What’s on the menu at the new Seaton House Hotel in St Andrews?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at the new Seaton House Hotel in St Andrews?

A brand-new luxury hotel and two exciting restaurants are set to shake up St Andrews’ food scene - renowned chef Roy Brett talks us though the menu at Ondine Oyster & Grill and The Boardroom.

Renowned chef Roy Brett is at the helm of the restaurants within the new Seaton House Hotel in St Andrews.
Renowned chef Roy Brett is at the helm of the restaurants within the new Seaton House Hotel in St Andrews.
By Rachel Mcconachie

After 15 years of running the much-loved Ondine restaurant in Edinburgh, chef Roy Brett is turning his attention to St Andrews.

His new venture, Ondine Oyster & Grill, is taking bookings from March 6 within the brand-new Seaton House Hotel, an exciting addition to the town’s vibrant food scene.

The hotel overlooking the breath-taking West Sands, will also house another of Roy’s dining concepts, The Boardroom.

A menu rooted in the seasons

So what can diners expect from Ondine in St Andrews?

Roy emphasises his commitment to seasonality, saying, “When you write a menu, you’re thinking about a month or two ahead.

“So we’re looking now at the first shoots of wild garlic coming through. We’re looking ahead to spring. What fish is going to be available and what veg is available?”

Among the local ingredients he’s excited to showcase are the sought-after Lunan Bay asparagus, abundant Fife berries, and, of course, the region’s world-class seafood and shellfish.

One of Roy’s luxury seafood dishes.

Roy has always been deeply invested in sourcing from Scotland’s east coast, and St Andrews puts him even closer to his trusted suppliers.

“Oysters are, of course, a huge part of Ondine,” Roy says, recalling how his Edinburgh restaurant would shuck and serve around 300 a day.

“I’m really excited about opening the oyster bar in St Andrews.” He’s also looking forward to unveiling the rich, colourful interior of the space at Seaton House Hotel.

Ondine oyster bar at Seaton House Hotel.

One of the things Roy loves most about Seaton House Hotel is its stunning location.

“When you get to Ondine, there’s this incredible view right along the West Sands. We can shuck the oysters in front of the guests and have a chat – with that view!”

Menu with a nod to Rick Stein

One staple that will make its way to St Andrews is the fish and shellfish soup, a dish he’s served since his time working with Rick Stein in Cornwall.

“In fact,” Roy adds, “I just made a pot of it today.”

Another highlight will be brown butter crumpets with local brown crab, alongside fan-favourite salt and pepper squid tempura, a dish that has been with him since day one.

Shellfish selection from Ondine.

For those craving a taste of luxury, the hot shellfish platter and turbot with hollandaise sauce will be standout options, the latter inspired by Rick Stein’s legendary restaurant, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

While seafood is at the heart of Ondine, Roy reassures diners that the “Grill” aspect of the name is equally important.

Quality steaks too!

“It isn’t just seafood – so you can expect great steaks too.” The menu will include aged Angus sirloin, ensuring a well-rounded offering for all palates.

Roy’s career has taken him across the UK, from leading the Malmaison group as executive head chef to a five-year stint with Rick Stein.

The stunning Ondine Oyster & Grill at Seaton House Hotel.

“I really enjoyed it. I opened a lot of businesses with him and loved working with local fishermen in Cornwall, the suppliers, the local people, local growers.”

That same ethos is what he now brings to St Andrews, where he aims to work closely with the community.

His relationships with suppliers like I. J. Mellis cheesemongers stretch back over 30 years, and he’s excited to deepen those connections in his new home base.

The Boardroom: a unique dining experience

Beyond Ondine, Roy is also overseeing the launch of The Boardroom, a second restaurant within Seaton House Hotel that will offer a distinctive take on hotel dining and will open a month or so after Ondine.

“In hotels, there can be just a very general offering of food, but we decided to create a space that’s almost like an open-plan theatre.”

A centrepiece of the restaurant will be a traditional Italian slicer showcasing Scottish charcuterie and Tuscan-cured meats, alongside a stunning cheese selection.

The Boardroom at Seaton House Hotel.

“It’s like a cheese lounge meets a charcuterie room with cured fish to boot,” Roy explains.

For him, dining isn’t just about food – it’s about connection. “The Boardroom and the Oyster Bar are all about performance. It’s about letting the customer be closer to the food and the process.”

With the grand opening fast approaching, Roy can hardly contain his excitement. “I just want to get going now! I’m really excited about it.”

More from Food & Drink

James Mearing (left) will take over from Darin Campbell. Image: Cromlix Hotel
Andy Murray's Cromlix Hotel appoints new executive head chef
dish served at Eòlas, the restaurant offering fine dining at Murrayshall Country Estate
Murrayshall: the best of fine dining in Perthshire
Jiordia Wragg with one of her homemade gluten-free cakes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunfermline cafe owner on why her business went 100% gluten-free
Kevin Reid runs Scooply ice cream van in north Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Who serves ice cream in a storm? Fife's bright pink Scooply van does!
Debbie enjoys a beer in the East Port Bar in Dunfermline.
6 of the best bars and pubs in Dunfermline
Pizza Revolution co-owner Lee Patterson talks us through the new menu. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry's Pizza Revolution unleashes exciting new menu after chef’s triumphant return
A selection of dainty sandwiches and pastries displayed on a cake stand with two coupes of champagne and two tea cups, which comes with afternoon tea at The Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews.
5 enticing St Andrews afternoon tea experiences
Tony Miklinski, left, and Steve Blake outside the proposed premises for Cupar Food Station
Bid to transform Cupar's former Argos store into innovative food station
Angus chef Mark McCabe is through tot he finals of BBC Two's Great British Menu 2025.
Tannadice chef Mark McCabe secures spot in Great British Menu 2025 finals
A pint of Guinness sitting on a bar in a pub
8 Dundee pubs to visit for a St Patrick's Day pint of Guinness
6

Conversation