Forget the stereotypes – pasta-loving Ferry Selkie chef Anya is doing it her way

As the senior sous chef at The Ferry Selkie in Broughty Ferry, 21-year-old Ana Sturrock’s journey from apprentice to leader is a testament to hard work, passion, and a love of good food.

Passion for cooking

For Anya, cooking has always been second nature. Growing up in Dundee, she was surrounded by home-cooked meals and a family that valued fresh, homemade food.

“My parents were always cooking fresh meals, and I enjoyed giving them a hand,” she recalls. But it was her mum who truly inspired her love of food. “It was more my mum, yeah.”

One dish, in particular, stands out in her memory. “Pea and bacon pasta – it was just a creamy, cheesy dish, and it’s so nostalgic for me now.”

That sense of comfort and joy from food carried through to her career.

How did Anya get started?

Anya took her passion to the next level by enrolling in an apprenticeship program through Dundee and Angus College.

“I did an apprenticeship where I went to college one day a week and worked the rest of the time in kitchens,” she explains.

Her first hands-on experience was at The Wee Cook Kitchen before making the move to The Ferry Selkie a year ago.

Initially hired as a chef, Anya quickly proved herself. “I just worked my way up,” she says modestly.

“Kelly [her boss Kelly Fairweather] saw that I was taking on more tasks, doing the orders, and taking charge of things. That’s when she promoted me.”

The role of a sous chef

Now as senior sous chef, Anya’s responsibilities extend beyond cooking. “I run service, do the orders, manage the kitchen from cooking to checks to cleaning,” she says.

“It’s a small kitchen, so we all help each other.”

One of the biggest adjustments has been stepping into a leadership role. “I struggled with being in charge,” she admits.

“I don’t want to be overbearing, but I also have to make sure things get done. It’s more like being the one who takes responsibility rather than being ‘the boss.’”

A no-shouting kitchen

Unlike the high-pressure, shouty environments often portrayed in TV kitchens, The Ferry Selkie operates differently.

“We have a no-shouting kitchen,” Anya says. “Everyone is lovely – it’s not like that traditional, stressful environment.”

This positive culture helps the small team work seamlessly together. “We all know each other so well, we don’t even need to talk – we just know what each other are doing.”

Putting her stamp on the menu

One of the most exciting aspects of Anya’s role is working with head chefs on menu creation.

“It’s something I’ve never really experienced before,” she says. “Learning how they think about it, how things work together – it’s fascinating.”

Although the current menu has been in place for a while, she’s looking forward to having more input on the next iteration.

In the meantime, she takes pride in executing the dishes, including one of her favourites, sea bass with crushed potatoes and olives.

“The crispy skin, the salty flavours – I just love making that dish.”

Of course, not every task in the kitchen is enjoyable. “Beef croquettes,” she says with a groan. “It’s just the prep for them, you have to stand there for ages, rolling them, breading them…”

Time for a social life too

Despite the demanding nature of the job, Anya feels lucky to have a good work-life balance. “I work five days a week, but I don’t do ridiculously long hours.

“Sometimes weekends are a bit longer, but it’s nothing mad. I actually have a social life, which is rare in this industry.”

When she’s not in the kitchen, she enjoys eating out – especially if pasta is involved.

“The West House is one of my favourites. They do a Nutella pizza that’s just amazing.”

But she also appreciates a classic fish and chips. “Sometimes you just need a greasy meal.”