St Andrews Seafood Ristorante owner is living up to illustrious family legacy

Stefano Pieraccini was just 21 when he took over The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews. A fresh-faced young man with blonde highlights and bright blue trousers, he didn’t look like the typical restaurant owner.

But he had something that mattered much more: an upbringing steeped in hospitality, a fierce work ethic, and the unwavering support of his family.

Seven years later, as the iconic building celebrates its 20th anniversary, he’s still at the helm, a little older, a little wiser, and with a deep appreciation for the world he grew up in.

Stefano’s journey into the restaurant business wasn’t exactly a surprise, though his parents initially tried to steer him away from it.

His father, the renowned restaurateur Adrian Pieraccini, and his mother, who worked alongside him, had lived through the relentless highs and lows of the industry.

“They always used to say to me, ‘You don’t want to do what we do,’” Stefano recalls. “And I understand why they said that.”

But hospitality was in his blood. He started working at just 14, washing dishes in one of his father’s restaurants in the Rusacks Hotel.

“I wasn’t always the best at school, but I was competent,” he says. “And I was way more interested in working than I was in studying.”

Stefano preferred work to school

By 18, he was already a full-time member of staff, having climbed from breakfast service to night service, learning every aspect of the business along the way.

Despite his early immersion in the industry, Stefano initially took a different path. He moved to London, working in commercial partnerships for the Football Association and later for Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a high-paced, exciting life, but it didn’t feel like home. The city was relentless, the commutes brutal, and the sense of purpose was missing.

So, when his parents called him in 2016 with the opportunity to take over The Seafood Restaurant – as it was called then – it was an easy decision.

Leaving football for the restaurant

“They said, ‘We’ll do it, but only if you’re in,’” Stefano remembers. “And I knew it was a jump I had to take.”

One thing he was certain of from the start: he wanted to work with chef Davy Aspin. Their connection went back to Stefano’s childhood.

“I was that ten-year-old kid walking into the kitchen and asking for a bowl of chips,” he laughs.

Davy had worked with Stefano’s parents for years, and when he took over the restaurant, there was no doubt in his mind he was the chef he wanted by his side.

At 21, the gravity of owning a restaurant didn’t fully hit him. “You just think, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it,’” he says. “You don’t realize everything that comes with it.”

Weight of responsibility

But as time passed, he matured – quickly. Running a restaurant meant managing a team of over 20 full-time staff, people who relied on him.

“That matures you fast,” he admits.

Consistency has been key to The Seafood Ristorante’s success. Many of Stefano’s original staff are still with him today.

“Every restaurant can have a good year,” he says. “It’s maintaining it that’s the challenge. And keeping a stable team is key to that.”

In an industry notorious for high turnover, it’s a rare achievement.

A four-day week for staff

One of the most significant changes Stefano implemented was closing the restaurant on Sundays and Mondays. Pre-COVID, they were open seven days a week, but he noticed the toll it took on his staff.

“If you study the figures, you can see when people start dropping off, when they get tired,” he explains. “By closing two days, it gave the team a better work-life balance.”

It was a bold move in a competitive industry, but he believes it’s been key to keeping his team happy and engaged.

Outside of work, Stefano’s life still revolves around food. His partner, a lawyer, loves dining out with him, though time together is limited.

Supportive partner makes all the difference

“She’s super supportive, but it’s difficult,” he says. “I see her briefly in the mornings before I drive to St Andrews, and by the time I get back at midnight or 1am, she’s asleep.”

Sundays are their time together, as well as the occasional Monday night. “She’s incredibly smart – I don’t know why she’s hanging around with me,” he jokes.

Despite his demanding schedule, Stefano prioritises staying active. He runs regularly, goes to the gym three or four times a week, and still plays golf – though only when the weather is warm.

“I hate playing in the cold, which limits things,” he admits. “Maybe when I’m older, I’ll take it back up properly.”

Visiting mum and gran in Dunfermline

Family remains a central part of his life. His mother and grandmother live in Dunfermline, and he visits often.

“My mum grew up in Dunfermline and my gran still lives there , so mum moved back there.

“My grandpa died last August so it’s important to make sure gran is OK, so I see them as often as I can,” he says.

He also travels to Inverness every few months, where his father, who died suddenly in 2021, is buried. “My dad was idolised in Inverness,” he says. “He was so ahead of his time up there.

Father’s legacy and nonna’s cooking

“I still speak to people who worked with him, and they all say the same.”

His father’s work ethic and vision continue to inspire him, shaping the way he runs his own business.

Cooking is another passion, especially when it connects him to his heritage. His favourite dish to make at home is veal scallopini, a recipe passed down from his Italian nonna.

“It’s super thin, dipped in a little flour, cooked with butter and white wine,” he says. “It’s simple but one of the best dishes ever.”

His family’s roots trace back to Lucca, a small village outside Barga in Tuscany, a region known for its deep ties to the Scots-Italian community.

“If you meet a Scots-Italian, there’s a high chance they’re from Barga,” he says.

Looking ahead, Stefano is always thinking about the next step. He’s already expanded into Edinburgh with The Broughton, and he’s considering an extension and a refurb for The Seafood Ristorante.

The window-cleaning bill?

And yes, the windows of the glass-walled restaurant are always sparkling. “Our window cleaning bill is too much,” he laughs.

“But if the wind blows the wrong way, they’re dirty again in an hour. I can clean them myself if I need to.”

That hands-on attitude sums him up perfectly – always ready to do whatever it takes, and even says he regrets not learning to run a section in the kitchen

“I think if I said I was helping out in the kitchen the team would all groan, though,” he says with a laugh.