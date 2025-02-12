Forget the stereotypes – pasta-loving Ferry Selkie chef Anya is doing it her way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Forget the stereotypes – pasta-loving Ferry Selkie chef Anya is doing it her way

Senior sous chef Anya Sturrock thrives in a supportive, creative kitchen where teamwork brings out the best flavours.

Senior sous chef Anya Sturrock in the kitchen at The Ferry Selkie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Senior sous chef Anya Sturrock in the kitchen at The Ferry Selkie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

As the senior sous chef at The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry, 21-year-old Ana Sturrock’s journey from apprentice to leader is a testament to hard work, passion, and a love of good food.

Passion for cooking

For Anya, cooking has always been second nature. Growing up in Dundee, she was surrounded by home-cooked meals and a family that valued fresh, homemade food.

The Ferry Selkie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“My parents were always cooking fresh meals, and I enjoyed giving them a hand,” she recalls. But it was her mum who truly inspired her love of food. “It was more my mum, yeah.”

One dish, in particular, stands out in her memory. “Pea and bacon pasta – it was just a creamy, cheesy dish, and it’s so nostalgic for me now.”

That sense of comfort and joy from food carried through to her career.

How did Anya get started?

Anya took her passion to the next level by enrolling in an apprenticeship program through Dundee and Angus College.

Senior sous chef Anya Sturrock in the kitchen at The Ferry Selkie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I did an apprenticeship where I went to college one day a week and worked the rest of the time in kitchens,” she explains.

Her first hands-on experience was at The Wee Cook Kitchen before making the move to The Ferry Selkie a year ago.

Initially hired as a chef, Anya quickly proved herself. “I just worked my way up,” she says modestly.

The cosy interior of The Ferry Selkie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kelly [her boss Kelly Fairweather] saw that I was taking on more tasks, doing the orders, and taking charge of things. That’s when she promoted me.”

The role of a sous chef

Now as senior sous chef, Anya’s responsibilities extend beyond cooking. “I run service, do the orders, manage the kitchen from cooking to checks to cleaning,” she says.

“It’s a small kitchen, so we all help each other.”

One of the biggest adjustments has been stepping into a leadership role. “I struggled with being in charge,” she admits.

“I don’t want to be overbearing, but I also have to make sure things get done. It’s more like being the one who takes responsibility rather than being ‘the boss.’”

A no-shouting kitchen

Unlike the high-pressure, shouty environments often portrayed in TV kitchens, The Ferry Selkie operates differently.

“We have a no-shouting kitchen,” Anya says. “Everyone is lovely – it’s not like that traditional, stressful environment.”

Senior sous chef Anya Sturrock in the kitchen at The Ferry Selkie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This positive culture helps the small team work seamlessly together. “We all know each other so well, we don’t even need to talk – we just know what each other are doing.”

Putting her stamp on the menu

One of the most exciting aspects of Anya’s role is working with head chefs on menu creation.

“It’s something I’ve never really experienced before,” she says. “Learning how they think about it, how things work together – it’s fascinating.”

Although the current menu has been in place for a while, she’s looking forward to having more input on the next iteration.

The beautiful interior of The Ferry Selkie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In the meantime, she takes pride in executing the dishes, including one of her favourites, sea bass with crushed potatoes and olives.

“The crispy skin, the salty flavours – I just love making that dish.”

Of course, not every task in the kitchen is enjoyable. “Beef croquettes,” she says with a groan. “It’s just the prep for them, you have to stand there for ages, rolling them, breading them…”

Time for a social life too

Despite the demanding nature of the job, Anya feels lucky to have a good work-life balance. “I work five days a week, but I don’t do ridiculously long hours.

“Sometimes weekends are a bit longer, but it’s nothing mad. I actually have a social life, which is rare in this industry.”

When she’s not in the kitchen, she enjoys eating out – especially if pasta is involved.

The West House is one of my favourites. They do a Nutella pizza that’s just amazing.”

But she also appreciates a classic fish and chips. “Sometimes you just need a greasy meal.”

