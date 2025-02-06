We want you to help us crown The Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We want you to help us crown The Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star

You, our readers, can vote for the Rising Star in this year's Courier Food and Drink Awards.

By Brian Stormont
There are three finalists for The Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star – now is your chance to vote for the winner.

We’re looking to our newspaper readers and subscribers to make the final decision on who our Rising Star will be for 2025.

Only the second time this award has featured, the Rising Star recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and passion for food has marked them out as one-to-watch.

Malmaison sponsors the category and you can vote for your favourite here.

So let’s meet our three talented finalists, shall we?

The Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star finalists

Luke Atagan – Craig Millar @ 16 West End

Luke Atagan, one of The Courier's Rising Star finalists.
Luke Atagan.

Luke Atagan has been working in the industry since the age of 15.

The talented 23-year-old chef studied at Dundee and Angus College before embarking on an internship at the Old Course Hotel.

Now, Luke works for Craig Millar @ 16 West End in St Monans, where his passion and determination to provide the best quality of food and service makes him stand out from the crowd.

Megan Murrie – Nakey Bakey

Megan Murrie.

Spurred on by her experience living with a nut allergy and endometriosis, Megan Murrie launched her allegen-free granola products to the world.

Since starting in Megan’s kitchen in Methil, Nakey Bakey has since grown into an award-winning brand that prioritises inclusivity and quality.

In 2024, Nakey Bakey expanded into 45 UK stores and increased sales by 50%. Now a leader in the allergen-free food industry, Megan hopes to grow the company further in 2025.

Georgia Scott – Fairmont St Andrews

Georgia Scott, one of The Courier's Rising Star finalists.
Georgia Scott.

Since beginning her career in a front-of-house role at the Apex Hotel in Dundee, Georgia Scott has gone on to become events manager at the Fairmont Hotel.

She has coordinated a multitude of events including conferences, incentives, socials and meetings all of various sizes ranging from groups of 12 to 1,000.

Georgia worked alongside the Fairmont team during The Open in 2022, and achieved two promotions, rising to senior events executive in April and event manager in October last year.

Conversation