Baba’s Donner Pie – the cult favourite taking over Dundee’s pie scene

For more than 70 years, Clark’s Bakery has been at the heart of Dundee’s food scene, serving up beloved pies and delicious baked goods to generations of customers.

Established in 1950 by Ernest Earle Clark, this family-run bakery has grown from a single shop on Annfield Road to multiple locations across the city, employing over 100 staff.

Under the leadership of third-generation owner Jonathon Clark, the bakery continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.

Clark’s is synonymous with pies in Dundee. Operations manager Dan Bunce explains, “We’ve had the breakfast pie on for two to three years. That’s a real winner with the workies in the morning.”

Collaboration with The Phoenix

While they have embraced innovation with creations like the fajita pie, chilli pie, and the Phoenix chili pie – topped with a nacho in collaboration with a local pub – the classic Scotch pie remains a firm favourite.

“You still get the Dundee punter who wants their Scotch pie. It’s the cheapest to make and buy, and it brings back that nostalgic flavour,” Dan says.

Owner Jonathon Clark has seen the popularity of speciality pies skyrocket. “The donner kebab pie was just a special at first, then suddenly, it became a bigger seller.

What’s their favourite?

“It’s definitely my favourite. I don’t know who did it first, but now every baker’s doing it,” he says.

While he admits to indulging in plenty of pies growing up, which took a toll on his waistline, he now keeps an eye on his intake.

The popular Baba’s Donner Pie is another collaboration using Sunny’s restaurant’s Baba sauce.

Baba’s Donner Pie

Long-time baker Colin Smith, who has been with Clark’s for 32 years, takes great pride in his work and also favours the donner pie.

“I do cakes and eclairs too, but my favourite pie? It’s got to be the Baba one,” he says, taking a bite of a steak pie mid-photo shoot – clearly a true pie enthusiast.

Clark’s is always experimenting with new ideas.

“Sometimes the butcher has an excess of a certain product, and that drives the next speciality pie,” Dan explains.

Their commitment to high-quality ingredients, sourced from their own butchers and bakers, ensures top-tier taste and full traceability.

Their macaroni pies, made fresh daily, are particularly popular. “We sell hundreds and hundreds of them,” Dan adds.

This year, Clark’s Bakery is putting its pies to the test at the UK Pie Awards, entering their Scotch pie, macaroni pie, chilli pie, and kebab pie.

A Desperate Dan pie?

And with Jonathon already thinking about a Desperate Dan-themed pie after a photoshoot at Dundee’s famous statue, the innovation never stops at Clark’s Bakery.

Whether you’re grabbing a post-night-out snack from their 24-hour shop or picking up a pie for lunch, Clark’s continues to cement its status as a Dundee institution.

Do you have a favourite Clark’s pie?