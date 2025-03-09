This new Dundee pizzeria is serving up 18-inch whoppers – could we conquer one?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This new Dundee pizzeria is serving up 18-inch whoppers – could we conquer one?

The Perth Road venue keeps popping up on my Instagram so I decided to head along.

Slice n Eazy in Dundee specialises in serving up 18-inch pizzas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

What used to be a health food shop selling vegan fudge and organic lentils on Dundee’s Perth Road is now a pizzeria serving up 18-inch whoppers.

As a fan of just about anything with a virtue-signalling label, I was gutted about the closure of The Little Green Larder in 2024.

But as an even bigger fan of pizza, the arrival of Slice n Eazy a few months later softened the blow slightly.

Slice n Eazy is proving popular on Dundee Insta foodie scene

The West End “slice shop” specialises in serving up New York-style slices of pizza for as little as £2.50 – although customers can also choose to order a full-sized pie.

It has since proved popular among Insta foodie accounts, with drool-worthy reels of its cheese-laden pizza popping up on my feed regularly.

After seeing yet another one of these posts, I decided it was time to rally the troops (read: three of my colleagues) for an after-work dinner.

Slice n Eazy is modern and stylish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Slice n Eazy is quiet when we arrive shortly after 5.30pm on a Wednesday evening, meaning we have our pick of tables. This is a relief, as they don’t take reservations.

The newly renovated venue, adorned with fairy lights and an impressive number of plants, is stylish and inviting.

Is Slice n Eazy a cafe, restaurant or takeaway?

Rustic sacks of flour on floating shelves contrast with the modern ink-black walls, cream leather booths and sleek bar.

This mirrors the slightly paradoxical cafe/restaurant vibe that is going on.

Slice n Eazy has proved popular since it opened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

With a range of sandwiches, wraps, baked potatoes, salads, pizza (obvs), granola bowls, pastries and tray bakes – served between 10am and 10pm – Slice n Eazy ticks all the boxes.

I can’t think of anywhere else like it in town, although I’m reminded of Indian eatery Chaiwalla and dessert restaurant Heavenly Desserts on Reform Street, which have a similar late-night cafe feel.

We start off with a couple of pre-prepared salads – one salmon and one Cajun chicken.

As a pescetarian, my focus is on the fish option.

The cajun chicken salad. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The smoked salmon, served on a generous bed of fresh salad, is baked to perfection.

We all agree it’s nice to have a salad that features more than iceberg lettuce.

This one, which comes with a delicious sweet chilli sauce, is stuffed full of greens, crunchy cucumber, bell peppers and shredded carrot.

Crunchy salads at Slice n Eazy impress

The Cajun chicken salad is proving popular with my colleagues as well. It’s served alongside a tub of the famous Baba’s sauce made by family-run Dundee Indian restaurant Sunny’s, which is going down a treat.

Our only gripe is the lack of proper cutlery – the disposable forks are a wee bit flimsy.

Then our three pizzas, said to be made from “expertly crafted dough” and topped with a “secret sauce”, arrive.

The goats cheese and pesto half-and-half pizza. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They. Are. Huge.

It turns out we have definitely overordered and could have gotten away with two between the four of us – but there are worse problems to have.

After requesting a second table to house all our pizza (so much pizza), we get stuck in.

I start with the veggie option, which is topped with roasted vegetables, aromatic Italian herbs, Napoli sauce and mozzarella.

How does the New York-style pizza at Slice n Eazy taste?

It has been expertly baked, with a thin and crispy base, and tastes amazing.

I appreciate that it is absolutely loaded with mushrooms, peppers and onions, which have retained a nice bite.

We have also ordered two half-and-half pizzas to try as many flavours as possible: pesto, goats cheese, Cajun chicken and meat feast.

The meat feast and Cajun chicken half-and-half pizza. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The pesto option is also great. With plenty of the vibrant green sauce and sweet, juicy roasted tomatoes, it is light and fresh.

But my favourite is the goats cheese pizza, which is finished with sweet balsamic glaze and peppery rocket. This is a timeless flavour combination for a reason.

Cajun chicken at Slice n Eazy is good for those who like a bit of heat

The girls tell me that the Cajun chicken – Slice n Eazy’s most popular pizza – is also delicious. Although it has a “good kick”, with all of them reaching for gulps of water between bites.

The meat feast, generously topped with pepperoni, chicken, peppers and red onion, is also a winner. And equally spicy.

With plenty of leftovers, we request some boxes to take away.

Finally, we grab some sweet treats – provided by wholesale baker Cakesmiths – to take away.

We took sweet treats home with us. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

When I ask the friendly server what he recommends, I’m told the most popular options are the lemon pistachio blondie and the vegan cinnamon bun.

My colleagues Rebecca and Cheryl opt for the former, while I choose the latter. Debbie goes for a chocolate caramel brownie.

Upon the server’s recommendation, I warm my cinnamon bun in the microwave when I get home. It rejuvenates the slightly stiff pastry, making it soft and doughy and melting the sweet cinnamon centre.

Sweet treats at Slice n Eazy take the cake

This bun is good enough to rival the one I had from US bakery chain Cinnabon on a childhood trip to Universal Studios, which I think about more often than I’d like to admit.

Rebecca brings her blondie to work the next day. It’s moist and chewy, she tells me from across our desk, with a lovely texture from the pistachios.

Debbie later reports that her brownie was tasty and avoided being “too sickly”.

There’s a broad range of dessert options at Slice n Eazy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The verdict

Slice n Eazy, one of several pizzerias in Dundee, stands out from the crowd with its unique late-night cafe offering.

With stylish decor, a relaxed and informal atmosphere, delicious food and quick service, we couldn’t have been happier.

And with several gluten-free and plant-based options, it caters well to a variety of dietary needs.

I really love that you can order half-and-half pizzas here – a real godsend if you’re as indecisive as me.

The slices are also a convenient and affordable grab-and-go option.

But I would definitely recommend the full pie.

Slice n Eazy is cosy and inviting. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Food: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Information

Address: 272 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1AE

Website: www.sliceneazy.com

Phone number: 01382 523 812

Disabled access? Yes

Dog friendly: No

