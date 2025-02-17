Tannadice chef Mark McCabe secures spot in Great British Menu 2025 finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tannadice chef Mark McCabe secures spot in Great British Menu 2025 finals

After narrowly missing the finals in 2023, Mark McCabe returns stronger than ever, securing his place in the Great British Menu 2025 finals with his dishes paying tribute to great Scottish icons.

By Rachel Mcconachie
Angus chef Mark McCabe is through tot he finals of BBC Two's Great British Menu 2025.
Mark McCabe, a distinguished chef from Tannadice has secured a coveted spot in the finals of BBC Two’s Great British Menu 2025 series.

Impressing the judges with his innovative dishes, Mark triumphed in the regional heats, marking a significant milestone in his culinary career.

Mark McCabe was up against David Millar and Calum Munro. Image: Optomen Television Limited,Gemma Sharman

This achievement is especially meaningful as it’s his second appearance on the show, further showcasing his passion for bringing Scottish cuisine to a national stage.

Born in Dundee and growing up in Angus, the Michelin-starred chef’s Scottish heritage deeply influences his culinary style.

Working for top chefs

Currently, he serves as head chef at Simon Rogan’s Henrock in the Lake District, focusing on sustainable fine dining.

Mark McCabe and Skye’s Calum Munro in the Scottish heat., Image: Optomen Television Limited, Gemma Sharman

Mark’s path to culinary excellence was unconventional. Initially pursuing English Literature and a career in music, he later discovered his true passion for cooking.

Before his role at Henrock, he honed his skills at Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s River Cottage, then became head chef and co-owner of The Ethicurean in Somerset, which earned a green Michelin star.

Missing the finals in 2023

In 2023, Mark competed in Great British Menu, reaching the judges’ chamber but narrowly missing the finals.

Adam Handling and Mark McCabe in the Scottish round of Great British Menu in 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

This year, the theme “Great Britons of the past” allowed him to draw inspiration from his Scottish roots, creating a starter called “A Study in Scarlet,” inspired by Scottish author Arthur Conan Doyle.

Celebrating Scottish icons

His dishes also honoured notable Scottish figures like Nan Shepherd, Elizabeth Blackwell, and Alexander Fleming.

Winning by three points, Mark advanced to the national finals.

Mark McCabe, David Miller, Callum Munro and Hannah Rose competed in the Scottish heats.

Mark was up against St Andrews super yacht chef Hannah Rose, Edinburgh executive chef of Carlowrie Castle David Millar and chef/owner of Scorrybreac in Portree Callum Munro.

The series, which began on January 28th, features three episodes weekly, culminating in a historical banquet at Blenheim Palace.

Conversation