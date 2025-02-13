Does Fife sourdough baker hold the key to gut health? Join the real bread revolution and find out!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Does Fife sourdough baker hold the key to gut health? Join the real bread revolution and find out!

Andrew Whitley founded Scotland The Bread to bring nutritious sourdough loaves to the masses - he helped me understand my gluten intolerance.

Sourdough bread - does it hold the key to improved gut health?
By Rachel Mcconachie

Bread has been a staple food for millennia, yet in recent decades, it has become a source of ill health for many.

With rising cases of gluten intolerance, wheat allergies, and digestive issues, more people are questioning whether the bread they buy from supermarkets is doing them more harm than good.

The answer, according to Andrew Whitley, founder of Scotland The Bread and the Real Bread Campaign, lies in the industrialisation of grain farming and bread-making processes.

The problem with industrial bread

“Industrial bread, found on supermarket shelves, is produced using high-yield, monoculture grains that have been selectively bred for efficiency rather than nutrition,” Andrews says.

These grains are often heavily treated with pesticides, and their nutrients are significantly depleted.

Andrew Whitley at work baking some bread.

“The bread that most people eat today is not real bread,” Andrew says. “It’s a processed product designed for profit, not for nourishment.”

One of the major concerns is the speed at which modern bread is produced.

Traditional fermentation methods, such as those used in sourdough bread-making, allow time for beneficial bacteria to break down gluten, making it more digestible and unlocking essential nutrients.

In contrast, industrial loaves are made quickly using fast-acting yeasts, which do not allow for this natural process.

This results in bread that is not only less nutritious but also harder to digest.

Why are people becoming intolerant to bread?

Many people, like myself, have developed problems with eating bread later in life.

Symptoms that appear are related to digestion for many, but harder to diagnose issues such as brain fog, muscle pains, migraines and fatigue also present from a gluten problem.

Ancient grains contain more nutrients for better bread.

Whitley explains that around 40% of the population has a genetic predisposition that makes them more susceptible to gluten-related issues such as Coeliac disease and intolerance.

He claims more people are struggling to digest wheat or gluten based products because of changes in the grains used.

“The grains we consume today in most breads are very different from those our ancestors ate,” he says.

Our wheat has been modified to grow quickly and withstand disease – with less consideration for their nutritional content.

Modern bread facts hard to digest

“So the end product has far less nutritional value than it used to have,” says Andrew.

“There’s been a shift away from whole flour towards refined flour, which strips away vital nutrients, and the absence of proper fermentation leaves proteins like gluten in a more aggressive, indigestible state.

“This contributes to modern diseases. Our digestive systems haven’t adapted to these highly processed products.”

In response to these issues, Whitley has dedicated his work to rediscovering ancient grains that were once grown in Scotland.

He has sourced and cultivated wheat varieties that have higher levels of essential minerals such as magnesium, zinc, and iron – nutrients that are often lacking in modern diets.

Using ancient Scottish grains

“Our wholemeal flour is nutrient-dense and works exceptionally well for traditional breads like bannocks, focaccia, and pizza bases,” he says.

Liz Donald from Scotland the Bread at Bowhouse in St Monans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“And because it contains a more digestible type of gluten, it’s gentler on the gut.”

Scotland The Bread, based at the Bowhouse food hub in St Monans, works with local farmers to grow these grains organically, avoiding the harmful pesticides and fertilisers commonly used in industrial farming.

The grains are then slowly milled to preserve their nutritional value.

Why we should eat real sourdough bread

One of the oldest bread-making methods, sourdough fermentation, offers a solution to many of the problems associated with modern bread.

By fermenting flour over a long period, natural yeasts and bacteria break down gluten and phytic acid, making the bread more digestible and nutritious.

Sourdough is the way ordinary people made bread for 15,000 years,” Andrew says.

Sourdough bread is fermented for longer and so has great health benefits.

“We now know it’s the best method because it enhances gut health, lowers the glycemic index, improves shelf life naturally, and, most importantly, makes the bread taste incredible.”

It has been suggested that the long fermentation process modifies the wheat enzymes sufficiently to allow those with a gluten sensitivity to enjoy sourdough without suffering.

However, not all sourdough is created equal. Many supermarket ‘sourdough’ loaves are misleadingly labelled, as they are not fermented for long enough to develop the benefits of true sourdough.

“Real sourdough takes time,” Whitley insists. “If it’s been rushed, it’s not the real thing.”

Call for a bread revolution

Andrew believes the solution to the crisis in bread is clear. “We must move away from highly processed loaves and return to traditional bread-making techniques using diverse, nutrient-rich grains,” he says.

His vision is one of what he calls a “benign revolution” – a shift in consumer habits that prioritises health over convenience.

Scotland the Bread flour uses ancient grains that have not been manipulated for efficiency over nutrition.

“We need a return to the basic values of health and public good, rather than purely profit,” he urges.

Make your own

Making real sourdough bread can take up to 48 hours in total, and those who do it regularly get into a weekly routine.

You also don’t need as much as each slice is more flavoursome and filling than supermarket bread.

Connie’s Scotland The Bread Wholewheat Sourdough a straightforward recipe with consistently good results using 100% wholemeal flour.

The process involves mixing the flour with water and a sourdough starter, followed by a series of fermentations to develop flavour and structure.

After shaping, the dough is baked to produce a wholesome loaf with a rich, nutty taste.

Conversation