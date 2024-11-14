Sweet and healthy? How Inchture’s Bliss Bites mastered guilt-free snacking

Staci Clarke’s Bliss Bites began as a personal solution to satisfy her sweet tooth in a healthier way while pregnant with her first daughter.

“I have a super sweet tooth,” Staci admits, “which could actually border on having a bit of a sugar addiction.”

Creating Bliss Bites healthy snacks allowed her to make better choices, provided a way to introduce her daughters, eight and four years old, to healthier treats and led to a new career.

When her first daughter was born, Staci’s commitment to reducing sugar became even stronger.

Why make sugar-free snacks?

“I wanted to avoid sugar for her, knowing how bad it would be for her body and especially her teeth.”

The Bliss Bites she made at home became the treats her daughters would come to enjoy, in addition to some of the usual sugary snacks to help build a healthier lifestyle for her family.

But her transition from making Bliss Bites for her family to snack on to selling them commercially came about after a significant career decision.

How did Bliss Bites become a business?

Having spent 15 years in recruitment sales, Staci reached a “crossroads” when her second daughter was born.

She knew that returning to her demanding job would be challenging and decided to look for a new direction that would give her the flexibility to look after her young family.

Reflecting on her decision, she says, “It really is the best thing that I could have done, because it creates a great work-life balance.”

This new path offered a healthier lifestyle for her family and allowed her to pursue her passion for creating healthy snacks.

Social media was a challenge

Starting Bliss Bites as a business, however, wasn’t without its challenges.

In 2021, Staci turned to social media as a platform to sell her treats, which was a bit daunting initially.

“I remember looking on Instagram…and actually thinking, I can’t do this. But I thought, ‘put your big girl pants on’; it’s just something new.”

With the help of friends, Staci navigated the world of social media marketing, and soon her Bliss Bites were reaching the local community.

The initial response was promising, largely because people were still seeking convenient online orders and local pick-up options due to the pandemic.

However, Staci quickly adapted her approach, knowing this demand might not last as life returned to normal.

Where can you buy Staci’s Bliss Bites?

She started approaching local cafés, and now Bliss Bites can be found in around 10 outlets, providing a steady source of income.

Her previous sales experience was instrumental in growing her business: “Once I got my head around social media, it’s very similar to my old job.”

Staci participates in vegan markets in Dundee and a select few Christmas markets, but doesn’t take on too many.

“Lots of people that are vegan maybe choose to cut out gluten as well, and dairy and gluten intolerances often go hand in hand,” she explains.

Despite being three years into the business, challenges remain, especially balancing her professional life with family time.

Vegan and gluten-free too!

To maintain a gluten-free environment for her kitchen work, Staci has a strict rule that on production days, her daughters can’t have gluten-containing foods at home.

“Because I made a commitment that I do not allow gluten to be consumed on the days I’m working, they can’t have toast for breakfast on those days.” she says.

“They aren’t always happy about that…”

She currently dedicates three days a week to making Bliss Bites, a schedule that will become even more flexible once her youngest starts school.

Staci’s Bliss Bites are created with simplicity in mind and made with health-conscious ingredients.

Lots of gorgeous flavours to choose from

For example, her strawberries and cream Bliss Bites contain only four ingredients: cashew nuts, Medjool dates, vanilla extract, and freeze-dried strawberries.

She even makes her own vanilla extract, ensuring it’s free from additives like alcohol, which can be unsuitable for some.

This commitment to quality and natural ingredients has become a hallmark of her brand.

Staci offers her Bliss Bites in a variety of flavours, keeping the menu fresh and rotating selections monthly.

“I do 19 flavours of balls and 14 flavours of bars, and obviously, I couldn’t make all of those all of the time.”

How does Staci make her Bliss Bites?

Each week, she prepares four flavours of bites and three of bars, balancing variety with production demands.

She estimates that the Bliss Bites last around four weeks in the fridge, though some types can stay fresh for longer. They also freeze well, giving customers more flexibility with storage.

“There’s no dairy, nothing in there that can create a food safety issue,” she says, which gives her confidence in the quality of her treats.

Ultimately, Staci Clarke’s Bliss Bites is more than a business, it’s a lifestyle that reflects her values around family, health, and work/life balance.

What do Staci’s Bliss Bites taste like?

I came away from Staci’s home with a variety of Bliss Bites Balls and a couple of bars to try.

They went straight in the fridge when I got home and when it came to trying them a day or so later, Staci had recommended I leave them out for half an hour first.

This meant they were lovely and soft but still retained their shape and bite.

She also advised that I only eat a small bit at a time as they are so nutrient rich, so I cut the balls into quarters and the bars into small slices.

My favourite was definitely the ‘ferera rocha’ flavoured ball, and the strawberries and cream came in close second.

My three-year-old daughter ate them all with gusto and I was delighted to see her scoffing something other than sugary sweets with such relish!

The chocolate peanut butter bar was popular in the office, with one colleague taking a dislike to the chocolate brownie ball – largely due to the texture I think so it might’ve got too warm.

It was certainly bliss to have a sweet treat without the guilt!