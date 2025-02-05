Young couple bring 2ft-long pizzas and ‘bangin’ fresh kebabs to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young couple bring 2ft-long pizzas and ‘bangin’ fresh kebabs to Dunfermline

I took my cousin and his three boys to try Doner Angelina's authentic Polish street food at Fife Leisure Park.

Rachel with a pizza baguette at Doner Angelina Street Food Truck in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rachel with a pizza baguette at Doner Angelina Street Food Truck in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Dunfermline, once Scotland’s capital and a place known for its rich history, is now buzzing with excitement over a new food truck sensation – Doner Angelina.

Owned by Angelika Lubert and her partner Dominik Gryszkiewicz, the truck serves up a delicious twist on the traditional kebab, bringing the bold flavours of Polish street food to this corner of Fife.

With a passion for quality ingredients and authentic recipes, Doner Angelina is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for food lovers.

Owners Dominik Gryszkiewicz and Angelica Lubert at Doner Angelina Street Food Truck in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I decided to take a closer look at what makes this Polish street food truck so special, so I met my cousin Mark Beatt, a Dunfermline local, and his three boys there to see what all the fuss is about.

A family feast after football

We arrived on a Sunday lunchtime, just after Mark’s boys had spent a chilly morning playing football.

Hungry and excited, they were eager to sample the food and it wasn’t long before we saw why Doner Angelina is gaining traction.

Inside the food truck there is an explosion of colour, with fresh, vibrant salads on display as they strive to make the ingredients and cooking transparent.

The Beatt family, Dad Mark, Murray (12), Oscar (9) and Lewis (13) enjoying their food at Doner Angelina Street Food Truck in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We want our customers to see the care and effort we put into every kebab,” Dominik said. “It’s important to us that they know they’re getting something made with love and high standards.”

The smell of cooking chicken, spiced with a medley of seasonings, hit us as we approached the window. It was a warm welcome on a cold day.

Fresh and colourful ingredients

“Everything we make is fresh, from scratch everyday,” Angelika told us as we placed our orders.

“Our chicken is marinated with our special blend of seasonings, and we let it sit for 12 hours to get that perfect flavour. Our sauces are all homemade, too.”

The regular kebab in bun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dominik, who built the interior kitchen part of the truck himself, says: “The key to a good kebab is the garlic sauce and the quality meat.

“We don’t cut corners. We only use the best ingredients – high-quality chicken, fresh vegetables, and homemade sauces.

Murray Beatt (12) enjoys his pizza baguette. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s all about the taste and making sure every customer gets something they’ll love.”

It’s clear the couple has put their heart and soul into this venture, something that stood out not only in the food but also in their meticulous approach to the food truck.

What is Polish street food?

“We’ve only been doing this for four months, but we’ve been working hard to make sure everything is perfect,” Angelika added.

“Every day is a learning experience, and we love hearing what our customers think and then improving where we can.”

Dominik Gryszkiewicz and Angelica Lubert at work. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The concept of Polish kebabs isn’t something many people here are familiar with. But as we discovered, once you try one, it’s hard to go back to the typical British kebab.

Mark was thoroughly impressed. We ordered a regular kebab in a warm flatbread (we saw the large and it was MASSIVE), a classic Zapiekanka (pizza baguette) and one with doner as well as a snack wrap.

Oscar Beatt (9) takes on the pizza bageuette. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The portion sizes were huge, and the value for money was spot on,” he says.

What did the kids think?

“Visually, the food was beautiful. The colours were vibrant, and the freshness was obvious. The chicken was seasoned perfectly, which was Lewis’s favourite part. Murray was all about the snack wrap – he said it was ‘bangin’!”

The salad was so fresh and tasty, with crisp cucumbers, gherkins, juicy tomatoes, and a delicious tangy cabbage that complemented the perfectly spiced chicken.

Dad Mark steals some of Oscar’s pizza baguette. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The sauces, including a sweet but not-too-spicy sriracha, rounded off the dish, adding just the right amount of zing without overpowering the other flavours.

The boys, who were clearly enjoying the meal, had nothing but praise for the food, and are planning to come back with their pals.

A chicken snack wrap at Doner Angelina Street Food Truck. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

They devoured the majority of the huge pizza baguettes – a crisp, golden baguette with a delicious layer of mushrooms as well as melted cheese, sauce of your choice and chicken.

Service with a friendly smile

Mark also noted the lovely service. “They are so friendly,” Mark said, noting how they took the time to chat with the customers and make them feel welcome.

As the day progressed, more and more customers arrived, and it was evident that Doner Angelina is quickly becoming a local favourite.

Dominik Gryszkiewicz and Angelica Lubert are based at Fife Leisure Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’ve had such great support from our community,” Angelika says. “Word is spreading and more and more people are coming every day.”

Where can you find them?

The food truck is open Wednesday to Sunday in the car park of Adventure Golf Island, just off the A92, within Fife Leisure Park.

Home marinated and assembled chicken, cooking at Doner Angelina Street Food Truck. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’ve only been here for a few months, but we’re already getting a great response,” says Angelika. “We are planning to put a sign out on the road so more passers-by know we’re here.”

After our meal, Mark and I agreed that this food truck is something special.

Mark says: “It’s definitely worth a visit. And when the weather’s nicer, I’ll be back with the boys – grab some kebabs, sit outside, and maybe even go for some crazy golf afterward.”

