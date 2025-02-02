What did I think of the ‘notorious’ Guinness cake at Eastfield in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What did I think of the ‘notorious’ Guinness cake at Eastfield in Dundee?

Restaurant reviewer Poppy Watson headed to the cool new Perth Road restaurant for lunch.

Eastfield's popular Guinness cake. Image: Paul Reid
Eastfield's popular Guinness cake. Image: Paul Reid
By Poppy Watson

Eastfield very much feels like the Dundee restaurant to be seen in and to eat at right now.

My friend and I, sat inside the Perth Road venue, watch as walk-in after walk-in (you can’t book a table here) is turned away on this buzzy Saturday afternoon.

Those lucky enough to get in are squeezed on to one of the long pine tables, strangers sitting shoulder to shoulder, leaning over one another to see what cakes are on offer.

Eastfield opened on Perth Road in 2024. Image: Paul Reid

This exclusive supper club vibe at Eastfield, which is open from 9am to 4pm, is definitely part of its appeal.

Not to mention the cool Australian-inspired interiors: neat wood-burning stove, exposed brick walls, gleaming copper pipes, pyramids of earthy pottery, pretty cream-coloured coffee machine.

Eastfield champions seasonal Scottish produce. Image: Paul Reid

Oh, and the ridiculously aesthetic Instagram feed, which you can easily lose hours of your life stalking (if you appreciate a good pastry shot as much as I do).

But the main attraction here is the food.

Eastfield, Perth Road

Tayport chef Harris McNeill, who opened Eastfield with his wife Katie in spring 2024, is big on championing Scottish produce.

The breakfast and mains menu, written messily on a chalkboard, is changed often to showcase seasonal ingredients.

The West End venue takes inspiration from Australian cafes and restaurants. Image: Paul Reid

Beef, veal and game feature heavily, with the likes of venison bangers, lemon roast chicken and rabbit ragu on offer.

But it’s not all about meat at Eastfield, which is named after the north Dundee suburb where Katie grew up.

Vegetarian dishes from Harris, who previously worked at Kinneuchar Inn in Leven, include inventive salad and pasta variations – think fennel, kale and mustard cream or rigatoni, peas, chives and ricotta.

How was the food at Eastfield, Perth Road?

There is also usually some iteration of an elevated breakfast roll on offer, which today is: bacon jam, sage fried eggs, milk bun and sauce (£9).

Incidentally, this is what my friend Megan goes for.

It looks divine – well-stuffed and emanating steam.

We enjoyed two dishes off the breakfast menu. Image: Paul Reid

The soft, shiny milk bun tastes similar to brioche, Megan says, while the two eggs, fried in plenty of oil, are crispy and golden.

The herbal flavour of the sage leaves is subtle and pleasant.

Meanwhile, the bacon jam – a spread made from slow-cooked bacon, onions, spices and vinegar – is a delicious balance of sweet and salty.

Polenta dish is rustic and simple

I have ordered the crispy polenta, boiled eggs, spring onions and salsa verde (£9) from the all-day breakfast menu.

The meal, finished with sea salt and chopped dill, is rustic and simple.

The crispy polenta, boiled eggs, spring onions and salsa verde at Eastfield was delicious. Image: Paul Reid

The fried square of polenta – brown and crispy on the outside, sunshine yellow and fluffy on the inside – is hearty and delicious. It tastes wonderful dipped into the perfectly jammy egg yolks.

The spring onions – slightly charred and slick with fresh and herby salsa verde – have been served in their whole form, roots and all.

I try the notorious Guinness cake

To take away, I opt for a homely hunk of Eastfield’s “notorious” Guinness cake, which is topped with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting.

I’ve heard very good things about the venue’s staple dessert, which I eat straight out of the box for breakfast the following morning.

I was also tempted by the chocolate cookies. Image: Paul Reid

I am not disappointed. It is sheer perfection – literally the best cake I’ve ever had.

The black sponge, satisfyingly sticky from the stout, is dense and chocolatey.

The cream cheese is so good I fantasise about eating a bowl of it with a teaspoon.

Did the carrot cake fare as well?

Megan, who chose to take a slice of carrot cake home with her, texts me the following Monday to share her thoughts.

Although she found the orange zest in the cream cheese slightly overpowering, the sponge was nice and light – an impressive feat in the carrot cake world.

She was also pleased with what was a “massive slab” for the price – a sentiment I echo.

The carrot cake was a winner. Image: Paul Reid

The verdict:

There is a lot to love about Eastfield, from the cosy, communal vibe to the piles of homemade chutneys and jams next to the till (I swipe a jar of rhubarb and strawberry as I settle the bill, which is to die for on crunchy sourdough).

And there is just something undeniably special about the dishes, every element of which has been carefully considered and celebrates seasonal Scottish produce.

Some of the homemade condiments on offer at Eastfield. Image: Paul Reid

I also appreciate the West End restaurant’s transparent support of native suppliers, including Great Glen Charcuterie, Glen Lyon Coffee Roasters, Wild Hearth Bakery and Katy Rodgers yoghurt.

Not to mention it is incredible value, with our main meals coming in at less than £10 each.

Eastfield also hosts ticketed dinner events. Image: Paul Reid

I just hope Eastfield extends its opening hours soon, as I would love to take my friends and family for dinner.

Meanwhile, I’ll be keeping an eye on its ticketed evening events (its recent sold-out Burns Feast sounded amazing) and patiently waiting for a workshop on how to make that Guinness cake.

Information:

Address: 91 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4HZ

W:

https://www.instagram.com/eastfield_dundee/?hl=en

Price: £36 for two mains, two desserts, two soft drinks and a jar of jam.

Disabled friendly: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 5
Service: 5
Surrounding: 5

