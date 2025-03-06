Customer cravings turned Arbroath’s WeeCook into an award-winning pie powerhouse

When Hayley Wilkes first started making pies, she had no idea they would take over her business. She should’ve known better around here though…

What began as a way to use up leftovers in a golf club kitchen has now become an award-winning pie business, with devoted customers fighting to get their hands on her delicious creations.

“It all started at Monifieth Golf Club,” Hayley says. “We had access to the kitchen to run a café, and we made pies with the leftovers.

“We’d sell them to the golfers, but then people walking past started buying them through the window!

“They saw the pies sitting there and just had to have one.”

Folk just had to have a pie

Demand quickly grew, and before long, WeeCook was selling pies at farmers’ markets.

The original idea was to teach people how to make them, but as Hayley puts it, “People just wanted to buy them and eat them!

“We couldn’t make enough – as soon as they were out of the oven, people were fighting to get to the front of the queue.”

Realising they were onto something special, Hayley and her team shifted their focus to pies full-time.

Unlike many traditional pie businesses, WeeCook takes a “chef-led” approach, rather than following the typical butcher or baker style.

“We try to stay away from novelty pies,” Hayley says. “It’s all about quality – you get what you pay for.”

Award-winning Fish Wife Pie

WeeCook’s dedication to quality has paid off, with multiple award-winning pies on the menu. One of the top sellers is the Fish Wife Pie, which uses a rich stock made from Arbroath smokies, giving it a deliciously deep and smoky flavour.

Vegetarians and vegans aren’t left out either, with the hugely popular Sicilian-style vegetable pie- topped with nigella seeds – regularly flying off the shelves.

Of course, no pie shop would be complete without a classic beef option, and WeeCook’s Beef Bourguignon Pie is a customer favourite.

“It’s made with beef cooked for a really long time,” Hayley says. “It’s expensive to make, but we keep it the same price as the others. Some of the cheaper pies balance that out.”

‘Gateway pies’

For many, the “gateway pies” are the more familiar choices like Beef Steak or Chicken & Bacon. “People come in for those,” Hayley explains, “but if we’ve run out, they might try something more adventurous.

“And once they do, they’re hooked!”

Hayley’s journey into pie-making was inspired by a particularly bad experience at a football match.

“I had an awful pie once – it was meant to be a Bhuna pie, but it was just terrible,” she recalls. “I thought, ‘I can make one better than that.’ So I went home and did exactly that.”

That first pie was just the beginning, and even now, curry pies remain a WeeCook specialty.

“We do mini curry pies too, so you can have two!” Hayley laughs. “Butter Chicken is one of the most popular curries in the UK, and our Butter Chicken Pie is a big seller – some people even swear it’s great for a hangover.”

As for her personal favourite? “Right now, I’m loving the Chicken & Mushroom Pie – but it changes all the time!”

A passion for Scottish pies

Originally from Wales, Hayley and her team have become strong ambassadors for Scottish pies, proudly representing them at competitions across the UK.

“I love taking our pies down to the awards in England,” she says. “Our baker, Ethan, even won Young Pie Maker of the Year – he had a great time at the awards do!”

Looking ahead, Hayley has big plans for WeeCook. “In the future, we want to get customers in to make their own pies, and then we could all assess them afterwards. I think that would be fun!”