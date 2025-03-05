Ondine Oyster & Grill was as elegant as expected, but there was something fishy about that butter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Ondine Oyster & Grill was as elegant as expected, but there was something fishy about that butter

From classic fish and chips to lemon sole meunière, I has a first-look at this new St Andrews restaurant which offers sophisticated dining without the stuffiness.

Rachel and Alexandra Bain enjoy a fabulous meal at the newly opened Ondine Oyster & Grill in St Andrews.
Rachel and Alexandra Bain enjoy a fabulous meal at the newly opened Ondine Oyster & Grill in St Andrews.
By Rachel Mcconachie

The much-anticipated opening of Ondine Oyster & Grill at the brand-new Seaton House Hotel in St Andrews is just around the corner, with bookings being taken from March 7.

I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the soft launch, accompanied by my seafood-loving niece, Alexandra.

Alexandra and Rachel enjoyed a glass of Champagne in the sumptuous bar before dinner.

With the promise of a feast devised by renowned chef Roy Brett and prepared by executive chef Mark Drummond, we arrived ready to indulge.

A grand exterior

Perched on The Scores, the hotel itself is an imposing and elegant building, its glass-fronted restaurants gleaming invitingly on the first floor.

The outside of Ondine in Seaton House Hotel, St Andrews.

The grand entrance exudes luxury, making it clear that this is a special destination.

We were immediately struck by that unmistakable scent of newness – fresh paint, polished wood, and expensive furnishings.

The hotel has only 42 rooms, but the space felt vast and labyrinthine.

Rachel enjoys a glass of Champagne.

Thankfully, we were guided to the bar, where plush leather chairs, oversized mirrors (which double as TV screens for sporting events), and an air of opulence awaited us.

The bar smelled like a brand-new, top-of-the-range car.

We were welcomed with glasses of crisp, chilled champagne alongside a generous serving of enormous olives and delicious almonds – a perfect way to whet the appetite.

Soon, it was time to head into the restaurant itself.

What is the restaurant like?

Ondine Oyster & Grill is an intimate space, with just a handful of diners present that evening – mainly family and friends of the staff, giving the kitchen a trial run before the grand opening.

Ondine Oyster & Grill in Seaton House Hotel.

All of the tables are close to the large windows to make the most of the amazing views. But, being evening, we missed out on what promises to be a breath-taking vista over the Old Course, West Sands, and out to sea.

The Oyster bar.

A clever design touch is the mirror behind the oyster bar, allowing diners seated there to enjoy the views without turning around.

Oysters to start, of course

We began with an oyster each topped with a firecracker dressing, a beautifully balanced combination of chilli, shallots, rice wine vinegar, and mirin.

Oysters with firecracker dressing.

The sharpness, the subtle heat, and the fresh creaminess of the oyster itself – sourced from Lindisfarne – made for a sensational start.

Champagne in hand, we savoured every second of it.

Alexandra enjoyed her oyster.

Next came the bread and butter. Now, bread and butter may not seem remarkable, but this wasn’t just any butter. It had a distinct umami, almost fish-like flavour.

Something fishy about this butter?

Our curiosity piqued, we were told the secret: the butter was infused with dulse seaweed.

Unusual yet delicious, it was a small but memorable highlight.

Alexandra opted for the Welch’s smoked salmon with soda bread. Thick-cut, glistening, and jewel-like in colour, it was a substantial portion, beautifully presented with capers, finely chopped shallots, and butter.

Welch’s smoked salmon starter.

She loved it, though the portion was so generous that she couldn’t quite finish it. Excellent value, indeed.

I went for the fish and shellfish soup, served with rouille, Gruyère, and croutons on the side. This allowed me to add toppings as I pleased – and I always want more toppings.

The fish and shellfish soup with toppings.

The soup itself had a deep flavour, rich, and comforting – ideal for a cold winter’s night.

I’d been eager to try this particular dish, as Roy Brett had spoken highly of it, and it did not disappoint.

Fish and chips done right

For my main course, I chose the lemon sole meunière, served on the bone with brown butter, shrimp, and capers.

