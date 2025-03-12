Whatever food you’re craving these restaurants have you covered

From burgers to chicken wings, curries to cakes, traditional fish and chips and more, these restaurants and takeaways have you covered no matter what you’re craving.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Why not treat yourself and eat out, or with online ordering, you can browse the menus at your leisure and opt for click and collect or home delivery.

If you’re not hungry already – you will be!

1. Sliders & Slices

Sliders & Slices has earned a reputation as one of Dundee’s best destinations for smash burgers and pizza, offering high-quality, locally sourced ingredients with bold flavours. Whether you’re after a juicy, caramelized smash burger or a perfectly crafted pizza, this independent eatery delivers on taste and quality.

The burgers are made using fresh, halal meat sourced from local butchers, ensuring every bite is packed with flavour. Cooked to perfection on a hot grill, they come with a range of toppings and sauces, giving customers the freedom to customise their ideal burger.

On the pizza side, Sliders & Slices offers something for everyone, with options ranging from thin crust to thick crust and other variations. Whether grabbing a quick slice or ordering a full pizza, customers can expect hand-stretched dough, rich tomato sauce, and premium toppings.

With a strong focus on direct ordering, generous loyalty rewards, and a commitment to quality, Sliders & Slices has become a go-to for food lovers across Dundee. If you’re looking for incredible burgers and pizza made with care and top-tier ingredients, this is the place to be.

See the full menu and order direct online on the Sliders & Slices website.

2. WingVille Dundee

WingVille Dundee has quickly become the talk of the town, taking Dundee by storm with its unbeatable wings and exceptional service. The out-the-door queues speak for themselves, as customers eagerly wait to experience some of the tastiest wings available. But don’t let the crowds fool you – the super-fast service ensures you’ll be enjoying your meal before you know it.

At WingVille, the focus is on quality over quantity. Every wing is crafted with care, ensuring that the first bite is as fresh and flavourful as the last. The commitment to consistency means that no matter when you visit, you’ll always enjoy the same high-quality meal.

Proud to call Dundee home, WingVille are on a mission to transform this great city into a must-visit food destination, aiming to raise the bar and inspire others to follow its lead in delivering outstanding food and service. WingVille is more than just a wing spot – it’s part of Dundee’s growing food scene, and it wants you to be a part of it.

As team WingVille says: “Come for the wings, stay for the experience!”

Tempted? Order online at the WingVille Dundee website.

3. Jeet Fine Dining

If you’re wondering where the name Jeet comes from, it’s the name of the restaurants head chef’s little boy. It also means ‘winning’ that’s something the entire Jeet team are committed to delivering with high quality food matched by a winning service.

Since launching in 2019, just before the pandemic, the restaurant has been through challenges, ups and downs, highs and lows – but never been beaten. Jeet Fine Dining attributes its success to the continued support of its valued customers and the fantastic community around it. Working tirelessly, the team at Jeet aim to ensure complete customer satisfaction by delivering them the highest quality of food along with excellent service.

The proud Jeet team loves to say they are: “Serving the community with care and quality’’, and all their hard work has been rewarded by a number of awards and recognitions including Winner of Voter’s Choice Restaurant of the Year by Oceanic Scottish Curry Awards 2024, a finalist in The Best Indian Restaurant, North, by the Spice Awards 2024, and Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The team look forward to welcoming you at Jeet soon.

Order food online or make a reservation at Jeet Fine Dining.

4. The Muffin Man

The Muffin Man is thrilled to celebrate its 7th year of bringing joy to taste buds everywhere! Specialising in a delightful array of muffins, muffnuts, whoopie pies, fruit pies, New York style cookies, and brownies, The Muffin Man is your go-to for all your cake needs.

The custom cakes, perfect for birthdays, weddings, and any celebration, are a testament to the dedication to creating memorable moments. And online orders for cupcakes, muffins, and muffnuts can be personalised for personal or corporate occasions.

Having recently moved to a new home at on Mitchell Street, Leven, The Muffin Man now operates from a custom-built production kitchen. You can also visit the Snug Café and Farm Shop, where you can enjoy daily baked breads, Scottish products, and the Bake At Home range of mixes for muffins, cookies, brownies and cakes.

The Snug Café offers a variety of hot drinks, fresh soups, and cheese toasties made on the in-house focaccia bread. Dog-friendly, with treats for your furry friends – including Pupaccinos! – the café is open Monday to Friday from 10:30am to 4pm off-season and weekends from April to September.

Discover everything The Muffin Man has to offer and order online for home delivery or click and collect.

5. The Wee Chippy

Looking for the best fish and chips in Scotland? You’ll find them in Anstruther at The Wee Chippy—a multi-award-winning favourite, including the title of Scotland’s Best Chip Shop!

The Wee Chippy is proud to serve the freshest fish, golden crispy chips, and a warm welcome every day of the week. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite from the takeaway or settling in for a meal in the restaurant, you can always expect top-quality food made with care.

For those with dietary needs, The Wee Chippy team go the extra mile. A full gluten free menu is available seven days a week, ensuring no one has to miss out on a proper fish supper.

Looking for something different? Keep an eye on the daily specials serving up delicious, locally inspired dishes that change with the seasons.

Come and see why it’s Scotland’s favourite—whether you’re a local or just visiting, The Wee Chippy promise a meal to remember.

Book a table or order online, The Wee Chippy has something big to give!