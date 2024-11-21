Behind the scenes at award-winning Dunfermline restaurant Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Behind the scenes at award-winning Dunfermline restaurant Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s

I'm in the kitchen with chef Jack Coghill at Dunfermline's Jack 'O' Bryan's to make Roasted Monkfish Thermidor and then taste it.

Jack Coghill and Rachel with their finished dish of roasted monkfish in the kitchen at Jack 'O' Bryan's in Dunfermline.
Chef Jack Coghill and Rachel with the finished monkfish dish at Jack 'O' Bryan's Restaurant in Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Step into the kitchen at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s in Dunfermline, and you’re greeted by a symphony of sizzling pans, the rhythmic chop of knives, and a focused, bustling energy.

I had the privilege of joining chef Jack Coghill to watch him prepare one of their signature dishes: Roast Monkfish Thermidor.

This standout creation combines tender monkfish tail with a luxurious lobster and crab bisque, finished with an unexpected twist – a secret hit of piri piri spice.

Chef Jack places the monkfish tail in a hot pan.
Chef Jack places the monkfish tail in a hot pan. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Jack’s kitchen is a marvel of precision and teamwork. The star of the dish, a monkfish tail, was first scored to ensure it didn’t curl in the heat.

Jack heated a frying pan to searing-hot perfection, seasoning it with sea salt before lightly coating the fish in gluten-free flour.

How do they cook monkfish?

The monkfish hit the pan with a satisfying sizzle, its exterior crisping to a golden finish.

It was then transferred to their unique pizza oven – an unexpected but highly effective tool that maintains even, high temperatures for perfectly cooked seafood and meat.

As the fish rested, Jack whisked up the thermidor sauce. A rich and creamy seafood bisque formed the base, made with lobster and crab, brightened with a tangy tomato kick and that secret piri piri spice for a subtle heat.

Rachel gently places the monkfish on top of the pale orange thermidor sauce.
Rachel gently places the fish on the thermidor sauce. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Plating the dish was an art form in itself.

He advised me to spoon the sauce elegantly across a dark slate-gray oval plate.

I then topped the monkfish with generous shavings of black winter truffle, followed by a splash of green from delicate microgreens.

A side of roasted potatoes and jewel-green samphire completed the presentation.

What is samphire?

The samphire’s salty crunch, drawn from the briny waves that splash over coastal walls where it grows, provided the perfect counterpoint to the rich sauce.

A small dish og=f roasted cubes of potaties mixed with green samphire.
The potato and samphire accompaniment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

What does Jack Coghill’s Roasted Monkfish Thermidor taste like?

The result was extraordinary – the monkfish was tender enough to pull apart with a fork.

And the thermidor sauce’s creamy richness balanced perfectly with its tangy undertones and delicate kick from the piri piri.

The crispy exterior of the fish provided a satisfying contrast to its buttery-soft interior.

Monkfish tail on top of thermidor sauce in a place oval bowl.
The finished dish was as delicious as it looks. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Before stepping into the kitchen, I was already charmed by Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s.

Located in the heart of Dunfermline, this family-run restaurant exudes cosy elegance.

As I approached on a crisp winter evening, the warm glow from the windows beckoned, and stepping inside felt like entering a haven.

The warm and welcoming exterior of Jack 'O' Bryan's.
Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s looks cosy and welcoming. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The décor blends modern sophistication with comfort.

With its mustard-yellow seats, dark walls and stylish touches, Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s is perfect for a casual lunch or a special night out.

The family behind the success

Originally founded by Bryan Coghill, the restaurant is now co-run with his son Jack, who trained under his father before taking over the kitchen.

Bryan and Jack Coghill with their latest award, sitting inside their restaurant.
Father and son chef-proprietors, Bryan Coghill and son Jack with their recent award. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The family’s efforts have been rewarded with numerous accolades, most recently being crowned Best Restaurant at the Radio Forth Awards.

I left with a sample of Jack’s handcrafted Espresso Martini chocolates and plans to return for a family meal.

