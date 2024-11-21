Behind the scenes at award-winning Dunfermline restaurant Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s

Step into the kitchen at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s in Dunfermline, and you’re greeted by a symphony of sizzling pans, the rhythmic chop of knives, and a focused, bustling energy.

I had the privilege of joining chef Jack Coghill to watch him prepare one of their signature dishes: Roast Monkfish Thermidor.

This standout creation combines tender monkfish tail with a luxurious lobster and crab bisque, finished with an unexpected twist – a secret hit of piri piri spice.

Jack’s kitchen is a marvel of precision and teamwork. The star of the dish, a monkfish tail, was first scored to ensure it didn’t curl in the heat.

Jack heated a frying pan to searing-hot perfection, seasoning it with sea salt before lightly coating the fish in gluten-free flour.

How do they cook monkfish?

The monkfish hit the pan with a satisfying sizzle, its exterior crisping to a golden finish.

It was then transferred to their unique pizza oven – an unexpected but highly effective tool that maintains even, high temperatures for perfectly cooked seafood and meat.

As the fish rested, Jack whisked up the thermidor sauce. A rich and creamy seafood bisque formed the base, made with lobster and crab, brightened with a tangy tomato kick and that secret piri piri spice for a subtle heat.

Plating the dish was an art form in itself.

He advised me to spoon the sauce elegantly across a dark slate-gray oval plate.

I then topped the monkfish with generous shavings of black winter truffle, followed by a splash of green from delicate microgreens.

A side of roasted potatoes and jewel-green samphire completed the presentation.

What is samphire?

The samphire’s salty crunch, drawn from the briny waves that splash over coastal walls where it grows, provided the perfect counterpoint to the rich sauce.

What does Jack Coghill’s Roasted Monkfish Thermidor taste like?

The result was extraordinary – the monkfish was tender enough to pull apart with a fork.

And the thermidor sauce’s creamy richness balanced perfectly with its tangy undertones and delicate kick from the piri piri.

The crispy exterior of the fish provided a satisfying contrast to its buttery-soft interior.

Before stepping into the kitchen, I was already charmed by Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s.

Located in the heart of Dunfermline, this family-run restaurant exudes cosy elegance.

As I approached on a crisp winter evening, the warm glow from the windows beckoned, and stepping inside felt like entering a haven.

The décor blends modern sophistication with comfort.

With its mustard-yellow seats, dark walls and stylish touches, Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s is perfect for a casual lunch or a special night out.

The family behind the success

Originally founded by Bryan Coghill, the restaurant is now co-run with his son Jack, who trained under his father before taking over the kitchen.

The family’s efforts have been rewarded with numerous accolades, most recently being crowned Best Restaurant at the Radio Forth Awards.

I left with a sample of Jack’s handcrafted Espresso Martini chocolates and plans to return for a family meal.