A delicious 10-course culinary journey at Dhoom in Dunfermline for just £29.95

10 courses for just £29.95 - can Dhoom's new Punjab menu really deliver on quality and flavour at this price? Let’s find out!

Chef Prasad and the piper and drummer at Dhoom.
Chef Prasad and the piper and drummer at Dhoom.
By Rachel Mcconachie

When I received an invitation to the launch of Dhoom’s new Punjab Street Food Menu in Dunfermline, I was eager to see what chef/owner Prasad had created.

Accompanied by Mark Beatt, a Dunfermline local and frequent visitor to Dhoom, I looked forward to experiencing the 10-course feast (£29.95) that reflects the chef’s culinary journey from Murthal on the Delhi border to the Wagah Border with Pakistan.

Dhoom’s new menu also features a wonderful new cocktail.

From the moment we arrived, the energy in the restaurant was infectious.

The sounds of Indian drums fused with bagpipes created a vibrant atmosphere, perfectly setting the tone for the feast ahead.

What’s it like inside?

The décor at Dhoom is lively, colourful, and fun – clearly designed to offer more than just a meal, but an experience.

The staff added to this ambiance, each one of them welcoming, smiling, and happy to guide us through the new menu.

Dhoom’s new Pubjab menu.

One of the biggest positives of the meal was the portion sizes. Each dish was just enough to allow us to appreciate the variety of flavours without feeling overwhelmed.

As someone who enjoys mezze-style dining, I found this approach ideal – getting to sample multiple dishes without having to make the difficult choice of committing to just one.

A well-paced meal

The pacing of the courses was also well thought out; we never felt rushed, nor were we left waiting too long between plates. It made for a relaxed and enjoyable dining experience.

Mark wasted no time trying the Pearls of Amritsar cocktail, a vodka-based drink infused with fresh lime, mint, cumin, mango powder, dried red chilli, and gram flour pearls.

He found it delicious, refreshing, and easy to drink. I was driving, so I had to miss out, but Mark assured me it was a cocktail worth returning for.

Six starters

The pre starter was a Dal Panchranga Soup, a hearty blend of five split pulses and Indian pickles.

At first sip, the spice hit me, but as I adjusted, I found it rich, wholesome, and incredibly comforting – the kind of dish that feels both nourishing and indulgent at the same time.

Amritsari Fish Fry.

Next came the Amritsari Fish, which quickly became a favourite for both of us.

The batter, infused with fenugreek and carom seeds, was crispy and packed with flavour, while the spicy mayo dip elevated it even further.

We both agreed we could have eaten an entire plate of just this dish.

Kesariya Malai Paneer.

The Kesariya Malai Paneer followed, and it was a revelation. I frequently eat paneer at home, but this homemade version was leagues beyond the supermarket variety.

So much better than supermarket paneer

The texture was soft and delicate, marinated with saffron, and topped with a blueberry sauce that added a surprising but delightful sweetness.

Next was the Punjabi Makhani Kukkud, a dish where the chicken had been marinated overnight, resulting in a melt-in-the-mouth texture.

The sauce was creamy, fruity, and had the perfect balance of spice.

Thelewaale Chana Chaat.

The Tangy Chickpeas dish brought a wonderful contrast – creamy, flavourful, and enhanced by a fresh pop of sweetness from the pomegranate seeds.

Mark particularly loved this dish, finding the balance of tamarind, mint, and lemon spot on and raving about the addition of pomegranate.

Saag Gosht.

Then came the Saag Gosht, a slow-cooked lamb dish with spinach, ginger, and garlic.

Best saag ever but disappointing veggie dish

This was Mark’s standout dish of the night. He described it as the best saag he’d ever had, saying he would happily return for a full plate of just this.

The only dish that didn’t quite meet the high bar set by the others was the Vegetable Kebab.

Navratan Veg Kebab.

More akin to a veggie burger, it was well-seasoned with a nice heat level, but it lacked the wow factor of the previous plates.

While not bad by any means, it didn’t stand out compared to the other dishes.

At the end of the starters, we were served a mango palate cleanser, which was utterly delicious, refreshing our taste buds before the main courses.

Curry and chips!

I opted for the Paneer Makhanwala, as I couldn’t resist the chance to have more of Dhoom’s incredible homemade paneer.

It arrived in a rich, creamy tomato-based sauce with just the right level of spice. Since I can’t have gluten, I was given seasoned fries instead of bread – and to be honest, I loved it.

Paneer Makhanwala.

There’s something satisfying about pairing crispy, well-seasoned fries with a rich curry, and this dish nailed it.

Mark chose the Lamb Darbari, a slow-cooked lamb dish with a blend of traditional spices.

He found the lamb incredibly tender and easy to cut, but the spices slightly overpowered the natural flavour of the meat.

Crispy seasoned fries.

It was a bit too spicy for his taste, and while he enjoyed it, he preferred the saag lamb from earlier in the meal.

The aromatic rice served alongside our mains was another highlight – fluffy, fragrant, and the perfect accompaniment to our curries.

Final thoughts

Dhoom’s new Punjab menu is an absolute triumph.

Chef Prasad has masterfully curated a selection of dishes that not only showcase the culinary diversity of Punjab but also maintain a balance between traditional flavours and a modern dining experience.

Dhoom’s new menu is a steal at £29.95.

The quality of the ingredients, many of which are imported directly from India, shines through in every dish and for just £29.95 it is a steal for a lovely night out with great food.

The service was impeccable, with friendly and knowledgeable staff who ensured that we felt welcome and well taken care of throughout the evening.

A bargain of a meal

The addition of live entertainment – the fusion of Indian drums with bagpipes – was a fun and unexpected touch, making the night even more special.

One of the great aspects of this menu for me is that it is almost entirely gluten-free, with the only exception being the bread.

For someone with dietary restrictions, this is a huge bonus and makes Dhoom an even more appealing dining destination.

Would I return? Absolutely. There are still dishes on the menu I’d love to try, and I wouldn’t hesitate to come back for another round of Amritsari Fish and Kesariya Malai Paneer.

Information

Address: 19-21 New Row, Dunfermline, KY12 7EA

Email: hello@dhoomuk.co.uk

Website: https://dhoomuk.co.uk/

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 5/5

Surroundings 4/5

Price: £29.95 for 10-course tasting menu.

