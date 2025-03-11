Cookie dough confusion as I try The Rule’s new menu in St Andrews

The Rule bar and restaurant in St Andrews has always been a lively spot, known for its big-screen sports, good food, buzzing beer garden, and late-night parties.

Now, after an extensive refurbishment, they’ve launched a brand-new menu – and I went along with my sister-in-law and her family to put it to the test.

Little did I know that this meal would lead me to one of the most perplexing culinary experiences of my life: trying cookie dough for the first time.

Tasty little sweetcorn riblets

From the moment we stepped inside, the vibrant atmosphere of The Rule was undeniable.

With a mix of groups watching sports, students playing pool, and diners tucking into their meals, it was clear that the venue’s charm had survived its makeover.

We wasted no time ordering a variety of dishes from the new menu, eager to sample as much as possible.

For my main, I opted for the Nachos El Clásico (£13.00) and a side of Sweetcorn Riblets (£6.50).

The nachos were a colourful mountain of crunchy tortilla chips loaded with grated cheese, guacamole, cheese sauce, fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, jalapeños, and rocket.

It was a satisfying mix of textures and flavours – the creamy guacamole balancing the spice of the jalapeños perfectly.

But it was the sweetcorn riblets that truly stole the show. Charred to perfection, juicy, and bursting with smoky-sweet flavour, they were an absolute delight.

I’ve seen this dish cropping up on menus recently, but these were by far the best I’ve tried. If I were to return for one thing alone, it would be these tasty little beauties.

Tater tots are a hit

Across the table, my fellow diners were equally pleased with their selections.

My sister-in-law enjoyed The Caesar Chicken Burger (£14.00), which featured crispy coated chicken topped with baby gem lettuce, chilli mayo, and garlic & herb sauce, all finished with Italian cheese.

She praised the freshness of the ingredients and the perfect crispness of the chicken, which weas moist inside, with the seasoning adding just the right amount of heat.

Meanwhile, the ‘Nduja Ranch Chicken and Tater Tots (£14.00) from the ‘Rated Plates’ section of the menu were another hit.

The chicken was tasty without being overly spicy, and the tater tots were met with unanimous approval – golden, crispy, and utterly addictive (I don’t think anyone else got to try one).

Impressive pizzas

The pizza fans at the table were equally delighted.

The A Load of Pepperoni Pizza (£13.50) delivered exactly what it promised: a generous helping of spicy pepperoni, melted cheese, and a well-balanced tomato sauce.

It wasn’t too spicy either.

The Barbie Chick Pizza (£14.00), topped with smoked chicken thigh strips, streaky bacon, and sweet & sour onion, drizzled with sticky BBQ sauce, was another winner.

There was plenty of chicken, and the sauce was well-judged – adding flavour without being overpowering.

Dough ball magic

The Dirty Dough Ball Dipper (£8.00) was also a standout.

These dunkable garlic & herb glazed dough balls, baked with house cheese sauce, blue cheese, and herby tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella, were six little bites of garlicky, cheesy deliciousness.

They disappeared from the table almost instantly.

Where’s the popping candy?

Then came dessert. We ordered Ice Cream Crolls (£6.50) – delicate baked croissant rolls filled with popcorn-flavoured ice cream, with various toppings.

We opted for the Millionaire’s version, which featured salted caramel popcorn, Belgian chocolate, salted caramel sauce, and a sprinkling of popping candy and chocolate pieces.

It was fabulous – rich but not too sweet, with the choux pastry adding an elegant touch.

The White Chocolate & Raspberry Choux Bun Pudding (£6.50) also impressed, with its light, not-too-sweet white chocolate sauce and freeze-dried raspberries.

However, there was a disappointment – despite the menu’s promise, the popping candy was missing.

And then, the moment of truth: the Cookie Dough (£6.50). This was the first time I had ever tried cookie dough, and to say I was bewildered would be an understatement.

Cookie dough confusion

Having heard it was made with gluten free oats, I had no excuse not to try it. But I really didn’t know what to expect.

Half-baked cookies? Why? Why would you not just cook them properly?

When the dish arrived, I was even more confused – I won’t say here what I thought it looked like, but let’s just say it wasn’t immediately appetising.

Still, determined to give it a fair shot, I took my first bite.

But why isn’t it cooked?

My reaction? Utter confusion. “But what is this?” I kept asking. “And why?” The texture was bizarre – somewhere between raw biscuit dough and a warm pudding.

The taste was just… odd. The whole concept baffled me. Was it supposed to be comforting? Indulgent? A rebellious act against the conventional baking process?

Was it meant to be a dessert or a dare?

My perplexity provided ample entertainment for the younger diners at the table, who were happily devouring their own portions.

To be fair, once I got past the strangeness of eating something that felt so unfinished, I could appreciate why people liked it.

It was sweet, warming, and paired well with the vanilla ice cream. But would I order it again? Absolutely not. I think I’ll leave cookie dough to the younger generations.

Final thoughts

The Rule’s new menu is a definite success. With a wide variety of dishes catering to different tastes, there’s something for everyone – from comforting classics to more adventurous options.

The atmosphere remains as fun and welcoming as ever, and the staff were really friendly and attentive throughout our visit.

The prices were reasonable for the quality and quantity, you’re looking at about £20 a head for a main and a dessert.

While I may not have been converted to the cult of cookie dough, I can wholeheartedly recommend the sweetcorn riblets, the nachos, and, for those with a sweet tooth, the Ice Cream Crolls.

Whether you’re looking for a casual meal, a place to watch the game, or just an excuse to indulge in some excellent food, The Rule in St Andrews is well worth a visit.

Just maybe leave the cookie dough for those who understand it.

Information

Address: 116 South Street, St. Andrews KY16 9QD

Email: therule.standrews@stonegategroup.co.uk

Website: The Rule St Andrews | Craft Beer & Cocktails

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 5/5

Surroundings 4/5

Price: £129 for 6 main courses and two sides, and six desserts.