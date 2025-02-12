Chefs have recipes to wow at The Courier Food and Drink Awards in partnership with Barnetts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chefs have recipes to wow at The Courier Food and Drink Awards in partnership with Barnetts

Five Courier Country chefs will cook up a storm at the Food and Drink Awards in partnership with Barnetts.

By Logan Hutchison
From left: Paul Hood, Praveen Kumar, Laura Duffy, Kamil Gloeh and Gabor Baranyai.
The chefs who will provide a mouth-watering feast at The Courier Food & Drink Awards 2025 in partnership with Barnetts have been revealed.

Five talented local chefs will cook up a storm at the event on March 26 at the Apex Hotel in Dundee.

Crafting canapes

Private chef and experienced event caterer Gabor Baranyai will prepare the canapes at the awards.

Gabor Baranyai.

Gabor creates a tailored menu for every event and is even now still busy crafting the perfect canapes.

He is fresh off the back of working at Murrayfield during the Six Nations and will now turn his attention to creating some delicious bites for the award ceremony.

Gabor said: “I’m not entirely sure what I will be doing yet. I am trying to build around every other part of the meal, matching flavour profiles and not overpowering other dishes.

“I have three types of canapes in mind though. One will be vegetarian, one will have fish and one will be meaty.”

Showcase starter

Perth chef Praveen Kumar, of Tabla and Praveen Kumar Ready Meals, will be working on the starters.

It’s Praveen’s fifth year cooking for the event.

Praveen Kumar.

“I am still deciding what to prepare and I am working with my butcher to see what we want to showcase,” he said.

“In Scotland, we have such an amazing larder and Courier Country sits at the top of that. We have amazing seafood, things like berries and farm produce too.

“It is always an amazing time and it’s always very exciting to cook for this event. This year I have changed from canapes to starters, so I am really keen to impress.”

Fabulous fish course

Kamil Gloeh.

Kamil Gloeh, head chef at the Rusacks Hotel 18 Restaurant in St Andrews, will prepare the fish dish.

He said: “I think it might be controversial but I am choosing to do a cold fish course. I will be preparing a juniper cured sea trout that I will serve with tonic compressed cucumber with a gin dressing. It combines something that everyone loves, which is a gin and tonic and a piece of nice fresh fish.”

Main event

Apex Hotel head chef Laura Duffy will provide the main course and is looking forward to cooking at the awards for the first time.

Laura Duffy.

“I’ll be preparing a beef bourguignon,” she said.

“I think the awards are important because they showcase a lot of local foods. I think it’s good to get everyone from the region involved and highlight everyone’s efforts in one place.”

Something sweet

Heritage Portfolio executive head chef Paul Hood rounds things off with dessert.

“I am going to do a rhubarb and custard dessert at the awards,” he said.

Paul Hood.

“I think it is really important to be involved with The Courier awards to showcase the amazing chefs in the area and support the industry.”

