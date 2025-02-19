Broughty Ferry’s Pizza Revolution unleashes exciting new menu after chef’s triumphant return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry’s Pizza Revolution unleashes exciting new menu after chef’s triumphant return

Broughty Ferry’s hottest pizza spot has revolutionised its offerings - the duck is back but did your favourite topping make the cut?

Pizza Revolution co-owner Lee Patterson talks us through the new menu. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Broughty Ferry’s ‘sexiest pizza’ spot, Pizza Revolution, has just fired up a fresh new menu – and the locals are already buzzing about it.

The popular Gray Street eatery, known for its innovative toppings and passionate fanbase, had been operating on a reduced menu for several months.

But now, with co-owner and chef Mike Patterson back in action after an accident left him unable to work, the team is ready to take things to the next level.

Broughty Ferry’s Pizza Revolution has a brand new menu. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Last year, Mike suffered a serious mountain biking accident, breaking his arm and shattering his shoulder – an injury so severe it required reconstructive surgery.

As a result, Pizza Revolution, which he runs alongside his brother Lee, was forced to temporarily close its doors.

Pizza chef Callum Wardlaw adds the finishing touches to a pizza. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Now, after months of recovery, Mike is back at the oven, and they have seized the moment to reinvent their offerings.

Fresh challenges, fresh flavours

“We were just looking for a new challenge for ourselves,” says Lee. “We have been running a similar menu for the past couple of years now, and we needed the challenge.”

Listening closely to their loyal customers, the brothers have crafted an array of mouth-watering new pizzas, with some exciting specials planned too.

Brothers Mike (left) and Lee Patterson at Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry
Brothers Mike (left) and Lee Patterson, who run Pizza Revolution. Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And, in even better news for fans, they’re extending their opening hours to six days a week, from 4.30pm to 9pm, closing only on Tuesdays.

“It’s all in light of Mike coming back to a level where he can cope with the workload,” Lee explains. “He’s still got a long way to go in his recovery, but he’s able to complete all the tasks in his work role.”

Return of a fan favourite – and some tough goodbyes

One pizza that has diners especially excited is the return of a long-lost favourite.

Pizza Revolution’s duck pizza has made a return to the menu.

“I’m most excited about the duck one,” Lee admits. “It was a fan favourite from our original menu when we first opened, but we axed it due to a discontinued product.

“We have been trying to source the product for some time now and have finally managed, hence its return.”

Pizza Revolution on Broughty Ferry’s Gray Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But not all changes have been met with unanimous cheers. Some beloved toppings – like their legendary candied bacon and bacon jam – didn’t make the cut.

“Some toppings that we have cut will certainly cause a bit of upset,” Lee acknowledges.

“People used to go on about our candied bacon and bacon jam, and these no longer feature on our menu.

Pizza Revolution’s new pizza menu.

“I’m sure this will upset some people. This isn’t our intention, and we will make sure they reappear in some form on upcoming specials.”

Beyond Pizza? New dishes in the offing

While pizza remains at the heart of what they do, the brothers have bold plans to expand their menu beyond their signature slices.

“The specials we have in mind are not all about just pizza,” Lee reveals.

“We are looking forward to introducing special pizzas as well as other offerings that completely diversify away from what we are known for.”

Pizza Revolution’s new menu includes some customer favourites and new flavours. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

With Mike’s 25 years of culinary experience, the team is excited to explore new flavours and concepts.

“Mike being a chef for 25 years is looking forward to offering up some alternatives to pizza. This will include sides, desserts, and maybe even other dishes.”

With a fresh menu, a returning favourite, and the promise of exciting new specials, Broughty Ferry’s pizza scene just got a serious upgrade and the fire is well and truly back on.

Conversation