Finalists revealed for The Courier Food and Drink Awards in partnership with Barnetts Dundee

The highly-anticipated shortlist of finalists for The Courier Food & Drink Awards 2025 in partnership with Barnetts Dundee has been revealed.

After hours of deliberation, the judges came to a decision as to who is featured on the shortlist.

Now in its seventh year, The Courier Food & Drink Awards aim to celebrate the incredible talent across the region and it was clear from this year’s entries that Courier Country has this is in abundance.

A total of 12 categories are featured, with Tayside and Fife’s food and drink industry well represented across all of them.

And we also want you, our readers to play a part, by asking you to vote for your favourite in the Rising Star category.

Impeccable standard of entries

A total of six judges – Martha Bryce, Fiona Walsh, Sarah Rankin, Lorna Whiteford, Paul Mooney and Brian Stormont – were in attendance to go through each entry in fine detail, with the standard as impeccable as always.

The awards ceremony will be hosted at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Wednesday March 26 and will not only celebrate the winners but will also showcase five delicious courses from five top chefs in the area.

The standard of the entries was so high it made it extremely difficult for the judges to create a shortlist.

Lorna Whiteford, group marketing manager, Eastern Western Motor Group (Barnetts), said: “Barnetts are proud to be the headline sponsor for the 2025 Courier Food and Drink Awards. We are delighted to see so many fantastic entries into the different categories and look forward to the awards event where Courier Country gets to really showcase the best of the best across their food and drink sector.”

Martha Bryce, of Sound Bite PR, said: “It’s always inspiring to hear the stories behind the diverse range of businesses who’ve entered The Courier Food & Drink Awards.

“We are really lucky in this part of Scotland to have access to such wonderful food and drink – from the raw ingredients and produce to the dishes served up in our restaurants, pubs and cafes.

“This year’s entrants were a real showcase of all that’s great about food, drink and hospitality in Scotland. It was a privilege to read through the entries – though I think we all left feeling hungry, with an appetite for local food!”

Fiona Walsh of Tollhouse Spirits added: “It was a pleasure and an honour to return to the judging panel again this year. The standard of entries was again very high, and it was a challenge to whittle it down to a shortlist.

“Lots of inspiring stories of hard-working individuals and businesses who make the food & drink industry across Courier Country so amazing!”

Paul Mooney, general manager Apex Hotel Dundee, said: “It was my absolute pleasure and honour to be a judge for this years Courier Food & Drink awards.

“It was such a privilege to delve into the very best that Courier Country has to offer across the food and drinks spectrum, learning all about the phenomenal businesses and individuals nominated across the awards.

“Deciding who was on the shortlist was exceptionally difficult, as there is so much to celebrate across all nominees, but there were some amazing, stand-out businesses who truly deserved to be shortlisted for these awards.

“I look forward to welcoming them all to Apex in March and celebrating with them their amazing achievements from the last year.”

MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin, who is also our host on the big night, said: “I am delighted to be hosting the Courier Food and Drink Awards this year.

“Celebrating the incredible array of hospitality business thriving across Courier Country is so important, particularly given the challenges facing the industry.

“I’m looking forward to hearing their stories and seeing them get the recognition they deserve for helping to make life in Tayside, Angus and Fife altogether tastier.”

‘Highlight of the year’

Chairman of the judging panel, Brian Stormont, editor of The Courier Food & Drink, said: “It is clear from the standard of the entries received that Courier Country is blessed with some incredible food and drinks businesses and producers.

“Their passion was pouring from their entries and it is a real highlight of my year to be involved in the judging process.”

The Courier’s Food and Drink Awards finalists for 2025 are:

Bar of the Year sponsored by Diageo

Bruach

The Barrelman

The Boudingait

The Kirkstyle Inn

Brewer of the Year sponsored by School of Business, Dundee University

Futtle

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing

The St. Andrews Brewing Company

Wasted Degrees Brewing

Chef of the Year sponsored by Stagecoach

Dhaneshwar Prasad – Dhoom Streetery and Bar

Hayley Wilkes – WEECOOK

Rory MacCrimmon – The Adamson

Community Champion sponsored by Murrayshall

Craw’s Nest

Dhoom Streetery and Bar

Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by The Rookery

Hayley Wilkes – WEECOOK

Kim Cameron – The Gin Bothy

Megan Murrie – Nakey Bakey

Independent Café of the Year

Baern

Braw Tea Café

Sweetpea Café

The Rhynd Café

Producer of the Year sponsored by Partners&

Fallones Pizzas & Gelato

The Farmers Son

WEECOOK

Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Barnetts Dundee

Coorie Inn

Eolas – Murrayshall

The North Port Restaurant

The Wee Restaurant

Rising Star of the Year sponsored by Malmaison

To be decided by a public vote.

Georgia Scott – Fairmont St Andrews

Luke Atagan – Craig Millar @ 16 West End

Megan Murrie – Nakey Bakey

Vote for your favourite here.

Spirit Producer of the Year sponsored by altar

Bothy Trading

Highland Boundary Wild Distillery

Turadh Distillery

Street Vendor of the Year

Don Basilico

Fallones Pizzas & Gelato

Planet G Food

Sustainability Award sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland

Baern

Wasted Degrees Brewing

Wild Rover Food