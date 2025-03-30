How was lunch at The Allan Park in Stirling?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

How was lunch at The Allan Park in Stirling?

The Allan Park is one of Stirling's most popular dining spots, but what did The Courier's Stirling team make of its lunch menu?

A casual lunch still feels like a decadent treat at The Allan Park in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
A casual lunch still feels like a decadent treat at The Allan Park in Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Finding a lovely lunch in Stirling is not a difficult task.

The city is bursting with cafes and restaurants catering to every craving and occasion.

But each local has one special spot they recommend time and time again, yet rarely get the chance to go to themselves.

For me, that place is The Allan Park.

Housed in a beautiful Georgian building, the eatery boats a glorious beer garden, a dish for everyone, and some of the best service in Stirling.

Countless times, I’ve wanted to try the afternoon tea or Sunday roast.

So, when my Courier colleagues Alex Watson and Emma Thomson were in the city for the day, I knew exactly where we would go for lunch.

What is The Allan Park like?

The Allan Park is owned by Stuart and Jo Riddle, who also run The Woodside in Doune and The Riverside in Dunblane.

It underwent a renovation of around £1 million in 2018, transforming the hotel into a coffeehouse and restaurant.

The Allan Park offers indoor and outdoor seating. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The Allan Park’s decor is homely and comfortable – the perfect setting for a casual lunch.

It’s a busy Friday afternoon when we dine, and the waiting staff are masterfully weaving their way through the restaurant, ensuring everyone is well tended to.

There’s a dog lounging at a neighbouring table, a pleasant buzz of conversation, and a friendly feel.

Generous portions for starters

Up first are the king scallops (£14.95).

It may be a pricey starter, but it’s worth every penny.

The scallops are perfectly cooked, enhanced by the curry velouté, and contrasted by the crispy cauliflower.

The black pudding brings everything together, adding a different texture and an earthy flavour.

The king scallops were served with black pudding and spicy cauliflower. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Considering it’s such a classic Scottish staple, restaurants don’t always do haggis justice.

Thankfully, The Allan Park’s haggis bon bons (£9.65), chosen by Alex, are freshly fried, light and crispy, with a well-balanced, spicy filling.

The sweet turnip and honey puree complements the rich taste of the haggis, and the parsnip crisps add some extra, satisfying crunch.

A classic pepper sauce is served on the side for as much or as little dipping as you like.

Don’t let the delicate presentation fool you – this is a surprisingly generous and filling starter.

The haggis bon bons were nicely presented. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

This course prompts the only hitch in our visit.

While Alex and I receive our dishes quickly, Emma is left waiting for the “Mushrooms Auld Reekie” (£10.25).

Luckily, it’s only a 10-minute delay, and the starter arrives with sincere apologies from our server, who says he wanted to ensure the food was up to scratch.

There’s a generous helping of Paris brown and field mushrooms on the plate, cooked with white wine and cream.

It comes with a side of sourdough – crispy, and excellent for scooping up the meal.

The Mushrooms Auld Reekie with sourdough bread. Image: Emma Thomson/DC Thomson

Allan Park mains hit the spot

Trying one of the five sandwiches on offer is a must for a lunchtime review.

The thyme roasted chicken (£12.85) hits the spot, with juicy chicken enriched by a variety of flavours.

The truffle mayonnaise eliminates any threat of dryness on the ciabatta, while the walnut and kale slaw provides a nutty tang.

Coupled with plenty of crispy fries, this main reminds me why The Allan Park is such a good spot for lunch.

The thyme roasted chicken sandwich went down well. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Sticking with the theme of classic dishes, Alex finds it hard to look past fish and chips.

The restaurant’s North Atlantic haddock and chips (£18.65) is battered and comes with a pot of nicely-seasoned crushed peas, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Though it looks a little pale in colour, the large piece of fish is light and crunchy on the outside, while beautifully flaky on the inside.

The fresh-cut chips are well cooked but perhaps a little scarce compared to your average fish supper.

Considering it’s lunchtime, though, the portion certainly doesn’t leave Alex feeling hungry.

Fish and chips is one of many classic dishes on The Allan Park’s menu. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Emma tucks into the Mediterranean bowl with roasted chicken thigh (£19.05).

This comes with feta cheese, chargrilled red peppers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata and Halkidiki olives and sun blushed Pachino cherry tomatoes.

It’s coated in a delicious honey mustard dressing and topped with sweet-roasted pecans.

What was our verdict on The Allan Park?

Overall, our lunch at The Allan Park was delightful.

The offering feels a cut above pub grub and is diverse, with dedicated menus for those who are plant-based and gluten-free.

While the pricing is on the premium side, there’s an emphasis on local produce, and every dish was top notch.

The restaurant feels like a local pub, with a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

The Mediterranean bowl. Image: Emma Thomson

The staff are excellent when it comes to customer service, making sure every dish is good quality, and are happy to answer any questions.

Dining there was the perfect reminder of why I recommend it so frequently and why, one of these days, I’ll be back for the Sunday roast.

Information

Address: 20 Allan Park, Stirling, FK8 2QG

Telephone: 01786 475 336

Website: theallanparkstirling.co.uk

Price: £85.40 for three starters and three mains

Accessible: Yes

Dog Friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 5/5

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Food & Drink

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB tripadvisor troll column Picture shows; Sam Larg and Kate Carter-Larg own the Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews. . na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why St Andrews takeaway owner was right to hit back at Tripadvisor…
Hoi An Quan has opened on Murray Place. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Take a look inside Stirling's first Vietnamese restaurant
Jack Coghill from Jack 'O' Bryan's in Dunfermline.
'Outstanding' young Dunfermline chef wins top industry award
Hayley Wilkes of WeeCOOK celebrated a double win at The Courier Food and Drink awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Award-winning pie firm on a roll as WeeCOOK overcomes objection to Arbroath food trailer
Hayley Wilkes of WeeCOOK celebrated a double win at The Courier Food and Drink awards. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
80 best pictures from Courier Food and Drink Awards 2025
Luigi's pizzeria in Dundee has finally reopened.
Dundee's beloved Luigi’s Pizzeria reopens after fire forced closure
Croissants at Havn Bakery in Bridge of Allan. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bridge of Allan bakery boasts second best croissant in Scotland - how good is…
The winners of the Food and Drink Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed
A corgi in a Dundee restaurant
6 dog-friendly restaurants in Dundee to dine out at with your four-legged friends
8
Interior of The West House in Dundee, with diners sitting at tables.
7 of the best breakfast places in Dundee that you need to try

Conversation