Celebrity chef Dean Banks champions the Forfar Bridie in great pie debate

Traditionalists may disagree, but Fife’s pie lovers are stirring the pot with bold flavours and unexpected fillings.

Celebrity chef Dean Banks weighs in to the pie debate with the Forfar bridie.
By Rachel Mcconachie

Pies are a beloved staple in Fife, but former MasterChef contestant and St Andrews restaurateur Dean Banks shakes things up by bringing a controversial contender into the mix – the bridie.

“I do love a pie! I’m definitely a lover of Pie Bobs, and I do like the haggis and steak or chicken curry pie,” he says.

“My other go-to would be a McLarens Bridie! So much superior to the Cornish pasties. There are a few good spots for the bridie, however, McLarens wins hands down.”

Pork pies!?

For Kate and Sam Larg of The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews, pies are a personal affair.

“For me, it’s got to be a pork pie – bit of mustard! Those large Melton Mowbray ones are my kryptonite,” admits Kate.

Sam Larg, co-owner of The Cheesy Toast Shack, prefers a macaroni pie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Sam is all about comfort food with a twist. “A mac and cheese pie. We really need to find a baker to do a collab with our mac n cheese and their pies.”

A macaroni pie is a favourite for many. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now, that’s a crossover we’d love to see!

Butchers go with a classic

Over at Butchery at Bowhouse, Euan Simpson is a firm believer in the power of a well-made beef pie.

“You can’t beat a butcher’s style beef pie with a puff pastry lid, or a fully enclosed pastry pie. The pastry plays a support act to the slow-cooked beef and ale, or beef and red wine filling.”

Bowhouse butchers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Euan insists that quality meat is key, but not necessarily an expensive cut. “Brisket or chuck slow cooked will be just as tasty.”

A true butcher’s wisdom – flavour over fanciness!

The ultimate comfort pie

For Balgove Larder’s Carlos Martinez-Diaz, there’s nothing more satisfying than a hearty steak pie.

“Our butchery team prepares the steak from our own and Scottish farms, which is then slow-cooked for a minimum of nine hours to be lovely and tender.”

But here’s the best part – Balgove’s steak pies come with uncooked pastry on top. “It gives that home-cooked-from-scratch experience, so it’s up to you if you pretend to guests you made it entirely yourself!”

A taste of nostalgia

For Damon Reynolds, co-owner of The Shoregate in Crail, pies are steeped in childhood memories.

“My childhood summer holidays in the 1970s were spent in Crail. Home was near Gloucester, so everything was packed into our Ford Cortina for the 9–10-hour trip north.

“We’d make it to Lundin Links just before the butchers shut and pick up a large steak pie as our official ‘welcome back’ treat.”

The Shoregate owners Damon Reynolds and Nicholas Frost.

But Damon has a mystery to solve. “Rather than a thick brown gravy, the sauce was pinkish, thinner, and had flecks in it. The gooey base layer of pastry was much thinner than the super puffed top layer, and the meat just melted in your mouth.”

It’s a style of pie he’s yet to rediscover. Could a Fife butcher still be making this decades-old delicacy? If so, Damon wants to hear from you!

It’s not a party without a pie

For Hazel Powell of Baern Bakery at Bowhouse, pies are the heart of family tradition.

“Pies mean joy and celebration to my family. I was introduced to the idea of a steak pie to bring in the New Year in my early 20s, and that really started the whole thing.”

Hazel Powell and Giacomo Pesce of Baern at Bowhouse in St Monans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Now, her festive table wouldn’t be complete without them.

“It’s always a celeriac & Isle of Mull Cheddar centrepiece pie for Christmas, big sharing pies of steak or fish for Hogmanay, and little shortcrust pies throughout the year for any family gathering.

“I think Christmas would be cancelled if I turned up without them!”

Fife foodies are certainly passionate about their pies. Now, the only question is – which one are you picking up first?

Let us know your favourite out of those mentioned above by voting in our poll! Or if another flavour hits the spot let us know in the comments below!

Conversation