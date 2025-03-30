How was lunch at The Allan Park in Stirling?

Finding a lovely lunch in Stirling is not a difficult task.

The city is bursting with cafes and restaurants catering to every craving and occasion.

But each local has one special spot they recommend time and time again, yet rarely get the chance to go to themselves.

For me, that place is The Allan Park.

Housed in a beautiful Georgian building, the eatery boats a glorious beer garden, a dish for everyone, and some of the best service in Stirling.

Countless times, I’ve wanted to try the afternoon tea or Sunday roast.

So, when my Courier colleagues Alex Watson and Emma Thomson were in the city for the day, I knew exactly where we would go for lunch.

What is The Allan Park like?

The Allan Park is owned by Stuart and Jo Riddle, who also run The Woodside in Doune and The Riverside in Dunblane.

It underwent a renovation of around £1 million in 2018, transforming the hotel into a coffeehouse and restaurant.

The Allan Park’s decor is homely and comfortable – the perfect setting for a casual lunch.

It’s a busy Friday afternoon when we dine, and the waiting staff are masterfully weaving their way through the restaurant, ensuring everyone is well tended to.

There’s a dog lounging at a neighbouring table, a pleasant buzz of conversation, and a friendly feel.

Generous portions for starters

Up first are the king scallops (£14.95).

It may be a pricey starter, but it’s worth every penny.

The scallops are perfectly cooked, enhanced by the curry velouté, and contrasted by the crispy cauliflower.

The black pudding brings everything together, adding a different texture and an earthy flavour.

Considering it’s such a classic Scottish staple, restaurants don’t always do haggis justice.

Thankfully, The Allan Park’s haggis bon bons (£9.65), chosen by Alex, are freshly fried, light and crispy, with a well-balanced, spicy filling.

The sweet turnip and honey puree complements the rich taste of the haggis, and the parsnip crisps add some extra, satisfying crunch.

A classic pepper sauce is served on the side for as much or as little dipping as you like.

Don’t let the delicate presentation fool you – this is a surprisingly generous and filling starter.

This course prompts the only hitch in our visit.

While Alex and I receive our dishes quickly, Emma is left waiting for the “Mushrooms Auld Reekie” (£10.25).

Luckily, it’s only a 10-minute delay, and the starter arrives with sincere apologies from our server, who says he wanted to ensure the food was up to scratch.

There’s a generous helping of Paris brown and field mushrooms on the plate, cooked with white wine and cream.

It comes with a side of sourdough – crispy, and excellent for scooping up the meal.

Allan Park mains hit the spot

Trying one of the five sandwiches on offer is a must for a lunchtime review.

The thyme roasted chicken (£12.85) hits the spot, with juicy chicken enriched by a variety of flavours.

The truffle mayonnaise eliminates any threat of dryness on the ciabatta, while the walnut and kale slaw provides a nutty tang.

Coupled with plenty of crispy fries, this main reminds me why The Allan Park is such a good spot for lunch.

Sticking with the theme of classic dishes, Alex finds it hard to look past fish and chips.

The restaurant’s North Atlantic haddock and chips (£18.65) is battered and comes with a pot of nicely-seasoned crushed peas, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Though it looks a little pale in colour, the large piece of fish is light and crunchy on the outside, while beautifully flaky on the inside.

The fresh-cut chips are well cooked but perhaps a little scarce compared to your average fish supper.

Considering it’s lunchtime, though, the portion certainly doesn’t leave Alex feeling hungry.

Meanwhile, Emma tucks into the Mediterranean bowl with roasted chicken thigh (£19.05).

This comes with feta cheese, chargrilled red peppers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata and Halkidiki olives and sun blushed Pachino cherry tomatoes.

It’s coated in a delicious honey mustard dressing and topped with sweet-roasted pecans.

What was our verdict on The Allan Park?

Overall, our lunch at The Allan Park was delightful.

The offering feels a cut above pub grub and is diverse, with dedicated menus for those who are plant-based and gluten-free.

While the pricing is on the premium side, there’s an emphasis on local produce, and every dish was top notch.

The restaurant feels like a local pub, with a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

The staff are excellent when it comes to customer service, making sure every dish is good quality, and are happy to answer any questions.

Dining there was the perfect reminder of why I recommend it so frequently and why, one of these days, I’ll be back for the Sunday roast.

Information

Address: 20 Allan Park, Stirling, FK8 2QG

Telephone: 01786 475 336

Website: theallanparkstirling.co.uk

Price: £85.40 for three starters and three mains

Accessible: Yes

Dog Friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 5/5

