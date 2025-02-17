Tannadice chef Mark McCabe secures spot in Great British Menu 2025 finals

Mark McCabe, a distinguished chef from Tannadice has secured a coveted spot in the finals of BBC Two’s Great British Menu 2025 series.

Impressing the judges with his innovative dishes, Mark triumphed in the regional heats, marking a significant milestone in his culinary career.

This achievement is especially meaningful as it’s his second appearance on the show, further showcasing his passion for bringing Scottish cuisine to a national stage.

Born in Dundee and growing up in Angus, the Michelin-starred chef’s Scottish heritage deeply influences his culinary style.

Working for top chefs

Currently, he serves as head chef at Simon Rogan’s Henrock in the Lake District, focusing on sustainable fine dining.

Mark’s path to culinary excellence was unconventional. Initially pursuing English Literature and a career in music, he later discovered his true passion for cooking.

Before his role at Henrock, he honed his skills at Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s River Cottage, then became head chef and co-owner of The Ethicurean in Somerset, which earned a green Michelin star.

Missing the finals in 2023

In 2023, Mark competed in Great British Menu, reaching the judges’ chamber but narrowly missing the finals.

This year, the theme “Great Britons of the past” allowed him to draw inspiration from his Scottish roots, creating a starter called “A Study in Scarlet,” inspired by Scottish author Arthur Conan Doyle.

Celebrating Scottish icons

His dishes also honoured notable Scottish figures like Nan Shepherd, Elizabeth Blackwell, and Alexander Fleming.

Winning by three points, Mark advanced to the national finals.

Mark was up against St Andrews super yacht chef Hannah Rose, Edinburgh executive chef of Carlowrie Castle David Millar and chef/owner of Scorrybreac in Portree Callum Munro.

The series, which began on January 28th, features three episodes weekly, culminating in a historical banquet at Blenheim Palace.