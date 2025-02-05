Young couple bring 2ft-long pizzas and ‘bangin’ fresh kebabs to Dunfermline

Dunfermline, once Scotland’s capital and a place known for its rich history, is now buzzing with excitement over a new food truck sensation – Doner Angelina.

Owned by Angelika Lubert and her partner Dominik Gryszkiewicz, the truck serves up a delicious twist on the traditional kebab, bringing the bold flavours of Polish street food to this corner of Fife.

With a passion for quality ingredients and authentic recipes, Doner Angelina is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for food lovers.

I decided to take a closer look at what makes this Polish street food truck so special, so I met my cousin Mark Beatt, a Dunfermline local, and his three boys there to see what all the fuss is about.

A family feast after football

We arrived on a Sunday lunchtime, just after Mark’s boys had spent a chilly morning playing football.

Hungry and excited, they were eager to sample the food and it wasn’t long before we saw why Doner Angelina is gaining traction.

Inside the food truck there is an explosion of colour, with fresh, vibrant salads on display as they strive to make the ingredients and cooking transparent.

“We want our customers to see the care and effort we put into every kebab,” Dominik said. “It’s important to us that they know they’re getting something made with love and high standards.”

The smell of cooking chicken, spiced with a medley of seasonings, hit us as we approached the window. It was a warm welcome on a cold day.

Fresh and colourful ingredients

“Everything we make is fresh, from scratch everyday,” Angelika told us as we placed our orders.

“Our chicken is marinated with our special blend of seasonings, and we let it sit for 12 hours to get that perfect flavour. Our sauces are all homemade, too.”

Dominik, who built the interior kitchen part of the truck himself, says: “The key to a good kebab is the garlic sauce and the quality meat.

“We don’t cut corners. We only use the best ingredients – high-quality chicken, fresh vegetables, and homemade sauces.

“It’s all about the taste and making sure every customer gets something they’ll love.”

It’s clear the couple has put their heart and soul into this venture, something that stood out not only in the food but also in their meticulous approach to the food truck.

What is Polish street food?

“We’ve only been doing this for four months, but we’ve been working hard to make sure everything is perfect,” Angelika added.

“Every day is a learning experience, and we love hearing what our customers think and then improving where we can.”

The concept of Polish kebabs isn’t something many people here are familiar with. But as we discovered, once you try one, it’s hard to go back to the typical British kebab.

Mark was thoroughly impressed. We ordered a regular kebab in a warm flatbread (we saw the large and it was MASSIVE), a classic Zapiekanka (pizza baguette) and one with doner as well as a snack wrap.

“The portion sizes were huge, and the value for money was spot on,” he says.

What did the kids think?

“Visually, the food was beautiful. The colours were vibrant, and the freshness was obvious. The chicken was seasoned perfectly, which was Lewis’s favourite part. Murray was all about the snack wrap – he said it was ‘bangin’!”

The salad was so fresh and tasty, with crisp cucumbers, gherkins, juicy tomatoes, and a delicious tangy cabbage that complemented the perfectly spiced chicken.

The sauces, including a sweet but not-too-spicy sriracha, rounded off the dish, adding just the right amount of zing without overpowering the other flavours.

The boys, who were clearly enjoying the meal, had nothing but praise for the food, and are planning to come back with their pals.

They devoured the majority of the huge pizza baguettes – a crisp, golden baguette with a delicious layer of mushrooms as well as melted cheese, sauce of your choice and chicken.

Service with a friendly smile

Mark also noted the lovely service. “They are so friendly,” Mark said, noting how they took the time to chat with the customers and make them feel welcome.

As the day progressed, more and more customers arrived, and it was evident that Doner Angelina is quickly becoming a local favourite.

“We’ve had such great support from our community,” Angelika says. “Word is spreading and more and more people are coming every day.”

Where can you find them?

The food truck is open Wednesday to Sunday in the car park of Adventure Golf Island, just off the A92, within Fife Leisure Park.

“We’ve only been here for a few months, but we’re already getting a great response,” says Angelika. “We are planning to put a sign out on the road so more passers-by know we’re here.”

After our meal, Mark and I agreed that this food truck is something special.

Mark says: “It’s definitely worth a visit. And when the weather’s nicer, I’ll be back with the boys – grab some kebabs, sit outside, and maybe even go for some crazy golf afterward.”