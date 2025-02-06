We want you to help us crown The Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star

There are three finalists for The Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star – now is your chance to vote for the winner.

We’re looking to our newspaper readers and subscribers to make the final decision on who our Rising Star will be for 2025.

Only the second time this award has featured, the Rising Star recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and passion for food has marked them out as one-to-watch.

Malmaison sponsors the category and you can vote for your favourite here.

So let’s meet our three talented finalists, shall we?

The Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star finalists

Luke Atagan – Craig Millar @ 16 West End

Luke Atagan has been working in the industry since the age of 15.

The talented 23-year-old chef studied at Dundee and Angus College before embarking on an internship at the Old Course Hotel.

Now, Luke works for Craig Millar @ 16 West End in St Monans, where his passion and determination to provide the best quality of food and service makes him stand out from the crowd.

Megan Murrie – Nakey Bakey

Spurred on by her experience living with a nut allergy and endometriosis, Megan Murrie launched her allegen-free granola products to the world.

Since starting in Megan’s kitchen in Methil, Nakey Bakey has since grown into an award-winning brand that prioritises inclusivity and quality.

In 2024, Nakey Bakey expanded into 45 UK stores and increased sales by 50%. Now a leader in the allergen-free food industry, Megan hopes to grow the company further in 2025.

Georgia Scott – Fairmont St Andrews

Since beginning her career in a front-of-house role at the Apex Hotel in Dundee, Georgia Scott has gone on to become events manager at the Fairmont Hotel.

She has coordinated a multitude of events including conferences, incentives, socials and meetings all of various sizes ranging from groups of 12 to 1,000.

Georgia worked alongside the Fairmont team during The Open in 2022, and achieved two promotions, rising to senior events executive in April and event manager in October last year.