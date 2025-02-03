Why Kinross offers ‘best of both worlds’ for MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Kinross offers ‘best of both worlds’ for MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin

The Kinross-based chef, writer and foodie reflects on her favourite Fife and Tayside flavours, food memories, and finding her calling in a 'food lover's paradise'.

Sarah Rankin. Image: Sarah Rankin
Sarah Rankin. Image: Sarah Rankin
By Michael Alexander

The scent of sizzling bacon rolls might as well be drifting down the phone line as I catch up with Sarah Rankin, 2022 MasterChef finalist, food writer, and passionate advocate for Fife and Tayside’s local produce.

She’s at her mother-in-law’s in the Highlands, and as she laughs about losing track of the days, it’s clear that home, family, and food are deeply intertwined in her life.

Sarah, 50, might have come to national prominence thanks to reaching the MasterChef final in 2022.

But it’s her love for the land and its bounty – specifically, the vibrant produce of Tayside and Fife within range of her Kinross home – that truly fuels her culinary passion.

Perthshire MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin

“We’re incredibly lucky in Perthshire, Angus, Tayside and Fife,” she says.

“We’re right at the heart of some incredible growing regions. Carse of Gowrie fruit, East Neuk seafood, rare breed pork farmers, wild game from shooting estates – it’s all on our doorstep.”

Has Sarah Rankin always been a foodie?

Shopping at farm shops and cooking with local ingredients is second nature to Sarah.

It’s a practice ingrained since childhood. She laughs that she was into it before it became the thing of “hipsters”.

Raised in Inverness, Sarah recalls growing up in a household where everything was made from scratch.

Sarah Rankin during a cooking demonstration at Loch Leven’s Larder, Kinross in May 2024. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“My mum was a brilliant scratch cook, and my granny was an incredible baker,” she smiles.

“Walking into my granny’s house on a Saturday morning and smelling fresh pancakes or sponge cake or Clootie dumpling – there was always something on the go.

“My granny’s homemade chips were also just amazing – I miss them very much!”

What inspired Sarah Rankin to change career and apply for MasterChef?

Leaving Inverness, Sarah studied marketing and tourism in Edinburgh before embarking on a career in arts and event management.

She later moved to Silicon Valley, USA, with her husband Neil, who works in electronics.

There, she immersed herself in the rich, multicultural food scene.

“It was amazing – so many farmers’ markets, so many food cultures blending. It really broadened my outlook on ingredients and techniques,” she adds.

But it was when the couple started a family and returned to Scotland, that Sarah’s love for food deepened.

Sarah Rankin on MasterChef 2022. Image: MasterChef

Cooking for friends became a way of life, and soon, the mother-of-two found herself contemplating a major career shift.

“I was always cooking, reading about food, experimenting with new techniques,” she reflects.

“And after lockdown, I had this moment where I thought, ‘If I don’t push myself now, I might never get the chance.’”

That push led her to apply for MasterChef.

MasterChef boosted Sarah Rankin’s career – but she prefers to look to future

Sarah won’t dwell too much about her time on the show, which saw her knocked out in the final.

She certainly won’t be drawn on the recent complaints made by others about alleged misconduct by now former host Gregg Wallace.

Sarah Rankin, right, and MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode in 2022. Image: MasterChef.

The main reason for not talking about MasterChef is because she is keen to establish her own brand beyond reality TV.

But she does acknowledge that her appearance on the BBC show changed everything.

“I’d always loved cooking, but MasterChef gave me the confidence to turn that passion into a career,” she says.

How has Sarah Rankin’s career developed since appearing on MasterChef?

Since then, she has built a name as a food writer, broadcaster, and private caterer.

She runs a monthly pop-up restaurant from her home kitchen in Kinross and appears regularly on BBC Radio Scotland and Radio 4, championing the importance of local, seasonal produce.

“A lot of people don’t realise how much better it is to eat in rhythm with the seasons,” she says.

Sarah Rankin champions local produce, including lobster. Image: Sarah Rankin.

“Supermarkets make everything available year-round, but when you buy locally, you’re getting fresher, more sustainable food – and keeping money in the community.”

Sarah’s commitment to Scottish food culture has led her to some exciting collaborations, including her upcoming appearance at the Pitlochry Winter Words Festival on February 22.

The opportunity came about serendipitously when she met actor Alan Cumming at the Wigtown Book Festival.

How did conversation with Alan Cumming lead to Pitlochry Winter Words Festival?

“He came to my talk with Coinneach MacLeod, the Hebridean Baker, and we got chatting afterwards,” she explains.

“He mentioned the literary lunches at Pitlochry and invited me to take part.”

But in true Sarah Rankin fashion, she suggested shaking things up.

“I said, ‘I love the idea, but can I cook live instead of just talking?’”

Sarah Rankin and James Armstrong conduct a demonstration at Kinross Show in August 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The result is a unique, interactive literary lunch where she will demonstrate a dish from her cookbook Kith, while the audience enjoys a meal inspired by her recipes.

“I want people to see how simple and accessible cooking good food can be,” she adds.

‘Incredible’ reaction to Sarah Rankin’s first cook book – but does she cook at home?

“Kith”, her first cookbook, has been a resounding success, and she’s already hard at work on a second, due next October, she reveals.

“It was a labour of love. I’d written plenty in my marketing career, but never a cookbook. The response has been incredible.”

With so much happening – pop-ups, radio appearances, food festivals, and another book in the works – does she still find time to cook at home?

“Absolutely,” she says. “My kitchen is my domain. Though sometimes my kids walk in, see food everywhere, and ask, ‘What’s for dinner?’ And I’m like, ‘Erm… grab a pizza, I’m working!’”

One thing she wasn’t making at Christmas, though, was turkey.

Sarah Rankin cooking at Christmas in Kinross a few years ago. Image: Sarah Rankin.

“I don’t like it,” she confesses.

“Newsflash! We had beef and venison for Christmas instead. And, to be honest, most turkeys aren’t local anyway.”

Sarah Rankin will be hosting The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025

Kinross is the perfect base for Sarah. It’s close enough to Edinburgh for her husband’s work, but also within reach of the Highlands, where much of her family still resides.

“It’s the best of both worlds,” she says.

In March, she’ll also be hosting The Courier’s Food and Drink Awards 2025, celebrating the very best of what the region has to offer.

Sarah Rankin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As we wrap up our conversation, I ask her what advice she’d give to anyone hesitant about cooking or changing careers.

“Be brave,” she says. “Push yourself a little. You never know where it might take you.”

Sarah Rankin’s Literary Lunch is part of the Winter Words Festival at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on February 22.

