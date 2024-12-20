How Tayport’s Harbour Café helped Holly-Jane Gray thrive and win diversity award

Holly-Jane Gray’s remarkable journey at The Harbour Café in Tayport is one of growth, perseverance, and achievement.

Diagnosed with autism and ADHD, Holly-Jane has shown how, with the right environment and support, individuals can overcome challenges to thrive.

From volunteering to becoming a paid staff member and winning a Fife Business Diversity Award, her progress demonstrates the transformative power of inclusion, proving that everyone has the potential to achieve great things.

How did Holly-Jane start work at the café?

Holly-Jane’s connection with The Harbour Café began in 2012 when her mother, Yvonne, joined the team.

The 25-year-old started by lending a hand after hours, washing dishes and tidying up. However, her official volunteering began in 2021, setting her on the path to paid employment.

Initially, she focused on tasks in the kitchen, such as dishwashing, but over time, the team encouraged her to step into more public-facing roles.

Transitioning to customer service was a significant milestone, especially as Holly-Jane navigates life with autism, ADHD and dyslexia.

“At first, I was nervous about working out front,” she admitted. “Socialising with new people and learning how they like their coffee was daunting.

“But now, I’ve grown used to it and even enjoy engaging with our regulars.”

Mentorship and paid employment

Holly-Jane’s transformation was supported by a mentorship program facilitated by Fife Council.

Jackie Lumsden, a supervisor at the café, became her mentor. Jackie’s familiarity with Holly-Jane and her ability to adapt her guidance were pivotal.

“I tried to keep instructions simple and consistent, showing Holly-Jane tasks only once or twice before letting her practice herself,” Jackie explained.

“It was all about encouragement – helping her see that mistakes were fixable and building her confidence.”

This mentorship was part of a three-month paid placement through the council, which was a resounding success.

And by April 2023, Holly-Jane was offered a permanent paid position at the café.

The Harbour Café’s welcoming and patient environment played a crucial role in this transition.

“It’s a place I’ve always known and felt comfortable in,” Holly-Jane said. “The familiarity made it easier to overcome challenges.”

Growing independence and skills

The shift from volunteering to paid employment came with new responsibilities and opportunities for Holly-Jane.

From mastering the coffee machine to handling the till, she has developed a wide range of skills.

“When I first started, the noise and interacting with different people every day were overwhelming,” she reflected.

“But now, I know everyone, and it’s much easier. I even enjoy talking to customers when they come to pay.”

Unlike the fast-paced environments of larger chains, The Harbour Café allowed Holly-Jane to grow at her own pace.

“Here, there’s not that pressure to be perfect or too fast,” Jackie noted. “It’s a supportive space where everyone is willing to help if someone struggles.”

This supportive environment has helped Holly-Jane thrive, not just professionally but personally. “I’ve grown friendships with my colleagues and customers,” she said. “Before, I’d think, ‘Don’t talk to me,’ but now, I like working with everyone.”

Recognition and the Diversity Award

Holly-Jane’s hard work and growth didn’t go unnoticed. Her success led to her nomination for a Fife Business Diversity Award, an accolade that celebrates individuals overcoming barriers to employment.

The nomination itself was a testament to her achievements, but winning the award was a proud moment for Holly-Jane and the café team.

“Winning was surprising and exciting,” she shared.

Jackie added: “The council staff who supported Holly-Jane said she stood out because of her positive attitude and the way she’s improved, not just in employability but in her self-confidence.”

What lies ahead for Holly-Jane?

While Holly-Jane enjoys her role at The Harbour Café, she also has artistic aspirations.

Her art, including cards and paintings, has been displayed and sold at the café.

“Art is my real goal in life, and the café has been incredibly supportive of that too,” she said.

Her art exhibitions at the café have garnered attention and commissions, allowing Holly-Jane to pursue her creative dreams alongside her café duties.

How the café team support their staff

The Harbour Café exemplifies the power of a community-focused business.

Jackie and the team have created a space where people of all abilities feel valued.

Their approach demonstrates that, with the right support, people like Holly-Jane can thrive in the workplace.

“I feel happy here,” Holly-Jane said. “As a teenager, I thought I’d never enjoy working somewhere, but now, I love it. This place has helped me grow so much.”

Holly-Jane’s journey at The Harbour Café is a reminder that with patience, mentorship, and a welcoming environment, anyone can achieve their goals, regardless of the challenges they face.