The Dunblane brewer committed to making tasty session strength beers

Matty Dixon's Sheep in Wolf's Clothing brewery blends flavourful session beers with a heartfelt focus on inclusivity and community connection.

Matty Dixon in his Sheep in Wolf's Clothing Brewery, Dunblane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Matty Dixon in his Sheep in Wolf's Clothing Brewery, Dunblane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Matty Dixon, 38, has never been one to take the easy road – and the journey to his first brewery has been a tough ride.

Growing up in Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Matty worked for a time in the oil and gas industry, but returned to studying when he was 30 to get an MBA at London Business School.

Matty has always embraced challenges with open arms, saying: “I’m an all-or-nothing kind of person.”

Matty Dixon’s dream to have his own brewery has been years in the making. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Today, his dreams have found a home in Dunblane, where his brewery, Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing, is producing exceptional session beers but also paving the way for inclusivity and community building.

From rugby fields to beer barrels

It was while studying that the seed was sown for a low alcohol brewery that would eventually change his life.

“We were asked to design a business plan and I pitched an idea for an alcohol-free beer.

“The initial premise was just to make it not taste awful,” he recalls.

Matty Dixon enjoying a beer in his brewery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Feedback from peers and professors encouraged him to take it beyond the classroom.

“They hoped it wasn’t just a project,” he says. “That planted a big seed in my head.”

But Matty’s vision went beyond brewing.

Inspired by the challenges his father faced after being paralysed from the neck down when Matty was young.

Childhood experiences led to dream

He became passionate about creating employment opportunities for people with physical disabilities and neurodiversity.

“My dad’s brain was still sharp, but the company he worked for didn’t have the means to accommodate him,” Matty explains.

“I’ve seen first-hand how exclusion impacts people. I want to change that.”

His brewing career started slowly with two other founders joining him – a brewer and a finance guy. But unfortunately Covid led to the trio disbanding.

“Once I was on my own, I didn’t give up. I taught myself to make beer. As I said, I’m an all-in guide of person,” he says.

Matty Dixon has built his own brewery in Dunblane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I signed up for a beer festival in 2020 and decided to just go for it,” he says.

Matty’s first brews leaned into low-alcohol and session beers, driven by his philosophy of creating flavourful, drinkable options that don’t leave people regretting their choices the next day.

“If I’m drinking, I want five pints of something tasty around 3.5%, not just one or two heavy 9% beers,” he says.

Big sessions without the hangover

“It’s about creating a big experience without the big hangover.”

Matty’s products range from alcohol-free lager (0.5% ABV) to 5% IPAs and great-tasting session-strength beer of all types.

Session beers have an ABV of less than 5% – Matty’s own all come in between 3% and 4.2%.

In 2023, Matty and his wife made the decision to return to Scotland. They settled in Bridge of Allan before finding the perfect base for his Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing brewery in Dunblane in October 2024.

“I wanted to create a hub – a place where people can work, come together, and feel part of a community,” Matty says.

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing beers.

The brewery’s debut taproom event last December was a runaway success. Featuring his own beers alongside guest brews, the taproom boasted 50 beers, seven taps, and a buzzing atmosphere.

“The place was full,” Matty says. “Everyone had a great time. Seeing people enjoy themselves and connect – that’s what it’s all about.”

Building on that momentum, Matty is already planning the next taproom event for Burns Night on January 25.

He also opens the brewery every Friday from 4pm to 7pm to sell cans, bottles, and guest beers, cultivating a loyal local following.

Beer with a purpose

For Matty, brewing is as much about purpose as it is about pints. His goal is to employ people who face barriers to traditional employment due to physical disabilities or neurodiversity.

“Hospitality can be a great fit,” he explains. “There are repetitive actions employees can navigate more easily, while customers get a unique experience every time.”

Matty’s focus on inclusivity stems from both personal experience and reflection.

Adopted as a child, he’s keenly aware of how opportunities – or the lack thereof – shape lives. “I’ve been given chances where others might not have,” he says.

Matty hopes to create a network of community hubs where everyone feels welcome. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I often wonder who I’d be if I’d had a different upbringing. That drives me to create opportunities for others.”

“I also worked with kids with disabilities when I was young and say the challenges they faced,” he says.

“I have certain traits in my personality that couldv’e held me back and disrupted my life. But I’ve been lucky with my upbringing and the opportunities given to me.

Creating jobs for those often excluded

“I’m aware that others aren’t so lucky,” he says.

The brewery’s first hire will be a landmark moment, and Matty is working tirelessly to make it happen by summer 2025.

For now, he balances brewing with a night shift at Marks & Spencer, demonstrating the all-in commitment that defines him.

Matty Dixon at work in his brewery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I’d rather keep working nights than miss the chance to build something meaningful,” he says.

 

Matty’s ambitions extend beyond Dunblane. He dreams of creating a network of brewery hubs, each fostering community and inclusion.

“Loneliness is a big issue,” he says. “I want to build places where people feel welcome and valued.”

Plans for brewery hubs

As the session beer market grows, Matty is optimistic about the future. His beers are already available online, and he’s constantly refining his craft.

“I want to grow and improve every month,” he says.

The name of his brewery, Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing, hints at the heart of his mission: defying expectations and proving that small ideas, nurtured with passion, purpose and sheer bloody mindedness, can have a big impact.

