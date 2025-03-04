Baba’s Donner Pie – the cult favourite taking over Dundee’s pie scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baba’s Donner Pie – the cult favourite taking over Dundee’s pie scene

From breakfast pies to kebab-filled creations, Clark’s Bakery proves that in Dundee, there’s no such thing as too many pies.

Clark's Bakery owner Jonathan Clark and baker Colin Smith share a Desperate Dan size pie with the great man himself. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Clark's Bakery owner Jonathan Clark and baker Colin Smith share a Desperate Dan size pie with the great man himself. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

For more than 70 years, Clark’s Bakery has been at the heart of Dundee’s food scene, serving up beloved pies and delicious baked goods to generations of customers.

Established in 1950 by Ernest Earle Clark, this family-run bakery has grown from a single shop on Annfield Road to multiple locations across the city, employing over 100 staff.

Under the leadership of third-generation owner Jonathon Clark, the bakery continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.

Clark’s Bakery owner Jonathon Clark joins Desperate Dan for a pie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Clark’s is synonymous with pies in Dundee. Operations manager Dan Bunce explains, “We’ve had the breakfast pie on for two to three years. That’s a real winner with the workies in the morning.”

Collaboration with The Phoenix

While they have embraced innovation with creations like the fajita pie, chilli pie, and the Phoenix chili pie – topped with a nacho in collaboration with a local pub – the classic Scotch pie remains a firm favourite.

Clark’s Phoenix chilli pie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“You still get the Dundee punter who wants their Scotch pie. It’s the cheapest to make and buy, and it brings back that nostalgic flavour,” Dan says.

Owner Jonathon Clark has seen the popularity of speciality pies skyrocket. “The donner kebab pie was just a special at first, then suddenly, it became a bigger seller.

What’s their favourite?

“It’s definitely my favourite. I don’t know who did it first, but now every baker’s doing it,” he says.

While he admits to indulging in plenty of pies growing up, which took a toll on his waistline, he now keeps an eye on his intake.

The popular Baba’s Donner Pie is another collaboration using Sunny’s restaurant’s Baba sauce.

Baba’s Donner Pie

Long-time baker Colin Smith, who has been with Clark’s for 32 years, takes great pride in his work and also favours the donner pie.

A delicious looking baba chicken pie from Clark’s bakery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I do cakes and eclairs too, but my favourite pie? It’s got to be the Baba one,” he says, taking a bite of a steak pie mid-photo shoot – clearly a true pie enthusiast.

Clark’s owner Jonathan Clark and baker Colin Smith give Dawg a taste of a steak pie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Clark’s is always experimenting with new ideas.

“Sometimes the butcher has an excess of a certain product, and that drives the next speciality pie,” Dan explains.

Their commitment to high-quality ingredients, sourced from their own butchers and bakers, ensures top-tier taste and full traceability.

Heavenly macaroni pies at Clark’s 24 Hour Bakery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Their macaroni pies, made fresh daily, are particularly popular. “We sell hundreds and hundreds of them,” Dan adds.

This year, Clark’s Bakery is putting its pies to the test at the UK Pie Awards, entering their Scotch pie, macaroni pie, chilli pie, and kebab pie.

A Desperate Dan pie?

And with Jonathon already thinking about a Desperate Dan-themed pie after a photoshoot at Dundee’s famous statue, the innovation never stops at Clark’s Bakery.

Kindred spirits: notorious pie lover Desperate Dan and Clark’s baker Colin Smith. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Whether you’re grabbing a post-night-out snack from their 24-hour shop or picking up a pie for lunch, Clark’s continues to cement its status as a Dundee institution.

Do you have a favourite Clark’s pie?

Conversation