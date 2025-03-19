The ultimate burger joint? Our verdict on new Burger Island in Kirkcaldy

There’s been such a buzz around Burger Island in Burntisland for its fantastic food, so it’s no surprise the owners decided to expand with a new branch in Kirkcaldy.

I wasted no time heading over to check it out and joining me on this culinary adventure were former Fife chief reporter Craig Smith and photographer Steve Brown.

Together, we set out to put Burger Island’s latest venture to the test.

First impressions

From the moment we stepped inside, Burger Island Kirkcaldy had a lively and welcoming atmosphere. The space was clean, fresh, and bustling with energy.

The music added to the buzz, and the staff were friendly, engaging, and clearly enjoying their work.

And those burgers…

Craig opted for the Black and Blue Burger (£11), a towering creation loaded with black pudding, blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and maple mayonnaise.

Choosing beef over chicken, he found the burger massive, colourful, and beautifully presented. His first comment? “The black pudding is fabulous!”

In fact, he tackled the black pudding separately before diving into the rest, given the sheer size of the burger.

And once he got stuck in, he barely said a word – a sure sign of satisfaction.

He chose a side of crinkle-cut fries, a nostalgic touch that set them apart. Crispy on the outside and fluffy inside, they were served piping hot and in a generous portion – no skimping here.

Hot dogs to die for

Steve went for the Chilli Hot Dog (£10), topped with house-made chilli, mozzarella, jalapeños, and cheese sauce.

While he loved the flavours, he found the amount of sauce a bit much as he doesn’t like to get in a mess.

Personally, I think messy food is often the tastiest food… Again, the fries were plentiful, making this a solid, filling choice.

As for me, I took a different route and tried the Messy Loaded Fries (£9). These were exactly as the name suggests – piled high with cheese sauce and crispy bacon bits.

I found the dish surprisingly spicy, though it was likely just a hint of pepper. The heat level was perfect for me, and the bacon added a savoury, salty depth to every bite.

The portion was huge, ideal for sharing. If you’re visiting with friends, I’d recommend getting these alongside a burger and splitting them.

I love a milkshake

No burger meal is complete without a milkshake, and as soon as I spotted them on the menu, I knew I had to try one.

I went for the Strawberry Milkshake (£6), and it did not disappoint.

Served in a charming jam-jar-style glass with a handle, it came topped with a mountain of whipped cream and had strawberry sauce drizzled artfully around the inside of the glass.

It was thick, creamy, and thoroughly delicious – a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth.

The menu and prices

Burger Island doesn’t just do burgers. Their menu includes nachos, such as Pulled Pork Nachos (£9.50) and Haggis Nachos (£9.50), alongside classic nachos (£8.50) with cheese sauce, salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Kids aren’t left out either, with meals including a burger or nuggets with fries and a drink for £6 – a great deal for families.

The Brunch Burger (£11) is another standout, featuring Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, egg, hash browns, tomato, and ketchup.

For those looking for something slightly more affordable, the Classic Cheese Burger or the the Spicy Chicken Burger are both good options at £9.50.

Beyond burgers, they also offer wraps, like the Salt and Pepper Wrap (£9) filled with chicken fillets, mozzarella sticks, and curry sauce.

Meal Deals

Or the Highland Wrap (£10) with haggis, chicken, chips, grated cheese, and peppercorn sauce.

If you’re looking for value, the Big Box Meal Deal (£19.95) includes any burger, hot dog, or wrap with any side or loaded fries – a hefty meal for under £20.

Additionally, you can add fries to any main for just £3 with a meal deal, instead of the usual £4.50-£5.

Burger Island Kirkcaldy has a few indoor tables, including some window seats, but it’s also well set up for takeaway and delivery.

A Burger Island near you?

On our visit I learned that the franchise is already looking to expand further, possibly opening a third location in Fife – potentially in Glenrothes or Dunfermline.

Given their success so far, it’s exciting to see where they’ll pop up next.

The Courier previously told the inspiring story about Burger Island’s evolution. It all began when two young customers ordered a unique combination of menu items, which they dubbed the “spice boy box.”

This inventive creation quickly gained popularity on social media, leading to a surge in orders and inspiring the transition from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Burntisland.

The owner even launched a search to thank the two lads for their inadvertent role in the business’s success. On my visit I learned that, after The Courier’s story, the young men came forward and got a couple of free meals for the part they played.

Final Thoughts

Burger Island Kirkcaldy is a fantastic addition to the town’s food scene. The quality of the food is excellent, portions are generous, and while it’s not the cheapest burger spot around, you’re absolutely getting what you pay for.

The atmosphere is fun, the service is friendly, and the menu is well-thought-out, catering to both burger purists and those looking for something a little different.

If you love a good burger (or hot dog, or loaded fries), this place is well worth a visit. And if you’re anything like me, you won’t be able to resist grabbing a milkshake to round out your meal.

Information

Address: 25 High Street, Kirkcaldy KY11LQ

Email: burgerislandburntisland@yahoo.com

Website: https://burgerislandkirkcaldy.co.uk/

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food 4/5

Service 4/5

Surroundings 3/5

Price: £46 for three mains, two sides, a milkshake and 2 cans of fizzy juice.