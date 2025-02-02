What did I think of the ‘notorious’ Guinness cake at Eastfield in Dundee?

Eastfield very much feels like the Dundee restaurant to be seen in and to eat at right now.

My friend and I, sat inside the Perth Road venue, watch as walk-in after walk-in (you can’t book a table here) is turned away on this buzzy Saturday afternoon.

Those lucky enough to get in are squeezed on to one of the long pine tables, strangers sitting shoulder to shoulder, leaning over one another to see what cakes are on offer.

This exclusive supper club vibe at Eastfield, which is open from 9am to 4pm, is definitely part of its appeal.

Not to mention the cool Australian-inspired interiors: neat wood-burning stove, exposed brick walls, gleaming copper pipes, pyramids of earthy pottery, pretty cream-coloured coffee machine.

Oh, and the ridiculously aesthetic Instagram feed, which you can easily lose hours of your life stalking (if you appreciate a good pastry shot as much as I do).

But the main attraction here is the food.

Eastfield, Perth Road

Tayport chef Harris McNeill, who opened Eastfield with his wife Katie in spring 2024, is big on championing Scottish produce.

The breakfast and mains menu, written messily on a chalkboard, is changed often to showcase seasonal ingredients.

Beef, veal and game feature heavily, with the likes of venison bangers, lemon roast chicken and rabbit ragu on offer.

But it’s not all about meat at Eastfield, which is named after the north Dundee suburb where Katie grew up.

Vegetarian dishes from Harris, who previously worked at Kinneuchar Inn in Leven, include inventive salad and pasta variations – think fennel, kale and mustard cream or rigatoni, peas, chives and ricotta.

How was the food at Eastfield, Perth Road?

There is also usually some iteration of an elevated breakfast roll on offer, which today is: bacon jam, sage fried eggs, milk bun and sauce (£9).

Incidentally, this is what my friend Megan goes for.

It looks divine – well-stuffed and emanating steam.

The soft, shiny milk bun tastes similar to brioche, Megan says, while the two eggs, fried in plenty of oil, are crispy and golden.

The herbal flavour of the sage leaves is subtle and pleasant.

Meanwhile, the bacon jam – a spread made from slow-cooked bacon, onions, spices and vinegar – is a delicious balance of sweet and salty.

Polenta dish is rustic and simple

I have ordered the crispy polenta, boiled eggs, spring onions and salsa verde (£9) from the all-day breakfast menu.

The meal, finished with sea salt and chopped dill, is rustic and simple.

The fried square of polenta – brown and crispy on the outside, sunshine yellow and fluffy on the inside – is hearty and delicious. It tastes wonderful dipped into the perfectly jammy egg yolks.

The spring onions – slightly charred and slick with fresh and herby salsa verde – have been served in their whole form, roots and all.

I try the notorious Guinness cake

To take away, I opt for a homely hunk of Eastfield’s “notorious” Guinness cake, which is topped with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting.

I’ve heard very good things about the venue’s staple dessert, which I eat straight out of the box for breakfast the following morning.

I am not disappointed. It is sheer perfection – literally the best cake I’ve ever had.

The black sponge, satisfyingly sticky from the stout, is dense and chocolatey.

The cream cheese is so good I fantasise about eating a bowl of it with a teaspoon.

Did the carrot cake fare as well?

Megan, who chose to take a slice of carrot cake home with her, texts me the following Monday to share her thoughts.

Although she found the orange zest in the cream cheese slightly overpowering, the sponge was nice and light – an impressive feat in the carrot cake world.

She was also pleased with what was a “massive slab” for the price – a sentiment I echo.

The verdict:

There is a lot to love about Eastfield, from the cosy, communal vibe to the piles of homemade chutneys and jams next to the till (I swipe a jar of rhubarb and strawberry as I settle the bill, which is to die for on crunchy sourdough).

And there is just something undeniably special about the dishes, every element of which has been carefully considered and celebrates seasonal Scottish produce.

I also appreciate the West End restaurant’s transparent support of native suppliers, including Great Glen Charcuterie, Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters, Wild Hearth Bakery and Katy Rodgers yoghurt.

Not to mention it is incredible value, with our main meals coming in at less than £10 each.

I just hope Eastfield extends its opening hours soon, as I would love to take my friends and family for dinner.

Meanwhile, I’ll be keeping an eye on its ticketed evening events (its recent sold-out Burns Feast sounded amazing) and patiently waiting for a workshop on how to make that Guinness cake.

Information:

Address: 91 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4HZ

W:

https://www.instagram.com/eastfield_dundee/?hl=en

Price: £36 for two mains, two desserts, two soft drinks and a jar of jam.

Disabled friendly: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 5

Service: 5

Surrounding: 5