The delicate fish flaked beautifully, the shrimps added a sweet seafood pop, and the sauce – both buttery and bright with lemon – was perfect.

Lemon sole meunière.

The side of buttered spinach complemented it beautifully, while an unexpected standout was the Caesar salad.

It was presented as half a little gem lettuce, topped with a rich yet balanced dressing, heaps of cheese, and whole anchovy fillets.

Caesar salad was a surprise hit

It was one of the best Caesar salads I’ve had, and Alexandra agreed – we couldn’t stop eating it.

A standout Caesar salad.

She went for the deep-fried haddock, which arrived as an impressively thick fillet with warm tartar sauce, fries, and mushy peas.

Impressive fish and chips.

The fish was impeccably fresh, the batter crisp and golden, and while she’s not a fan of mushy peas, I happily helped myself to some.

 

The portions were generous, and by this point, we were both reaching our limits.

The dessert that got away

Despite our best intentions, we simply couldn’t manage dessert. I’d had my eye on the Basque cheesecake with rhubarb compote, while Alexandra was tempted by the blood orange and Amalfi lemon sorbet.

Alexandra outside the impressive hotel.

Alas, we had to admit defeat. But rest assured, I’ll be back to rectify this omission.

Service & Atmosphere

The staff were exceptional – attentive, knowledgeable, and polished without being overly formal.

Little touches elevated the experience, like the discreet refolding of napkins if we left the table. The team had clearly been well-briefed on every dish, adding to the sense of being in safe, capable hands.

The stunning Ondine Oyster & Grill at Seaton House Hotel.

Ondine Oyster & Grill is undoubtedly a special addition to St Andrews. While the setting is luxurious and the food top-tier, the team is keen to ensure that it remains accessible.

Whether you fancy a coffee and scone after a beach walk, oysters and champagne, or a full seafood feast, you’ll be welcomed.

The comfortable bar smelled like a brand new, luxury car.

The bar, too, is set to be a lively hub, especially with its big screens for major sporting events. It’s clear that while this venue exudes elegance, it’s also designed to be a place where people feel comfortable and relaxed.

 

I, for one, can’t wait to return. Next time, there will be oysters, there will be champagne – and there will definitely be room left for dessert.

Information

Address: 76 The Scores, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9BB

Email: hello@seatonhouse.com

Website: https://www.seatonhouse.com/

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food 5/5

Service 5/5

Surroundings 5/5

Price: £160 for oysters and then two courses and two sides.

More from Food & Drink

Gill Young has had a lifelong love of pies.
Meet the Dundee pie queen whose pastry love runs so deep she nicknamed daughter…
The old Society building will become The Venue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy restaurant boss to reopen old Society nightclub under new name
Clark's Bakery owner Jonathan Clark and baker Colin Smith share a Desperate Dan size pie with the great man himself. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Baba’s Donner Pie - the cult favourite taking over Dundee’s pie scene
2
A delicious looking baba chicken pie from Clark's bakery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Peh and beans, please! How the humble pie became a Dundee staple
5
Rachel enjoys an indulgent £5.95 milkshake at Burgg. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
We tried the burgers, desserts and £6 milkshakes at Broughty Ferry's Burgg
4
Stefano Pieraccina has been at the helm of The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews for seven years. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews Seafood Ristorante owner is living up to illustrious family legacy
Wali Mohammad outside the new Jahangir Indian restaurant in Blairgowrie.
First look inside new Blairgowrie Indian restaurant as opening date revealed
Tannadice chef Mark McCabe got through to the finals of the Great British Menu.
Great British Menu finalist on anxiety, ambition, and his Angus roots
Head chef James McKay stands on the balcony at Horizons restaurant in his full chef's whites and chef's hat with a blazing sunset in the background over the Forth of Firth.
Inside Horizons' kitchen in Kinghorn with James McKay - 3 years after BBC show…
Mimi's has expanded its menu since opening. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson
Is brunch at Mimi's in Stirling more than an Instagrammable feast for the eyes?

Conversation