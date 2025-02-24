Inside Horizons’ kitchen in Kinghorn with James McKay – 3 years after BBC show made chef a star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Horizons’ kitchen in Kinghorn with James McKay – 3 years after BBC show made chef a star

BBC’s Life on the Bay star James Mckay taught me how to make his salt and pepper chilli chicken.

Head chef James McKay stands on the balcony at Horizons restaurant in his full chef's whites and chef's hat with a blazing sunset in the background over the Forth of Firth.
Head Chef James McKay at Horizons restaurant, Pettycur Bay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

At Horizons Restaurant in Pettycur Bay, the pace is relentless. Every day, the kitchen crew serves hundreds of meals – but head chef James McKay took the time to give me a lesson in making fast but delicious food.

As I arrived at the holiday park, made famous by the 2022 BBC TV show ‘Life on the Bay’, I was impressed by the stunning backdrop – a breath-taking panoramic view of the Firth of Forth.

Coastal views from Horizons restaurant at Pettycur Bay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But today, there’s no time to admire the scenery, I need to get my pinny on for a lesson in how to make one of head chef James Mackay’s latest creations: salt and pepper chilli chicken with braised rice and stir-fried vegetables.

Learning from a TV star

James, a seasoned chef who started in Fife kitchens straight from school, has been at the helm of Horizons for more than 12 years.

He’s also a familiar face on television, having starred in all three seasons of BBC’s Life on the Bay, a documentary series about the bustling hotel, holiday park, and restaurant.

James McKay starts by deboning a chicken. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’re going to start with the chicken,” James says, as he expertly debones a whole bird, leaving us with just breasts, drumsticks, and wings.

“It’s all about the prep. We marinate the chicken, get the rice and veg ready, and then bring it all together.”

Cooking perfect chicken

We season the chicken generously with salt and pepper, and the spicy marinade, rubbing in olive oil to enhance the flavours.

Sprinkling the marinade spices over the prepared chicken. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The chicken sizzles as it hits the hot pan, sealing in its juices before being transferred to the oven to roast.

“The trick,” James tells me, “is using a bit of olive oil for that intense heat on the skin.”

Sealing the chicken in a hot pan before it goes in the oven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

While the chicken roasts, we turn our attention to the rice.

James dices red onion and three types of peppers before sautéing them lightly and adding the rice.

Rachel McConachie gets a lesson in slicing and dicing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This gives the rice a deep, rich flavour,” he explains, adding fresh chicken stock and seasoning before covering the pan and sliding it into the oven to braise.

Keep it crunchy for stir-fried vegetables

A splash of rapeseed oil and olive oil goes into the wok, followed by the onion and peppers.

The kitchen fills with the aroma of sizzling ginger and soy sauce.

Head chef James MacKay expertly fries the vegetables. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“You want to keep some crunch in the stir-fried veg,” he says. “The softness of the rice, the tenderness of the chicken, and the crunch of the veg – it’s all about balance.”

Finally, he adds sweet chili sauce to the vegetables and declares, “That’s it!

Rachel McConachie helps dish up at Horizons restaurant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Salt and pepper chilli chicken, ready to serve.”

A Fife culinary career

As we sit down to enjoy the dish, James reflects on his journey.

He grew up in East Wemyss and attended high school in Buckhaven before jumping straight into the culinary world.

His career began at 16 as a trainee chef at the Laurelbank in Markinch. And then things took off for the young chef at the Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links.

Rachel dishes up the stir-fried vegetables. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I knew this was what I wanted to do from an early age,” he says.

“My mum was the steward a local bowling club, and I used to help her in the kitchen. Then, in the Scouts, I was always the one cooking on trips.”

Trying the new dish to see if it is ready to go on the menu. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

By the time he was 24, he had worked his way up to head chef at The Old Manor which was a two-rosette restaurant.

How did Horizons Restaurant’s salt and pepper chilli chicken taste?

The chicken fell of the bone and had just the right amount of heat from the chilli and a lovely crispy skin.

This paired nicely with the sweet chilli stir-fried vegetables, which were lovely and crunchy and full of lively flavour.

The softness of the savoury rice was a great contrast to those two elements and in all, it was a delicious, homely and satisfying meal.

I can confidently say that James’ latest creation is a winner. Will it make the spring menu? “Maybe,” he teases. “We’ll see.”

The kitchen that never sleeps

Running a restaurant of this scale is no small feat. Horizons serves everything from classics like steak pie and beer-battered fish to seasonal dishes like the one we just prepared.

The weekends are particularly intense. “In the summer, we’re doing 600 to 900 covers a day,” James says. “One Saturday last August, with three kitchens running, we hit 985 covers.

Rachel McConachie and head chef James McKay with their finished dishes.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“That’s from the minute we opened to the minute we closed.”

It’s a far cry from when he first started at Horizons, when people assumed the restaurant was only for guests of the holiday park.

“One of my first goals was to change that perception, to get people coming in from outside.”

Home-cooked comfort

Despite his culinary expertise, when James is off duty, he prefers simple meals.

“When you’re working with food all day, you don’t get hungry,” he says. “But when I get home, I just want something hearty – mince and tatties, roast chicken, steak pie, lasagne.”

“At home I cook on my days off, but my 11-year-old son, Thomas thinks his mum is the better cook,” he laughs.

James’ wife, Susie, is also part of the Pettycur Bay team, managing the hotel. “We don’t see each other much,” he says, “but we make it work!”

