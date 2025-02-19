Broughty Ferry’s Pizza Revolution unleashes exciting new menu after chef’s triumphant return

Broughty Ferry’s ‘sexiest pizza’ spot, Pizza Revolution, has just fired up a fresh new menu – and the locals are already buzzing about it.

The popular Gray Street eatery, known for its innovative toppings and passionate fanbase, had been operating on a reduced menu for several months.

But now, with co-owner and chef Mike Patterson back in action after an accident left him unable to work, the team is ready to take things to the next level.

Last year, Mike suffered a serious mountain biking accident, breaking his arm and shattering his shoulder – an injury so severe it required reconstructive surgery.

As a result, Pizza Revolution, which he runs alongside his brother Lee, was forced to temporarily close its doors.

Now, after months of recovery, Mike is back at the oven, and they have seized the moment to reinvent their offerings.

Fresh challenges, fresh flavours

“We were just looking for a new challenge for ourselves,” says Lee. “We have been running a similar menu for the past couple of years now, and we needed the challenge.”

Listening closely to their loyal customers, the brothers have crafted an array of mouth-watering new pizzas, with some exciting specials planned too.

And, in even better news for fans, they’re extending their opening hours to six days a week, from 4.30pm to 9pm, closing only on Tuesdays.

“It’s all in light of Mike coming back to a level where he can cope with the workload,” Lee explains. “He’s still got a long way to go in his recovery, but he’s able to complete all the tasks in his work role.”

Return of a fan favourite – and some tough goodbyes

One pizza that has diners especially excited is the return of a long-lost favourite.

“I’m most excited about the duck one,” Lee admits. “It was a fan favourite from our original menu when we first opened, but we axed it due to a discontinued product.

“We have been trying to source the product for some time now and have finally managed, hence its return.”

But not all changes have been met with unanimous cheers. Some beloved toppings – like their legendary candied bacon and bacon jam – didn’t make the cut.

“Some toppings that we have cut will certainly cause a bit of upset,” Lee acknowledges.

“People used to go on about our candied bacon and bacon jam, and these no longer feature on our menu.

“I’m sure this will upset some people. This isn’t our intention, and we will make sure they reappear in some form on upcoming specials.”

Beyond Pizza? New dishes in the offing

While pizza remains at the heart of what they do, the brothers have bold plans to expand their menu beyond their signature slices.

“The specials we have in mind are not all about just pizza,” Lee reveals.

“We are looking forward to introducing special pizzas as well as other offerings that completely diversify away from what we are known for.”

With Mike’s 25 years of culinary experience, the team is excited to explore new flavours and concepts.

“Mike being a chef for 25 years is looking forward to offering up some alternatives to pizza. This will include sides, desserts, and maybe even other dishes.”

With a fresh menu, a returning favourite, and the promise of exciting new specials, Broughty Ferry’s pizza scene just got a serious upgrade and the fire is well and truly back on.