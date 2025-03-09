This new Dundee pizzeria is serving up 18-inch whoppers – could we conquer one?

What used to be a health food shop selling vegan fudge and organic lentils on Dundee’s Perth Road is now a pizzeria serving up 18-inch whoppers.

As a fan of just about anything with a virtue-signalling label, I was gutted about the closure of The Little Green Larder in 2024.

But as an even bigger fan of pizza, the arrival of Slice n Eazy a few months later softened the blow slightly.

Slice n Eazy is proving popular on Dundee Insta foodie scene

The West End “slice shop” specialises in serving up New York-style slices of pizza for as little as £2.50 – although customers can also choose to order a full-sized pie.

It has since proved popular among Insta foodie accounts, with drool-worthy reels of its cheese-laden pizza popping up on my feed regularly.

After seeing yet another one of these posts, I decided it was time to rally the troops (read: three of my colleagues) for an after-work dinner.

Slice n Eazy is quiet when we arrive shortly after 5.30pm on a Wednesday evening, meaning we have our pick of tables. This is a relief, as they don’t take reservations.

The newly renovated venue, adorned with fairy lights and an impressive number of plants, is stylish and inviting.

Is Slice n Eazy a cafe, restaurant or takeaway?

Rustic sacks of flour on floating shelves contrast with the modern ink-black walls, cream leather booths and sleek bar.

This mirrors the slightly paradoxical cafe/restaurant vibe that is going on.

With a range of sandwiches, wraps, baked potatoes, salads, pizza (obvs), granola bowls, pastries and tray bakes – served between 10am and 10pm – Slice n Eazy ticks all the boxes.

I can’t think of anywhere else like it in town, although I’m reminded of Indian eatery Chaiwalla and dessert restaurant Heavenly Desserts on Reform Street, which have a similar late-night cafe feel.

We start off with a couple of pre-prepared salads – one salmon and one Cajun chicken.

As a pescetarian, my focus is on the fish option.

The smoked salmon, served on a generous bed of fresh salad, is baked to perfection.

We all agree it’s nice to have a salad that features more than iceberg lettuce.

This one, which comes with a delicious sweet chilli sauce, is stuffed full of greens, crunchy cucumber, bell peppers and shredded carrot.

Crunchy salads at Slice n Eazy impress

The Cajun chicken salad is proving popular with my colleagues as well. It’s served alongside a tub of the famous Baba’s sauce made by family-run Dundee Indian restaurant Sunny’s, which is going down a treat.

Our only gripe is the lack of proper cutlery – the disposable forks are a wee bit flimsy.

Then our three pizzas, said to be made from “expertly crafted dough” and topped with a “secret sauce”, arrive.

They. Are. Huge.

It turns out we have definitely overordered and could have gotten away with two between the four of us – but there are worse problems to have.

After requesting a second table to house all our pizza (so much pizza), we get stuck in.

I start with the veggie option, which is topped with roasted vegetables, aromatic Italian herbs, Napoli sauce and mozzarella.

How does the New York-style pizza at Slice n Eazy taste?

It has been expertly baked, with a thin and crispy base, and tastes amazing.

I appreciate that it is absolutely loaded with mushrooms, peppers and onions, which have retained a nice bite.

We have also ordered two half-and-half pizzas to try as many flavours as possible: pesto, goats cheese, Cajun chicken and meat feast.

The pesto option is also great. With plenty of the vibrant green sauce and sweet, juicy roasted tomatoes, it is light and fresh.

But my favourite is the goats cheese pizza, which is finished with sweet balsamic glaze and peppery rocket. This is a timeless flavour combination for a reason.

Cajun chicken at Slice n Eazy is good for those who like a bit of heat

The girls tell me that the Cajun chicken – Slice n Eazy’s most popular pizza – is also delicious. Although it has a “good kick”, with all of them reaching for gulps of water between bites.

The meat feast, generously topped with pepperoni, chicken, peppers and red onion, is also a winner. And equally spicy.

With plenty of leftovers, we request some boxes to take away.

Finally, we grab some sweet treats – provided by wholesale baker Cakesmiths – to take away.

When I ask the friendly server what he recommends, I’m told the most popular options are the lemon pistachio blondie and the vegan cinnamon bun.

My colleagues Rebecca and Cheryl opt for the former, while I choose the latter. Debbie goes for a chocolate caramel brownie.

Upon the server’s recommendation, I warm my cinnamon bun in the microwave when I get home. It rejuvenates the slightly stiff pastry, making it soft and doughy and melting the sweet cinnamon centre.

Sweet treats at Slice n Eazy take the cake

This bun is good enough to rival the one I had from US bakery chain Cinnabon on a childhood trip to Universal Studios, which I think about more often than I’d like to admit.

Rebecca brings her blondie to work the next day. It’s moist and chewy, she tells me from across our desk, with a lovely texture from the pistachios.

Debbie later reports that her brownie was tasty and avoided being “too sickly”.

The verdict

Slice n Eazy, one of several pizzerias in Dundee, stands out from the crowd with its unique late-night cafe offering.

With stylish decor, a relaxed and informal atmosphere, delicious food and quick service, we couldn’t have been happier.

And with several gluten-free and plant-based options, it caters well to a variety of dietary needs.

I really love that you can order half-and-half pizzas here – a real godsend if you’re as indecisive as me.

The slices are also a convenient and affordable grab-and-go option.

But I would definitely recommend the full pie.

Food: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Information

Address: 272 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1AE

Website: www.sliceneazy.com

Phone number: 01382 523 812

Disabled access? Yes

Dog friendly: No

Read our latest restaurant reviews online here.