6 top Dundee and Fife pubs to enjoy good food and the Six Nations

Love rugby and great food? Check out these fantastic pub grub hotspots.

A selection of pies and scotch eggs next to a pint of beer.
Burntisland Sands Hotel offers a Gents Afternoon Tea for Six Nations match days.
By Rachel Mcconachie

When you want to get your Six Nations fix, there’s nothing better than settling into a lively pub with a great atmosphere, a big screen, and top-notch food.

Whether you’re in Dundee or Fife, you can score big with these fantastic venues that combine the thrill of the game with delicious match-day bites and drinks.

From classic pubs serving up hearty comfort food to gents’ afternoon teas, hot wing deals, and cheap pints.

You can find the perfect spot for your match day entertainment.

The Burntisland Sands Hotel, Burntisland

This Fife hotel is making Six Nations match days extra special by offering a Gents Afternoon Tea, perfect for enjoying while watching the games.

This includes a selection of hearty bites and drinks to keep you fuelled throughout the action.

The gents afternoon tea on offer at the Burntisland Sands Hotel. It includes a burger, pastry, scone, huge Scotch egg, pie, macaron, brownie and a pint.
Burntisland Sands Hotel in Fife offers a gents’ Afternoon Tea to enjoy the Six Nations in style.

Set against a scenic coastal backdrop, the hotel also serves quality seafood dishes and pub classics, creating a fantastic match-day experience.

With a welcoming atmosphere and great food, it’s a must-visit spot for rugby fans in Fife.

The Fisherman’s Tavern, Broughty Ferry

For a classic pub experience during the Six Nations, The Fisherman’s Tavern in Broughty Ferry is a top pick.

The Fisherman's Tavern Hotel in Broughty Ferry.
The Fisherman’s Tavern in Broughty Ferry offers great food and a wide selection of ales.

This historic pub offers a warm, cosy atmosphere, perfect for watching the action unfold on-screen.

Enjoy hearty pub classics like fish and chips or steak pie, all paired with a great selection of ales.

The friendly crowd and traditional setting make it a fantastic spot to cheer on your team while enjoying quality comfort food.

Hams Hame, St Andrews

If you’re watching the Six Nations in St Andrews, Hams Hame at the Old Course Hotel has the perfect match-day deal – wings and beer to fuel your rugby excitement.

Enjoy a generous portion of delicious, hot chicken wings paired with a pint of the signature H&H Ale or Lager for just £9.

A plate of hot wings and a pint of Belhaven lager at Hams Hame in St Andrews.
Hams Hame pub in St Andrews, Fife, has a hot wings and a pint deal to enjoy the Six Nations.

All while catching the action on big screens. With great food, a buzzing atmosphere, and top-notch service, it’s an unbeatable spot to enjoy the tournament.

The Post Office Bar, Broughty Ferry

This pub offers excellent value for catching the Six Nations action with friends.

With pints from £3.49, large screens and a lively atmosphere, you can book a table and enjoy some food.

The interior of The Post Office bar in Broughty Ferry.
Book a table at The Post Office bar in Broughty Ferry to watch the Six Nations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Their large food menu includes delicious pub bites, burgers, and sharing platters – ideal for a match-day feast.

Wash it down with a great selection of drinks, and you’ve got the perfect setting for an exciting rugby viewing experience.

The Old Bank Bar, Dundee

Located in the heart of Dundee, The Old Bank Bar is a brilliant place to enjoy the Six Nations.

Their screens provide great views of the action, while the food menu boasts tasty pub classics, including juicy burgers and delicious Sunday roasts.

Outside of the Old Bank Bar on Reform Street in Dundee.
The Old Bank Bar in Reform Street is a popular spot for watching the Six Nations with a bit of food in Dundee.

The welcoming atmosphere and well-priced drinks make it a top choice for rugby fans.

Whether you’re in for a quick pint or a full meal, The Old Bank Bar is a solid match-day spot.

The Rule, St Andrews

For a lively Six Nations experience in St Andrews, The Rule is a fantastic choice.

With a buzzing sports bar vibe, plenty of screens, and a solid selection of beers, it’s ideal for soaking up the tournament excitement.

Exterior of The Rule in St Andrews.
The Rule is a popular pub to watch the Six Nations rugby with food in St Andrews, Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson

Even better, they’ve recently launched a new menu, offering fresh takes on pub favourites like gourmet burgers, loaded nachos, and tasty small plates.

Whether you’re a die-hard rugby fan or just there for the atmosphere, The Rule’s great food and drinks make it the perfect spot. It’s advisable to book a table.

