Finalists revealed for The Courier Food and Drink Awards in partnership with Barnetts Dundee

The highly-anticipated shortlist of finalists for The Courier Food & Drink Awards 2025 in partnership with Barnetts Dundee has been revealed.
After hours of deliberation, the judges came to a decision as to who is featured on the shortlist.
Now in its seventh year, The Courier Food & Drink Awards aim to celebrate the incredible talent across the region and it was clear from this year’s entries that Courier Country has this is in abundance.
A total of 12 categories are featured, with Tayside and Fife’s food and drink industry well represented across all of them.
And we also want you, our readers to play a part, by asking you to vote for your favourite in the Rising Star category.
Impeccable standard of entries
A total of six judges – Martha Bryce, Fiona Walsh, Sarah Rankin, Lorna Whiteford, Paul Mooney and Brian Stormont – were in attendance to go through each entry in fine detail, with the standard as impeccable as always.
The awards ceremony will be hosted at the Apex Hotel, Dundee, on Wednesday March 26 and will not only celebrate the winners but will also showcase five delicious courses from five top chefs in the area.
The standard of the entries was so high it made it extremely difficult for the judges to create a shortlist.
Lorna Whiteford, group marketing manager, Eastern Western Motor Group (Barnetts), said: “Barnetts are proud to be the headline sponsor for the 2025 Courier Food and Drink Awards. We are delighted to see so many fantastic entries into the different categories and look forward to the awards event where Courier Country gets to really showcase the best of the best across their food and drink sector.”
Martha Bryce, of Sound Bite PR, said: “It’s always inspiring to hear the stories behind the diverse range of businesses who’ve entered The Courier Food & Drink Awards.
“We are really lucky in this part of Scotland to have access to such wonderful food and drink – from the raw ingredients and produce to the dishes served up in our restaurants, pubs and cafes.
“This year’s entrants were a real showcase of all that’s great about food, drink and hospitality in Scotland. It was a privilege to read through the entries – though I think we all left feeling hungry, with an appetite for local food!”
Fiona Walsh of Tollhouse Spirits added: “It was a pleasure and an honour to return to the judging panel again this year. The standard of entries was again very high, and it was a challenge to whittle it down to a shortlist.
“Lots of inspiring stories of hard-working individuals and businesses who make the food & drink industry across Courier Country so amazing!”
Paul Mooney, general manager Apex Hotel Dundee, said: “It was my absolute pleasure and honour to be a judge for this years Courier Food & Drink awards.
“It was such a privilege to delve into the very best that Courier Country has to offer across the food and drinks spectrum, learning all about the phenomenal businesses and individuals nominated across the awards.
“Deciding who was on the shortlist was exceptionally difficult, as there is so much to celebrate across all nominees, but there were some amazing, stand-out businesses who truly deserved to be shortlisted for these awards.
“I look forward to welcoming them all to Apex in March and celebrating with them their amazing achievements from the last year.”
MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin, who is also our host on the big night, said: “I am delighted to be hosting the Courier Food and Drink Awards this year.
“Celebrating the incredible array of hospitality business thriving across Courier Country is so important, particularly given the challenges facing the industry.
“I’m looking forward to hearing their stories and seeing them get the recognition they deserve for helping to make life in Tayside, Angus and Fife altogether tastier.”
‘Highlight of the year’
Chairman of the judging panel, Brian Stormont, editor of The Courier Food & Drink, said: “It is clear from the standard of the entries received that Courier Country is blessed with some incredible food and drinks businesses and producers.
“Their passion was pouring from their entries and it is a real highlight of my year to be involved in the judging process.”
The Courier’s Food and Drink Awards finalists for 2025 are:
Bar of the Year sponsored by Diageo
Bruach
The Barrelman
The Boudingait
The Kirkstyle Inn
Brewer of the Year sponsored by School of Business, Dundee University
Futtle
Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing
The St. Andrews Brewing Company
Wasted Degrees Brewing
Chef of the Year sponsored by Stagecoach
Dhaneshwar Prasad – Dhoom Streetery and Bar
Hayley Wilkes – WEECOOK
Rory MacCrimmon – The Adamson
Community Champion sponsored by Murrayshall
Craw’s Nest
Dhoom Streetery and Bar
Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by The Rookery
Hayley Wilkes – WEECOOK
Kim Cameron – The Gin Bothy
Megan Murrie – Nakey Bakey
Independent Café of the Year
Baern
Braw Tea Café
Sweetpea Café
The Rhynd Café
Producer of the Year sponsored by Partners&
Fallones Pizzas & Gelato
The Farmers Son
WEECOOK
Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Barnetts Dundee
Coorie Inn
Eolas – Murrayshall
The North Port Restaurant
The Wee Restaurant
Rising Star of the Year sponsored by Malmaison
To be decided by a public vote.
Georgia Scott – Fairmont St Andrews
Luke Atagan – Craig Millar @ 16 West End
Megan Murrie – Nakey Bakey
Spirit Producer of the Year sponsored by altar
Bothy Trading
Highland Boundary Wild Distillery
Turadh Distillery
Street Vendor of the Year
Don Basilico
Fallones Pizzas & Gelato
Planet G Food
Sustainability Award sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland
Baern
Wasted Degrees Brewing
Wild Rover Food
