A budget Christmas lunch in Dundee Vs a high-end experience in Perth. What difference does £10 a head make?

We put Murrayshall and The Riverside Inn to the test to see if splurging on a £35 Christmas meal delivers a much better experience than a £25 alternative.

Rachel and retired Master Chef of Great Britain Sheila McConachie at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Rachel and retired Master Chef of Great Britain Sheila McConachie at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

When comparing Murrayshall’s festive menu with The Riverside Inn’s, the question comes down to whether it’s worth spending an extra £10 on your Christmas meal or settling for the budget option. I tried both and here’s how it went.

Murrayshall sits on a gorgeous Perthshire estate, offering stunning views and a serene ambiance.

The lovely exterior of Murrayshall hotel.
Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In contrast, The Riverside Inn, a Green King chain venue in Dundee, provides a family-friendly, casual atmosphere, complete with a soft play area for kids.

The Riverside Inn, Dundee.
The Riverside Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

Both are charming in their own ways but cater to very different vibes and needs.

Starters

Murrayshall started on a high note. My crayfish and crab dish was a masterpiece – fresh, zesty, and perfectly balanced by a citrus crème fraiche.

A starter of crayfish and lemon whipped creme fraiche.
Crayfish and crab starter at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Sheila enjoyed a duck liver parfait paired with beetroot compote and homemade brioche.

The parfait’s richness contrasted beautifully with the sharpness of the beetroot, creating a memorable start to the meal.

A beautiful duck parfait starter.
Duck liver parfait starter at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

At Riverside, however, the starters left much to be desired.

My creamy mushrooms was just a bowl of garlicky melted cheese with a few mushroom slices – a salty, greasy disappointment.

Mushroom starter at The Riverside Inn.

The gluten-free bread was like a piece of cardboard and I would’ve just left it but I needed something to eat the melted cheese with and to cut through the grease.

Prawn Cocktail at The Riverside Inn.

Sheila’s prawn cocktail, drowned in Mary Rose sauce out of a jar, was a struggle to eat due to impractical prawn tails.

Graham’s sticky chicken strips were passable but overly sweet.

Sticky chicken starter at The Riverside Inn.

Starters verdict

Murrayshall wins hands down – innovative, flavourful dishes versus chain-style, reheated offerings.

Baked hake dish at Murrayshall Country Estate.
Baked hake dish at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mains

Murrayshall impressed with their attention to detail. My hake with tomato-braised fennel was an elegant choice.

The subtle fennel flavour in the bisque enhanced the soft, flaky fish without overpowering it.

Gluten-free croutons added an appreciated textural contrast, showcasing the kitchen’s effort to cater to dietary needs.

Turkey main course at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Sheila’s turkey was beautifully cooked – moist, tender, and sliced into delicate slivers.

The pigs in blankets stole the show, adding a savoury, festive touch.

The generous extra jug of gravy complemented the dish as well as some lovely cranberry sauce.

While the mashed potatoes were creamy and satisfying, the roast potatoes lacked crispness and were disappointing.

The pureed parsnip was a standout for Sheila, although she wished the portion had been larger.

Vegan burger with Camembert at The Riverside Inn.

At Riverside, my makeshift vegan burger with melted Camembert, though inventive on paper, failed miserably.

They had called an hour before our booking to tell me they hadn’t had their nut roast delivered so I had to choose something else.

The greasy and overpowering Camembert combination was unappetizing and left me struggling to finish.

Sheila found her turkey dry and with an overly herby flavour.

Turkey dinner at The Riverside Inn.
Turkey dinner at The Riverside Inn.

The gravy had an unappealing gelatinous texture with a chemical aftertaste. Cold broccoli and overly sweet carrots added to the disappointment.

The large and impressive looking Yorkshire pudding was rubbery and tasteless, a far cry from what it should be.

The roast potatoes were decent, as were the parsnips, although they were a bit overcooked.

A festive pie main course at The Riverside Inn.

Graham’s ham hock pie was decent but uninspired, further let down by cold side dishes like stone-cold veg and dry mashed potatoes.

The pastry was good and the filling OK, but Graham said it tasted “white”.

Main course verdict

Again, Murrayshall triumphs with its fine dining finesse, while Riverside left much to be desired – although their roast potatoes and parsnips were better than those at Murrayshall.

Chocolate and orange tart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Desserts

Murrayshall maintained its high standard with a luscious gluten-free chocolate orange tart with marmalade ice cream and a spiced sticky toffee pudding for Sheila.

The gluten-free offering struck the perfect balance between rich chocolate and festive citrus, avoiding excessive sweetness.

It was indulgent and satisfying without being heavy.

Spiced sticky toffee pudding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Sheila’s dessert was equally luxurious, with a soft, moist sponge and a rich, buttery sauce.

In between noises of contentment, her only slight putdown was that “it’s not as good as mine”, but anyone who has tried Mum’s sticky toffee puds knows that’s a high bar that’s rarely surpassed.

Black Forest Sundae.
Black Forest Sundae.

Riverside’s desserts were the best part of their meal, with a decent Black Forest sundae, a pleasantly boozy Christmas pudding, and a sweet chocolate brownie with ice cream.

Christmas pudding at The Riverside Inn.
Christmas pudding at The Riverside Inn.

The Christmas pudding, while flavourful, was overly chewy and difficult to cut, likely due to overcooking or reheating.

Chocolate brownie at The Riverside Inn.
Chocolate brownie at The Riverside Inn.

The chocolate brownie  was dense and satisfying, and their most consistent dish of the evening.

Dessert verdict

Murrayshall’s desserts were elegant and festive, standing out as the perfect conclusion to a refined meal.

Riverside’s desserts, while decent, couldn’t overcome the poor quality of the earlier courses and the drawn-out service.

The festive entrance hall at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Service and Atmosphere

Murrayshall’s service was polished and attentive, with staff that clearly understood the importance of pacing and presentation.

At Riverside, slow service and inattentiveness turned what should have been a relaxed evening into a two-hour-plus slog.

Is the £10 extra worth It?

Absolutely. The £35 meal at Murrayshall offered a memorable festive experience with gourmet-quality food in a stunning setting.

Their menu showcased creativity, from the fennel-accented fish to the indulgent chocolate tart. While there were minor imperfections – such as the roast potatoes and parsnips – these were overshadowed by the overall excellence of the meal.

The lounge area at Murrayshall Country Estate.
The lounge area at Murrayshall Country Estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

By contrast, the £25 The Riverside Inn menu, though cheaper, came with reheated, uninspired dishes and inconsistent service made the experience feel closer to a chore than a treat.

While their desserts offered a glimmer of hope, they couldn’t redeem the overall meal.

If you’re looking for an indulgent Christmas meal, Murrayshall delivers far more than the marginal price difference suggests. For a truly festive celebration, it’s worth every penny.

If your budget is tight, The Riverside Inn can suffice – but manage expectations. How much worse can it be? Unfortunately, a lot worse.

Conversation