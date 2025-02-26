First look inside new Blairgowrie Indian restaurant as opening date revealed

Blairgowrie’s new Indian restaurant has shown customers what to expect as its opening date was also revealed.

Final preparations are underway to ensure Jahangir Balti and Tandoori Restaurant is ready to open.

The fully licensed eatery and takeaway aims to open on Monday March 3 or Tuesday March 4.

Home delivery will also be available from the restaurant, located in Wellmeadow.

The Courier got an exclusive first look inside the new business and a preview of its menu.

‘Something Blairgowrie has been missing,’ says owner

Wali Mohammad and his son, Feroz, 33, decided six months ago to open an Indian restaurant in Blairgowrie.

The Dundee-based father and son already own several restaurants across eastern Scotland.

Wali, 58, has worked as a chef for 30 years and will run the kitchen at Jahangir.

He told The Courier: “We took over this place from our business partner after he passed away.

“I think it’s something Blairgowrie has been missing.

“We’ve had so many people asking, ‘when are you opening?’

“Everyone is so excited about it.

“They need a good curry shop in this area.”

What’s on the menu at Jahangir Balti and Tandoori Restaurant?

An array of homemade curries, kebabs, sides, and appetisers will be served at the new restaurant and takeaway.

The menu also includes gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

The curry house offers a dine-in experience, as well as takeaway and home delivery.

Jahangir has no set opening hours yet, as it wants to gauge demand in the first week.

But the restaurant has confirmed it will be open until 10pm, with potential late-night hours until 11pm on the weekends.

