put together a guide of places in Dundee which offer varied kids menus, with more than just those typical dishes.

1. The Flame Tree Cafe

There is a big kids menu at this Exchange Street cafe.

Your little ones can enjoy both brunch and lunch options, as well as snacks or sweet treats.

There are sandwiches, wraps and toasties, veggie sticks and more, including avocado toast.

The avocado toast for kids at the Dundee cafe. Image: Flame Tree Cafe Date; Unknown

The sandwich fillings aren’t basic either, including falafel and hummus or tuna mayo, so you can get your kid trying new things.

And for dessert, they might fancy Fairy Bread. This is an “Aussie kids favourite”, consisting of buttered bread topped with sprinkles.

Address: 20 Exchange St, Dundee DD1 3DL

2. Sandbanks Brasserie

You won’t find basic chicken nuggets and chips on the menu at Sandbanks Brasserie in Broughty Ferry.

This restaurant, run by MasterChef: The Professionals winner chef Jamie Scott and his wife, Kelly, is upmarket and elegant.

Even your kids will enjoy a taste of the finer things in life.

The pork belly and mash from the Broughty Ferry eatery. Image: Sandbanks Brasserie.

The starters on the children’s menu include prawn cocktail and chicken liver parfait with toasted ciabatta.

For the main dishes, there’s a butternut squash ravioli or pork belly served with mash.

And these won’t break the bank either, with kids starters priced at just £5 each, and mains for £10.

Address: 594 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2EA

3. Braw Tea

The food on offer for kids at this female-run Broughty Ferry cafe is not only healthy, but also affordable.

It is another eatery which avoids the tradition of chicken nuggets and chips on their kids menu.

The ‘Kids Works’ deal from Braw Tea. Image: Braw Tea.

They serve a ‘Kids Works’ deal for £4.75. This consists of a few items:

  • A roll, filled with choice of grated cheddar cheese, soft cheese and cucumber, Nutella, strawberry jam, peanut butter or other options.
  • A box of raisins.
  • A piece of fruit.
  • A yoghurt tube.
  • Crisps like Quavers or Pom Bears.

Address: F47H+MV, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2HA

4. Gracie’s

Another Broughty Ferry favourite, Gracie’s is a casual spot which is very popular for brunch and lunch.

The interior is quirky and colourful, and their food is spectacular.

The kids menu, too, offers some variety.

The sweet potato falafel bites from the Broughty Ferry eatery. Image: Gracie’s.

As an alternative to chicken goujons and chips – which are on the menu in case your little one is fussy – there’s sweet potato falafel bites on offer.

These are served with a mango dip.

Address: 175 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1DJ

5. Stenecki Coffee

This newly reimagined Dundee spot, previously the Daily Grind, also offers a varied kids menu too.

The options for kids include soup with sourdough bread.

The soup changes up every day, but could be pea and goat’s cheese, roasted cauliflower, or the very popular chef’s tomato soup which is made with a secret recipe.

Stenecki Coffee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There are also wee pierogi on offer.

Pierogi are a type of Polish dumpling. At Stenecki Coffee, the fillings include meat (a pork and chicken blend) or cheese curds. They also offer pierogi specials, including chilli chicken and haggis.

Address: 18a Exchange St, Dundee DD1 3DL

Do you know any other Dundee places offering variety on their kids menus? Let me know in the comments below.

