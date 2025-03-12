Is Dunfermline’s Jim Jack’s the best chipper in Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Dunfermline’s Jim Jack’s the best chipper in Fife?

Jim Jack’s in Dunfermline is causing a stir among locals. Could it compete with Fife’s chippy legends? I went to find out!

Rachel's daughter Lily tries to grab a chip from her gluten-free haddock supper at Jim Jack's in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rachel's daughter Lily tries to grab a chip from her gluten-free haddock supper at Jim Jack's in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

Fife, known for its picturesque coastline, charming villages, and rich history, also boasts a culinary gem that has earned a reputation far and wide: its fish and chips.

From the award-winning establishments in Anstruther to the top quality chippers in St Andrews, Fife has long been home to some of Scotland’s finest seafood.

But on a recent trip to Dunfermline, I discovered a contender for the title of the best fish and chip shop in Fife: Jim Jack’s Fish & Chips.

Jim Jack’s Fish & Chips in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Locals rave about it, but does it live up to the hype?

I set out to find out with my daughter and cousin’s family to see if this chipper could possibly challenge the established titans of the region.

The contenders are…

Fife is home to a proud fish and chip tradition, and the competition is fierce.

The famed Wee Chippie and Anstruther Fish Bar, for instance, have garnered numerous awards for impeccable quality and consistency, making them a must-visit for any self-respecting fish and chips enthusiast.

Food is plated up ready to be taken to customers at Jim Jack’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Then there’s Cromar’s in St Andrews, which is equally renowned for its award-winning, perfectly battered haddock and legendary chips.

But could Jim Jack’s in Dunfermline, a relative newcomer in the eyes of the wider Fife fish-and-chip community, stand shoulder to shoulder with these heavyweights?

A Sunday outing to Jim Jack’s

I’m a big fan a decent fish and chips, having tasted my way through some of the best chippers in the country, but I wanted to see for myself why Jim Jack’s has such a loyal following.

So, on a Sunday afternoon, I took my daughter and cousin’s family along to experience what the fuss was all about.

Rachel enjoyed a fish supper with mushy peas while her nephew went for a battered sausage supper. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

We chose to visit on one of Jim Jack’s two gluten-free days, a key selling point for those who need a safe and delicious alternative to traditional battered fish.

Despite Dunfermline having no shortage of fish and chips shops, Jim Jack’s is by far the most popular.

We arrived right when the restaurant opened at 4pm, as we’d been advised that the venue fills up fast.

Diners queuing before it even opened

And sure enough, as we walked up to the door, a line had already formed, snaking down the street with eager customers looking for their chippie fix.

The exterior of the shop isn’t much to look at, but don’t let that fool you. Inside, it’s warm and welcoming, with a simple, cosy interior and plenty of seating for diners.

The seating area in Jim Jack’s has plenty space. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The staff are welcoming, offering a relaxed, family-friendly vibe, which made the experience even more enjoyable.

As someone who appreciates a good traditional chippy with seating for high teas and a proper sit-down meal, I was pleased to see Jim Jack’s had embraced this model.

Lily has the kids macaroni cheese and a mini pizza. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The menu offered all the expected delights of a classic fish and chips shop: haddock suppers, battered sausages, and of course, a range of kid-friendly options.

Mini macaroni cheese kept toddler busy

My daughter, Lily, opted for the macaroni cheese (£4.50) and mini pizza (£1.40).

For us adults, we went for a haddock suppers (£11.95), battered sausage supper (£7.20), bacon and cheese burger (£11.90), a half pizza supper (£7.90) and a chips and cheese (£4.95).

Bacon and cheese burger with chips and a side of onion rings at Jim Jack’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And I got the gluten-free fish and chips (£12.90) – something that isn’t always easy to find elsewhere in the area.

When our food arrived, I was immediately impressed by the speed of service, despite the busy takeaway counter and the bustling dining room.

Murray Beatt (12) tucks into his sausage supper. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Everything was piping hot and wonderfully fresh.

The haddock was perfectly battered – light, crispy, and not at all greasy. It flaked beautifully and the chunky, golden chips were delicious.

Gluten-free batter done right

Often, gluten-free batter can be too thick or a bit soggy, but Jim Jack’s nailed the balance, offering a crispy coating that was just a bit thicker than the usual batter.

A side of mushy peas, which I consider a vital part of any fish supper, was rich and tasty.

Rachel’s gluten-free fish supper. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It wasn’t the watery mess that some other shops serve up, but thick and satisfying – exactly how it should be.

The battered sausages were hearty and well-cooked, encased in a perfectly crispy batter.

Chips and cheese from Jim Jack’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The kids devoured their meals, and Lily gave the macaroni cheese a thumbs-up, even though she wasn’t overly keen on the pizza (but I suspect the lively atmosphere may have distracted her).

How does Jim Jack’s compare to others?

Having recently enjoyed a fantastic gluten-free fish supper at The Wee Chippie in Anstruther, I couldn’t help but make comparisons.

While Jim Jack’s came close, it didn’t quite dethrone the iconic fish and chip shop on the east coast. The Wee Chippie’s fish is always impeccably fresh, and its batter is as close to perfection as you can get.

Oscar Beatt (9) shows off his half pizza supper. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But Jim Jack’s certainly holds its own in the company of the region’s best, and I’d argue it’s a worthy contender in the battle for Fife’s top fish and chips.

Similarly, Cromar’s in St Andrews, a favourite of mine for years, is another tough competitor.

While I’d rate it just a bit higher than Jim Jack’s in terms of consistency and flavour, Jim Jack’s offers a compelling alternative for anyone in the Dunfermline area.

Lily enjoys her stringy macaroni cheese. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Jim Jack’s may not yet hold the title of best in Fife, at least not in the eyes of award panels, but it’s certainly in the conversation.

A new favourite for families

Ultimately, what makes Jim Jack’s stand out is its ability to deliver a satisfying, family-friendly experience with top-notch food.

Dunfermline family the Beatts enjoy their chippie dinner. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It’s the kind of place where you can feel right at home, relax, enjoy a hearty meal, and know that the quality will be consistently good.

While it may not yet dethrone the award-winning establishments of Anstruther and St Andrews, Jim Jack’s Fish & Chips is certainly a name to remember – and a trip worth making.

Information

Address: 19 Chalmers Street, Dunfermline KY12 8AT

Tel: 01383 871784

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JimJacksDunfermline/

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 5/5

Surroundings 3/5

Price: £70 for six suppers, kids meal and chips and cheese.

Conversation