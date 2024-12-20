How Tayport’s Harbour Café helped Holly-Jane Gray thrive and win diversity award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

How Tayport’s Harbour Café helped Holly-Jane Gray thrive and win diversity award

Tayport’s Harbour Café helped Holly-Jane overcome her difficulties and progress from a volunteer dishwasher to confidently serving customers as an award-winning employee.

Holly-Jane grinning and holding up her award.
Holly-Jane Gray with her award at The Harbour Café. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Holly-Jane Gray’s remarkable journey at The Harbour Café in Tayport is one of growth, perseverance, and achievement.

Diagnosed with autism and ADHD, Holly-Jane has shown how, with the right environment and support, individuals can overcome challenges to thrive.

From volunteering to becoming a paid staff member and winning a Fife Business Diversity Award, her progress demonstrates the transformative power of inclusion, proving that everyone has the potential to achieve great things.

How did Holly-Jane start work at the café?

Holly-Jane’s connection with The Harbour Café began in 2012 when her mother, Yvonne, joined the team.

The 25-year-old started by lending a hand after hours, washing dishes and tidying up. However, her official volunteering began in 2021, setting her on the path to paid employment.

Holly-Jane smiling as she makes a coffee at the coffee machine in the Harbour Cafe.
Holly-Jane is now confident in making speciality coffees and dealing with customers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Initially, she focused on tasks in the kitchen, such as dishwashing, but over time, the team encouraged her to step into more public-facing roles.

Transitioning to customer service was a significant milestone, especially as Holly-Jane navigates life with autism, ADHD and dyslexia.

“At first, I was nervous about working out front,” she admitted. “Socialising with new people and learning how they like their coffee was daunting.

“But now, I’ve grown used to it and even enjoy engaging with our regulars.”

Mentorship and paid employment

Holly-Jane’s transformation was supported by a mentorship program facilitated by Fife Council.

Jackie Lumsden, a supervisor at the café, became her mentor. Jackie’s familiarity with Holly-Jane and her ability to adapt her guidance were pivotal.

“I tried to keep instructions simple and consistent, showing Holly-Jane tasks only once or twice before letting her practice herself,” Jackie explained.

“It was all about encouragement – helping her see that mistakes were fixable and building her confidence.”

Jackie Lumsden smiling at the camera while sitting at a table in The Larick Centre.
Mentor Jackie Lumsden has helped Holly-Jane develop new skills. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This mentorship was part of a three-month paid placement through the council, which was a resounding success.

And by April 2023, Holly-Jane was offered a permanent paid position at the café.

The Harbour Café’s welcoming and patient environment played a crucial role in this transition.

“It’s a place I’ve always known and felt comfortable in,” Holly-Jane said. “The familiarity made it easier to overcome challenges.”

Growing independence and skills

The shift from volunteering to paid employment came with new responsibilities and opportunities for Holly-Jane.

From mastering the coffee machine to handling the till, she has developed a wide range of skills.

“When I first started, the noise and interacting with different people every day were overwhelming,” she reflected.

“But now, I know everyone, and it’s much easier. I even enjoy talking to customers when they come to pay.”

The exterior of the Harbour Cafe has a blue and white sign and lots of large windows.
The Harbour Café is a familiar and welcoming place for Holly-Jane. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Unlike the fast-paced environments of larger chains, The Harbour Café allowed Holly-Jane to grow at her own pace.

“Here, there’s not that pressure to be perfect or too fast,” Jackie noted. “It’s a supportive space where everyone is willing to help if someone struggles.”

This supportive environment has helped Holly-Jane thrive, not just professionally but personally. “I’ve grown friendships with my colleagues and customers,” she said. “Before, I’d think, ‘Don’t talk to me,’ but now, I like working with everyone.”

Recognition and the Diversity Award

Holly-Jane’s hard work and growth didn’t go unnoticed. Her success led to her nomination for a Fife Business Diversity Award, an accolade that celebrates individuals overcoming barriers to employment.

The nomination itself was a testament to her achievements, but winning the award was a proud moment for Holly-Jane and the café team.

Holly-Jane and Jackie in The Harbour Café, sitting at a table with their award.
Café assistant Holly-Jane with her mentor Jackie Lumsden and their award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Winning was surprising and exciting,” she shared.

Jackie added: “The council staff who supported Holly-Jane said she stood out because of her positive attitude and the way she’s improved, not just in employability but in her self-confidence.”

What lies ahead for Holly-Jane?

While Holly-Jane enjoys her role at The Harbour Café, she also has artistic aspirations.

Her art, including cards and paintings, has been displayed and sold at the café.

“Art is my real goal in life, and the café has been incredibly supportive of that too,” she said.

Her art exhibitions at the café have garnered attention and commissions, allowing Holly-Jane to pursue her creative dreams alongside her café duties.

How the café team support their staff

The Harbour Café exemplifies the power of a community-focused business.

Jackie and the team have created a space where people of all abilities feel valued.

The inside of The Harbour Café is a peaceful space with lots of artwork for sale on the walls.
Holly-Jane displays her art at the café and has sold many pieces. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Their approach demonstrates that, with the right support, people like Holly-Jane can thrive in the workplace.

“I feel happy here,” Holly-Jane said. “As a teenager, I thought I’d never enjoy working somewhere, but now, I love it. This place has helped me grow so much.”

Holly-Jane’s journey at The Harbour Café is a reminder that with patience, mentorship, and a welcoming environment, anyone can achieve their goals, regardless of the challenges they face.

More from Food & Drink

Lots of Stirling restaurants deliver food to their customers at home. Image: Andrew Angelov/Shutterstock
Top 10 takeaways to order from in and around Stirling
Gayle has a pint at The Rainbow Rooms (part of The Venue) in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
5 of the best bars and pubs in Perth
Grab incredible steals in time for Christmas with the St Andrews food and drink gift guide.
St Andrews Christmas food and drink gift guide
Woman worrying about Christmas presents.
Looking for Christmas present inspiration? Here's 4 gift voucher ideas for 2024
Dean Banks cooks for the parish nurses at the Steeple in Dundee.
Star chef Dean Banks brings Christmas joy to Dundee with a feast for 200
Grilled octopus tentacle with paprika riso potato.
Celebrity spotting and tapas bliss at Anstruther's new restaurant The Cellar at 24
3
A blue brewery floor has now been fitted inside the Dunblane unit, and brewing equipment has arrived. Image: Sheep in Wolf's Clothing Brewery
Dunblane craft brewery announces first taproom event
Scott Davies' smoked trout with forest flavours has 3 slices of pink smoked trout topped with a thin sliver of mushroom, bright orange caviar, green fir and parsley mayo, brown fried Jerusalem artichoke slices that have curled up and fresh green sorrel leaves.
Is The Old Manse of Blair Scotland's next top foodie destination?
Manager Marta Raynor chats with Gayle while she stands behind the bar at The Keys Bar in St Andrews.
5 of the best bars and pubs in St Andrews
3
The Rac Shack in St Andrews is one of many offering seasonal treats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
My top 5 festive food trucks across Dundee, Angus, Fife, and Perthshire

Conversation