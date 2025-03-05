Meet the Dundee pie queen whose pastry love runs so deep she nicknamed daughter ‘chicken peh’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Dundee pie queen whose pastry love runs so deep she nicknamed daughter ‘chicken peh’

From school dinners to football terraces, Gill Young from The Shack Street Food's love for pies is huge.

Gill Young has had a lifelong love of pies.
By Rachel Mcconachie

If there’s one thing that unites Dundee, it’s a good pie. Whether it’s a mince round, a steak pie for a special occasion, or a creamy chicken delight, the city’s love for pastry-packed goodness is strong.

And no one knows this better than Gill Young, the force of a woman behind the hilltown’s The Shack Street Food – who can’t see past a creamy chicken pie.

Although the award-winning Shack focuses on delicious burgers and loaded fries, Gill has also been serving up pies with passion at her Isla Street food truck and in Dundee’s pubs before that.

Gill Young loves cooking pies for her customers. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

For Gill, it’s all about keeping things simple and delicious. Her small pies – particularly her legendary creamy chicken pie – have been a favourite for many in Dundee for years.

Creamy chicken pehs

“Nobody wants to see an onion or a leek or a piece of ham in them,” she laughs. “They just want to see creamy sauce with lots of chicken.”

And she’s not joking about their popularity – one loyal customer spends a whopping £100 a week on her pies!

Gill’s creamy chicken pehs.

But Gill, a much-loved personality in the city, isn’t one for fancy flavours. “Nobody wants posh pies,” she insists. “For me, it’s a ‘council’ chicken pie, and it’s what they had when they were young.”

That nostalgia factor is key. Her chicken curry and onion pie is her personal favourite – “I do it just how I want it” – while her chilli cheese and jalapeño pies fly off the shelves.

Steak pies for special occasions

The pastry is just as important as the filling. “I make my small pies with shortcrust pastry and then puff pastry for the big ones,” she says.

“Pies are a big thing, particularly in Dundee. Steak pies are for occasions – Christmas, Sundays, or christenings – but wee pies? They’re for all the time.”

And Gill knows all about that, reminiscing about her childhood.

Gill makes larger pies for collection or delivery.

“Pie and Bovril l is what we lived on as kids. Going to the footy with my dad, getting a pie at halftime, then going as a casual – still having pehs!” she laughs.

Even when she took a break from pies during her raving days, the love never really faded.

Now, she finds pure joy in the pie-making process. “I absolutely love making pies. I can’t tell you how much I just love it – the fillings, putting the pastry on, seeing them rise.

Pies have to be packed

“And I pack them. I hate biting into a pie and there’s just a wee bit of filling.”

Her mince ‘n’ tattie pie is a particular triumph. “It costs £5, but customers say it’s worth every penny because it’s so packed.”

Gill’s mince and tattie pies are packed full.

Excitingly, Gill’s expanding her pie empire. She plans to introduce pies to her “wee shack” – a separate food truck she currently uses for events serving jerk chicken.

“For Dundee, I’m going to have it next to my bigger shack and sell pies from it,” she says.

The idea of hearing people rave about her pies makes her beam, and she’s thinking of keeping small pies available during the day with larger ones available for order.

A pile of pies at Gill’s Dundee food truck. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Pies are just part of the community,” she says.

Her love for pies even extends to her daughter, whom she affectionately calls “Chicken Peh” after Gill’s favourite school meal as a girl.

Gill Young’s favourite pie is a chicken peh. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I ate it every day,” Gill recalls. Even later when working in a chicken factory, she stayed loyal to the dish. “Anytime I can get my hands on a chicken pie, I have it.

“That’s why I make them – because I couldn’t get them as much as I wanted.

“Everybody loves a chicken pie.”

Conversation