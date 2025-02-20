Dunfermline cafe owner on why her business went 100% gluten-free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Dunfermline cafe owner on why her business went 100% gluten-free

Jiordia Wragg says she is changing "bad impressions" of gluten-free food at Plaza Real cafe.

Jiordia Wragg with one of her homemade gluten-free cakes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Jiordia Wragg with one of her homemade gluten-free cakes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

A Dunfermline city centre cafe owner has revealed why her business went 100% gluten-free – and how she is changing “bad impressions” with her home baking.

Jiordia Wragg opened Plaza Real on Douglas Street in July 2024 alongside her husband, Nathan, who has coeliac disease.

Initially, she planned on serving a 95% homemade and gluten-free menu, with the rest bought in from external suppliers.

However, she soon realised that the cafe was too small to avoid cross-contamination and decided to cut out all gluten products within weeks.

Dunfermline cafe owner says customers ‘can’t tell the difference’ after going 100% gluten-free

Jiordia told The Courier: “We’re 100% gluten-free with no cross-contamination at all.

“Everything is completely homemade in the shop, we don’t buy any of our food from suppliers or outsource anything.

“We decided to go 100% gluten-free as we knew the risk of cross-contamination would be an issue.

“Thankfully with our food, you can’t tell the difference anyway.”

Everything except the bread at Plaza Real is homemade and 100% gluten-free. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Some of the cakes on offer. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Jiordia also makes some dairy-free items. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Jiordia will often spend more than 10 hours a day at the cafe and has been known to start work at 2am to ensure everything is ready.

She makes most of the goods herself – from the cakes to her sausage rolls.

She said: “Everything is homemade except the bread but I have been thinking about making bread myself.

“We are also selling cakes to other businesses – our best-selling item is our brownies or our dairy-free and gluten-free loaf cake.

“When people walk into the shop they will see the shelves overflowing with cakes.

Customers travel from all over to visit Dunfermline gluten-free cafe

“Store-bought, gluten-free products have definitely created a bad impression around gluten-free foods.

“For example, baked goods are often dry and crumbly, but I make sure ours aren’t like that.

“We were both students before opening and both from working-class backgrounds so it was a huge risk, but despite the less-than-ideal economy things are improving consistently.”

Jiordia believes the cafe is also helping boost tourism in Dunfermline, with customers travelling from all over to sample her goods.

Jiordia with some of her team at Plaza Real. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Jiordia says people visit the cafe from all over the country. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She added: “It is very overwhelming and it is hard to believe people are visiting just to come here.

“Hopefully more people, coeliac or otherwise, will see the value of having an independently owned gluten-free cafe.”

In December, Jiordia told of her shock after receiving racist abuse from a teenager while working in the cafe.

Police have since confirmed a 13-year-old boy was charged in connection with the incident.

The Courier previously looked at five places to find gluten-free food in Fife.

More from Food & Drink

dish served at Eòlas, the restaurant offering fine dining at Murrayshall Country Estate
Murrayshall: the best of fine dining in Perthshire
Kevin Reid runs Scooply ice cream van in north Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Who serves ice cream in a storm? Fife's bright pink Scooply van does!
Debbie enjoys a beer in the East Port Bar in Dunfermline.
6 of the best bars and pubs in Dunfermline
Pizza Revolution co-owner Lee Patterson talks us through the new menu. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry's Pizza Revolution unleashes exciting new menu after chef’s triumphant return
A selection of dainty sandwiches and pastries displayed on a cake stand with two coupes of champagne and two tea cups, which comes with afternoon tea at The Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews.
5 enticing St Andrews afternoon tea experiences
Tony Miklinski, left, and Steve Blake outside the proposed premises for Cupar Food Station
Bid to transform Cupar's former Argos store into innovative food station
Angus chef Mark McCabe is through tot he finals of BBC Two's Great British Menu 2025.
Tannadice chef Mark McCabe secures spot in Great British Menu 2025 finals
A pint of Guinness sitting on a bar in a pub
8 Dundee pubs to visit for a St Patrick's Day pint of Guinness
6
The Airlie Arms fish and chips. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson
One look at this Kirriemuir menu and I couldn’t stay away - was it…
A popular vegan Mexican street food vendor will be rolling up to Epicure Festival in Stirling. Image: Supplied
Full foodie line-up for Stirling's Epicure Festival revealed

Conversation