Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

First look inside new Blairgowrie Indian restaurant as opening date revealed

The launch of Jahangir Balti and Tandoori Restaurant is "highly anticipated" in Blairgowrie.

By Lucy Scarlett
Wali Mohammad outside the new Jahangir Indian restaurant in Blairgowrie.
Wali Mohammad outside the new Indian restaurant. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Blairgowrie’s new Indian restaurant has shown customers what to expect as its opening date was also revealed.

Final preparations are underway to ensure Jahangir Balti and Tandoori Restaurant is ready to open.

The fully licensed eatery and takeaway aims to open on Monday March 3 or Tuesday March 4.

Home delivery will also be available from the restaurant, located in Wellmeadow.

The Courier got an exclusive first look inside the new business and a preview of its menu.

‘Something Blairgowrie has been missing,’ says owner

Wali Mohammad and his son, Feroz, 33, decided six months ago to open an Indian restaurant in Blairgowrie.

The Dundee-based father and son already own several restaurants across eastern Scotland.

Wali, 58, has worked as a chef for 30 years and will run the kitchen at Jahangir.

He told The Courier: “We took over this place from our business partner after he passed away.

Inside Jahangir.
Jahangir is gearing up to open next week. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Inside Jahangir.
The finishing touches are underway. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“I think it’s something Blairgowrie has been missing.

“We’ve had so many people asking, ‘when are you opening?’

“Everyone is so excited about it.

“They need a good curry shop in this area.”

What’s on the menu at Jahangir Balti and Tandoori Restaurant?

An array of homemade curries, kebabs, sides, and appetisers will be served at the new restaurant and takeaway.

The menu also includes gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

The menu.
A glimpse at the menu. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
The menu.
The curries. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
The menu.
A peek at what’s on offer. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
The menu.
Meal deals are also on offer at the restaurant. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The curry house offers a dine-in experience, as well as takeaway and home delivery.

Jahangir has no set opening hours yet, as it wants to gauge demand in the first week.

Inside Jahangir.
The restaurant aims to open early next week. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Inside Jahangir.
Home delivery will also be available. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

But the restaurant has confirmed it will be open until 10pm, with potential late-night hours until 11pm on the weekends.

Elsewhere in Blairgowrie, the opening date for the new £36 million recreational centre has been announced.

