Who serves ice cream in a storm? Fife’s bright pink Scooply van does!

Scooply’s bright pink ice cream van has not only survived the winter – it has thrived. With its success proven, it could soon be popping up in more neighbourhoods.

When Fife businessman David Hamilton set out to reinvent the traditional ice cream van, he knew he needed the right person to bring his vision to life.

He turned to his friend Kevin Reid, offering him the chance to launch the first iteration of Scooply – an ice cream van with a difference.

Since its debut in August 2024, the business has exceeded expectations and is now poised for expansion.

“I hit my targets every month, even over winter,” says Kevin. “We gave it until December to see if the operation was viable – and it is!”

An ice cream van for the 21st century

The bright pink van is fully electric, eliminating the noise and pollution associated with traditional diesel-powered ice cream trucks.

Customers can also use the Scooply app to prepay and track the van’s location, making it easier than ever to plan a sweet treat.

“You can’t order for any particular stop as I couldn’t have the warm brownies or ice cream sitting out waiting,” explains Kevin.

“But the app does mean that parents can pay for the ice creams online and the kids can come out and collect them without worrying about money.

“They just need the four-digit code from their parents’ app account to collect their order.

How does the ice cream app work?

“And, yeah, the mums and dads can stay on the sofa!”

Kevin takes the van to four locations – Newport-on-Tay, Wormit, Gauldry, and Tayport – visiting each area once a week.

This strategy prevents over-saturation and keeps customers excited for their scheduled ice cream hit.

“My most popular stop is at Gauldry when the school buses have just been, and the new builds at Wormit as folk are coming home from work,” Kevin says.

I met Kevin outside the sheltered housing unit in Tayport and met some of the residents who come out each week for their ice cream fix.

“They usually have the traditional classics like the oysters or the wafer sandwiches,” Kevin says as we waited for them to emerge.

Kevin has great way with his customers, remembering their regular order, knowing their names and he has a big smile for them all.

Clearly, a weekly visit from Scooply is becoming a joyful routine in these lucky towns and villages.

Weathering the storm

Scooply’s commitment to serving the community was particularly evident during a recent storm.

Despite an amber weather warning in the morning, Kevin, who is from Wormit, decided to continue his rounds in the afternoon, reaching areas of Tayport that had lost power.

Many residents were grateful for a little pick-me-up with Kevin handing out free coffees to those whose power was off due to the high winds.

“People were quite pleased they could actually get something,” he says. Despite power outages and difficult conditions, Scooply remained a comforting presence.

Ice cream equality

Kevin is passionate about making ice cream accessible to as many people as possible so no kids (or grown-ups) miss out.

Scooply’s menu includes gluten-free cones, cookies and brownies and dairy-free ice cream (currently available in pineapple, with plans to introduce more flavours).

Scooply owner David, who discovered he was coeliac five years ago, also co-owns Coelbrew gluten-free beer and feels strongly about catering for all dietary requirements – and Kevin agrees.

“The idea is simple: no one should feel left out when the ice cream van arrives,” says Kevin.

“I still get that nostalgia of running out to get an ice cream as a child.

“And so many more children have dietary requirements now, so we just don’t want anyone to be left out.”

How many sauces?

Even small details, like offering 22 different sauce flavours and allowing customers to mix them into creative combinations, add to the experience.

“I started out with a few sauces, just the classics,” says Kevin. “And then I got my daughter involved, and I ended up with 22!

“But the kids love mixing and matching and they have their own individual combinations.”

The ‘Monster’ dessert, a towering creation loaded with ice cream, chocolate flakes, waffle cones, sprinkles, and fudge pieces, has become a favourite.

“The reaction to the Monster is always great,” Kevin said. “Young lads in particular tend to go for it.”

The sound of silence – and the challenge of being heard

One of the unique challenges of running a fully electric ice cream van is the lack of noise.

Unlike traditional vans, with loud diesel engines, Scooply operates almost silently. This has led to some customers struggling to know when the van has arrived.

“People have said to me, ‘I was sitting in my front room, and I didn’t even hear you arrive!’” Kevin laughs.

Although regulations limit the volume and duration of the van’s music (only 12 seconds when approaching a stop), Scooply has adapted by maintaining a consistent schedule and using social media to alert customers to its whereabouts.

So customers can always find Scooply, and there might even be a bright pink van selling delicious inclusive treats near you soon!