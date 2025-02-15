Full foodie line-up for Stirling’s Epicure Festival revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full foodie line-up for Stirling’s Epicure Festival revealed

Seven craft breweries will be pulling pints at the April event - but what's on the food menu?

By Alex Watson
A popular vegan Mexican street food vendor will be rolling up to Epicure Festival in Stirling. Image: Supplied
A popular vegan Mexican street food vendor will be rolling up to Epicure Festival in Stirling. Image: Supplied

Stirling craft beer and food festival Epicure has announced its full list of food vendors.

Epicure Festival will return to Stirling County Rugby Football Club for a second year this spring, on Saturday April 19.

Around 400 people are expected to attend the family-friendly event, and seven craft breweries will be pouring pints between 1pm and 7pm.

And, of course, a variety of food will be served, from Spanish and Indian cuisine to vegan street food, burgers and loaded fries.

Festival organiser Greig Mason said: “All of our food vendors are from across the central belt, apart from Paella Escocia, who are from Aberdeenshire.

“AC Signature Beans are from Stirling, just along the road from the festival.”

Greig Mason also organises Epicure Festival. Image: Supplied

Here are all of the businesses that will be cooking up a storm to feed hungry festivalgoers.

Antojitos

The vegan tacos are packed with flavour. Image: Supplied

Specialising in vegan Mexican street food, you might have sampled the tasty tacos, nachos and taquitos Antojitos are well known for in Glasgow bar The 78, or at Edinburgh Street Food.

If not, you’re in for a treat that will match perfectly with a beer or two.

Taco fillings range from southern fried pineapple to jalapeno tofu, and even vegan steak – all with freshly-made guacamole, of course.

Delhi’s Winter

There’s little that goes better with a cold pint of craft beer than some tasty Indian snacks. Image: Supplied

Perhaps you’ve visited Delhi’s Winter in Linlithgow, West Lothian before.

The restaurant’s chefs are heading to Epicure Festival to serve their take on street food and tapas – all your favourite Indian flavours made portable.

It’s guaranteed to be another great culinary accompaniment to a pint.

Paella Escocia

There will be plenty of paella to go round at the festival. Image: Supplied

It’s all in the name. Paella Escocia‘s chefs specialise in traditional Spanish rice dish paella, typically made using chicken and seafood.

All of their paellas are both gluten-free and dairy-free, and they offer vegan and vegetarian options, too.

This vendor will also be offering a selection of tapas, as well as churros for anyone in need of something sweet.

Wee Green Events

The Wee Green Events chefs know what they’re doing when it comes to burgers. Image: Supplied

Burgers and loaded fries will be provided by caterer Wee Green Events, whose chefs will be flipping patties in one of their food trucks.

Expect burgers piled high with bacon or pulled pork, and fries topped with everything from Korean beef to spiced chicken.

Vegetarian options will also be available, as well as plain chips for those who prefer to keep things simple.

AC Signature Beans Coffee

Know you’ll need your coffee fix at the festival? No problem. Image: Supplied

The owners of this local mobile coffee cart roast their own beans and bring them on the road to keep food-festivalgoers caffeinated and happy.

As well as fresh coffees and teas, they’ll have cakes, biscuits and other treats available.

Which craft breweries will be there?

Breweries pouring at Epicure Festival will include Dunblane-based Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery, Simple Things Fermentations from Glasgow, Paisley’s Two Towns Down Brewing, and Holy Goat Brewing of Dundee.

For the first time, an alcohol-free brewery will also be pouring at Epicure – Jump Ship Brewing from Midlothian.

Matty Dixon who owns Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing Brewery in Dunblane will be at Epicure Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

If beer isn’t your bag, the festival will also have a gin bar, cocktails, and cider provided by Edinburgh Cider Co.

There will be activities suitable for children, including face painting and a bouncy castle, as well as live music. Dogs are also welcome.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available to buy online, priced at £12.50 per adult, plus a booking fee.

Under-18s can attend Epicure Festival for £1, with all money from children’s ticket sales going to a local charity.

A Valentine’s Day weekend special offer means anyone who purchases a pair of tickets before 5pm on Sunday (February 16) can claim a free drink of their choice at the festival, for both them and their plus-one.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation