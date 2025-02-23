Is brunch at Mimi’s in Stirling more than an Instagrammable feast for the eyes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is brunch at Mimi’s in Stirling more than an Instagrammable feast for the eyes?

Stunning Stirling Arcade restaurant Mimi's serves up fun brunch dishes, from pancake tacos to eggs.

Mimi's has expanded its menu since opening. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Mimi’s is one of the most beautiful restaurants in Stirling.

If you’ve ever wandered through the Arcade, you’ll have seen its cascades of flowers, and people sipping cocktails under its parasols.

Inside, there’s a pop of pink, booth seating and a cosy ambience.

Mimi’s may look stylish, but how’s the food? I headed along to find out.

Mimi's in Stirling.
Mimi’s is known for its aesthetic décor. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

What is Mimi’s like?

The eatery is celebrating its first birthday this month.

It filled the shoes of Oscar’s wine bar, which opened in 2020 and announced its closure at the start of 2024.

Since opening, Mimi’s has expanded to offer much more than brunch.

It now has a new evening menu, hosts regular events, and is set to launch afternoon tea in the coming months.

A floral outside seating area is offered at Mimi’s. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

It’s a sunny Sunday morning when my friend Laura and I arrive at the restaurant.

We’re the first people to be seated, so it’s a little quiet as we begin catching up and perusing the menu.

There’s loads to choose from, with morning rolls, French toast, fried breakfasts and pastries on offer.

Our server is friendly, giving us plenty of time to decide before taking our order.

Even the coffees stick to the floral theme. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

We want to order hot drinks – a latte and a matcha – but Mimi’s is out of matcha, so Laura settles on chai.

She is not disappointed when it arrives, as it’s in a lovely glass mug, topped with an edible flower.

My latte is perfectly made, with lovely foam art to top it off.

The floral cutlery matches the theme and we’re impressed by the presentation from Mimi’s already.

How were the pancake tacos?

In the mood for something sweet, Laura chooses the pancake tacos with fresh berries (£11.95).

It’s a fun twist on a classic breakfast, made using the pancake as the taco and topping it with fruits.

Buttermilk chicken or roast chorizo and crushed avocado versions of the pancake tacos are also available.

As is the case with everything at Mimi’s, the presentation is perfect.

The dish is served on a wooden tray with four compartments – one for each taco, and another for the berry coulis and thyme-infused honey.

Mimi’s is an Instagram-worthy eatery, with edible flowers abound. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

Each pancake has a layer of Greek yoghurt, followed by grapes and raspberries, a drizzle of coulis, and edible flowers.

The fruit is fresh and vibrant, elevated by the sweet pour of honey and coulis.

Our only criticism is that the pancakes are on the denser side, though this was probably so that they’d keep their taco shape.

While it is possible to eat them with your hands, I’d advise a knife and fork to avoid a mess.

How was the eggs royale?

Eggs are my favourite thing to have for breakfast, and Mimi’s provides plenty of choice, including eggs benedict, eggs florentine and even shakshuka.

But my chosen dish is eggs royale (£12.95) with smoked Scottish salmon and hollandaise sauce.

The plate looks unique, with an edible flower and herbs adorning it.

The pancake tacos are served in a special wooden tray with compartments. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

Both poached eggs are still runny inside, while a generous helping of buttery hollandaise sauce coats the top.

Tucked underneath is the salmon, silky and smoky.

The bread is on the harder side, but, overall, this has to be one of the best breakfasts I’ve had in Stirling for a while.

The verdict

Mimi’s is great for Stirling.

It’s the sort of restaurant you’d find in Edinburgh or Glasgow, but it’s right here on our doorstep.

Most people my age love to snap a pretty picture for social media while they’re out to eat, and Mimi’s caters to that.

But it’s much more than a stylish restaurant that makes an Instagram feed look nice.

Mimi’s is in the Stirling Arcade. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

The service was great, especially given there was only one server and it soon became busy.

Each dish we tried was beautifully presented, but also tasted excellent.

The food looks too good to be true – but it isn’t.

The evening menu and the cocktails also look fantastic, so it’s safe to say I’ll be back at Mimi’s to try them in the future.

Outside comes inside at Mimi’s. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Information

Address: Stirling Arcade, Stirling, FK8 1AX

Telephone: 07883 080523

Website: Facebook

Price: £33.45 for two dishes and two hot drinks

Accessible: Yes

Dog Friendly: No

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surrounding: 5/5

