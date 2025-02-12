I learn how to make posh ‘fish and chips’ with a blowtorch in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I learn how to make posh ‘fish and chips’ with a blowtorch in St Andrews

My cooking lesson with Master Chef of Great Britain Rory MacCrimmon at The Adamson was full of laughter, drama and just a hint of smoke.

Food writer Rachel McConachie sets fire to the halibut with chef Rory MacCrimmon at The Adamson, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

When I walked into The Adamson in St Andrews, I had no idea I was about to learn how to create a dish that would redefine my concept of fish and chips.

Guided by Rory MacCrimmon, the executive head chef renowned for his culinary creativity, I was treated to an unforgettable lesson in precision, innovation, and flavour.

The dish was gluten-free, sophisticated, and entirely satisfying – a perfect representation of Rory’s approach to cooking.

The Adamson in St Andrews.
Our session began with making the gluten-free batter.

This free-from version is made by simply swapping the flour for gluten-free flour and we agreed that batter made without gluten is often lighter and more crispy than the regular kind.

I assumed we would then be coating the fish in the batter, but Rory directed me to the fryer where he let drops of the batter fall sizzling into the hot oil.

Frying tiny balls of batter

Once the balls of batter were cooked he scooped them out with a slotted spoon and we had fancy scraps – some of you will remember going to the chippy last thing at night to get a free bag of deliciously greasy scraps.

Then we moved on to making a warm tartar sauce.

Unlike the cold dollop typically served alongside traditional fish and chips, this version is gently heated and includes diced potatoes that had been par-cooked before being finished in the sauce.

Stirring the warmed tartare sauce with potato cubes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The centrepiece was a fillet of halibut, a meaty yet delicate fish that Rory grilled to an internal temperature of 53 degrees Celsius before being blackened on one side with a blowtorch.

This was my moment to shine – or to set the kitchen on fire.

Let loose with a blowtorch

Rory held the tray steady as I wielded the blowtorch, carefully firing the surface of the fish without overdoing it.

Rachel and chef Rory blowtorching the halibut. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I’m sure it took me a lot longer than the eight seconds on each fish that Rory suggested, and I set the fish on fire a couple of times and almost burnt his thumb – but we got here in the end!

When it came to plating up, Rory went first and then I was to copy him. My competitive streak came to the fore and I watched him keenly.

The fish was placed on top of a few spoons of the warm tartar sauce with potatoes, then we added the crispy balls of batter seasoned with salt and vinegar.

Whose plate looks best?

These scraps were a stroke of genius, capturing the essence of a chippy supper without the heaviness and transforming something so humble into a textural highlight of the dish.

Rachel plating up a dish under Rory’s supervision. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The final assembly included three dollops of curry sauce – a nod to the classic chip shop condiment – as well as silver skin pickled onions, fennel fronds for a delicate garnish, and a drizzle of intensely concentrated herb oil.

Rachel and chef Rory compare their dishes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Each element was carefully balanced, creating a harmonious dish that celebrated the fresh, clean flavours of the halibut while adding layers of sharpness, crunch, and warmth.

The result was nothing short of extraordinary – even if you could tell the difference between Rory’s skilful presentation and my enthusiastic but amateur effort.

The verdict

The creamy tartar sauce with tatties infused with its the tangy flavours, paired beautifully with the fresh, meaty halibut.

Rory’s take on ‘fish and chips’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The batter scraps and pickled onions added crunch and zing, while the curry sauce brought a surprising warmth that tied everything together.

It was a dish that celebrated tradition while pushing boundaries.

Rory’s ‘fish and chips’ at The Adamson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I’m already planning my next visit to The Adamson to enjoy this dish again – this time with a lovely glass of wine.

Conversation