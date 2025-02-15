Full foodie line-up for Stirling’s Epicure Festival revealed

Stirling craft beer and food festival Epicure has announced its full list of food vendors.

Epicure Festival will return to Stirling County Rugby Football Club for a second year this spring, on Saturday April 19.

Around 400 people are expected to attend the family-friendly event, and seven craft breweries will be pouring pints between 1pm and 7pm.

And, of course, a variety of food will be served, from Spanish and Indian cuisine to vegan street food, burgers and loaded fries.

Festival organiser Greig Mason said: “All of our food vendors are from across the central belt, apart from Paella Escocia, who are from Aberdeenshire.

“AC Signature Beans are from Stirling, just along the road from the festival.”

Here are all of the businesses that will be cooking up a storm to feed hungry festivalgoers.

Antojitos

Specialising in vegan Mexican street food, you might have sampled the tasty tacos, nachos and taquitos Antojitos are well known for in Glasgow bar The 78, or at Edinburgh Street Food.

If not, you’re in for a treat that will match perfectly with a beer or two.

Taco fillings range from southern fried pineapple to jalapeno tofu, and even vegan steak – all with freshly-made guacamole, of course.

Delhi’s Winter

Perhaps you’ve visited Delhi’s Winter in Linlithgow, West Lothian before.

The restaurant’s chefs are heading to Epicure Festival to serve their take on street food and tapas – all your favourite Indian flavours made portable.

It’s guaranteed to be another great culinary accompaniment to a pint.

Paella Escocia

It’s all in the name. Paella Escocia‘s chefs specialise in traditional Spanish rice dish paella, typically made using chicken and seafood.

All of their paellas are both gluten-free and dairy-free, and they offer vegan and vegetarian options, too.

This vendor will also be offering a selection of tapas, as well as churros for anyone in need of something sweet.

Wee Green Events

Burgers and loaded fries will be provided by caterer Wee Green Events, whose chefs will be flipping patties in one of their food trucks.

Expect burgers piled high with bacon or pulled pork, and fries topped with everything from Korean beef to spiced chicken.

Vegetarian options will also be available, as well as plain chips for those who prefer to keep things simple.

AC Signature Beans Coffee

The owners of this local mobile coffee cart roast their own beans and bring them on the road to keep food-festivalgoers caffeinated and happy.

As well as fresh coffees and teas, they’ll have cakes, biscuits and other treats available.

Which craft breweries will be there?

Breweries pouring at Epicure Festival will include Dunblane-based Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery, Simple Things Fermentations from Glasgow, Paisley’s Two Towns Down Brewing, and Holy Goat Brewing of Dundee.

For the first time, an alcohol-free brewery will also be pouring at Epicure – Jump Ship Brewing from Midlothian.

If beer isn’t your bag, the festival will also have a gin bar, cocktails, and cider provided by Edinburgh Cider Co.

There will be activities suitable for children, including face painting and a bouncy castle, as well as live music. Dogs are also welcome.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available to buy online, priced at £12.50 per adult, plus a booking fee.

Under-18s can attend Epicure Festival for £1, with all money from children’s ticket sales going to a local charity.

A Valentine’s Day weekend special offer means anyone who purchases a pair of tickets before 5pm on Sunday (February 16) can claim a free drink of their choice at the festival, for both them and their plus-one.

